Celebrating Mothers Day

MISSION SAN LUIS REY PARISH
I offer my prayers and blessing to all of our mothers on this beautiful Mother’s Day! We will be remembering all of our mo...
OFFERTORY NEWS For the month of April we were able to collect $93,416.22 in offerings and donations; budgeted was $164,184...
First Reading To meet their growing needs, the community chooses seven reputable men to serve the new Greek believers (Act...
Our parish is partnering with Catholic Charities to coordinate a drive-thru pantry pick-up and home delivered food package...
MEMO RIAL DAY TRIBUTE We would like to honor those who have died in the service of our country. Please email your honoree’...
Second Reading We, like living stones, let ourselves be built into a spiritual house (1 Peter 2:4-9).
SOCIAL OUTREACH NEWS Thank you to the many Mission San Luis Rey Parish families and volunteers who continue to make our pa...
On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm, bring brand new cans of soup, chili, tuna, fruit or vegetables, pasta and pas...
Responsorial Psalm Lord, let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you (Psalm 33).
JOIN US ONLINE LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE Wednesday, Daily Mass, (English) 12 pm, Thursday, Daily Mass, (Spanish) 7 pm Sunday Ma...
Gospel Reading Show us the Father,” Philip asks Jesus. To which Jesus replies: “Whoever sees me, sees the Father” (John 14...
STAY CONNECTED WEEKLY SATURDAY EMAIL BLAST If you aren’t receiving our email newsletter with the most up to date news, ema...
 Check out our Amazon Wish List on our parish website or scan this code with your phone camera! Any donations will be gre...
Mass Wednesday at 12 Noon Don’t forget to Please unmute your stream by clicking on the bottom of your video window and cli...
All of us are challenged to show our love for Jesus and others. Discern how God is calling you to be his Steward by using ...
RESOURCES FOR IMMIGRANTS Resources such as health services, financial resources, food services, renters rights and evictio...
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY To all who mother us. Blessings and joy on this special day!
Mass Thursday (Spanish) at 7 pm Don’t forget to Please unmute your stream by clicking on the bottom of your video window a...
STAY CONNECTED FACEBOOK PAGES Did you know we have a parish Facebook page? Come join our community online! Facebook.com/sa...
JOIN US ONLINE MASS RECORDINGS Recordings of Masses can be found on our website under LATEST MASSES. DAILY REFLECTION VIDE...
Celebrating Mothers Day

Join Mission San Luis Rey Parish in celebrating Mother's Day. News, scripture, and special events from your parish family.

