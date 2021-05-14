Successfully reported this slideshow.
Таблицы баллов ката WKF

JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - Таблицы баллов ката WKF

  1. 1. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Девушки 10-11 лет R1 G1/2 (2) Татами 1 15:00 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 КОЗЛОВСКАЯ ВАЛЕРИЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ГОРБАЦЕВИЧ ЕЛИЗАВЕТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  2. 2. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Девушки 10-11 лет R1 G2/2 (2) Татами 1 15:00 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ГАНАК ДАРЬЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ДЕМИДОВИЧ ВЕРА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  3. 3. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Девушки 12-13 лет R1 G1/1 (2) Татами 1 16:45 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ЛЕБЕДЕВА КРИСТИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 НОВИКОВА ПОЛИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  4. 4. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Девушки 14-15 лет R1 G1/1 (2) Татами 1 20:40 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ЖУК ВЕРОНИКА (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR) 2 КИРЮЩЕНКО КАРИНА (ГДОО "ГСК "КАРАТЭ КИДС",BLR)
  5. 5. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Девушки 8-9 лет R1 G1/2 (2) Татами 1 19:00 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ЛИТВИН МАРИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 АБАСОВА НИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  6. 6. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Девушки 8-9 лет R1 G2/2 (2) Татами 1 19:00 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ХРАПОВИЦКАЯ КИРА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ПЯТЬКО ЯРОСЛАВА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  8. 8. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Женщины 16+ лет R1 G2/2 (4) Татами 1 20:50 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ЛАГУН АННА (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR) 2 ИГНАТОВИЧ ЕКАТЕРИНА (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR) 3 ИВАНОВА ВЕРОНИКА (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR) 4 КИСЛЯК ЕКАТЕРИНА (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR)
  10. 10. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Мужчины 16+ лет R1 G1/1 (3) Татами 1 21:50 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ПЯТЬКО ВАЛЕРИЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ТЕРЕНТЬЕВ ВАСИЛИЙ (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR) 3 МИШКИН ДЕНИС (ГДОО "ГСК "КАРАТЭ КИДС",BLR)
  11. 11. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Мужчины 35+ лет R1 G1/1 (3) Татами 1 22:10 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 НОВИКОВ СЕРГЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 УГОЛЬКОВ ВЛАДИСЛАВ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 3 МИШКИН ДЕНИС (ГДОО "ГСК "КАРАТЭ КИДС",BLR)
  12. 12. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 10-11 лет R1 G1/2 (4) Татами 1 15:25 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 СЛАБКОВ АНТИП (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ПЕСЕЦКИЙ ТИХОН (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR) 3 ПИНЧУК ГЛЕБ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 4 ЛАДЫШ АНДРЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  13. 13. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 10-11 лет R1 G2/2 (3) Татами 1 15:25 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 МЧЕДЛИДЗЕ ТАМАЗИ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 НОВИКОВ СТАНИСЛАВ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 3 АНТОНОВИЧ МАКСИМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  14. 14. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 12-13 лет R1 G1/2 (3) Татами 1 16:55 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ШЛЫК АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ВАБИЩЕВИЧ ГЛЕБ (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR) 3 ПШОНКО АРТЕМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  15. 15. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 12-13 лет R1 G2/2 (2) Татами 1 16:55 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 КОЛЕЧЕЦ ЗАХАР (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ТИТОВЕЦ НИКИТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  16. 16. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 6 лет R1 G1/2 (3) Татами 1 18:05 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ЖДАНОК ВЯЧЕСЛАВ (ЧЕРВЕНЬ,BLR) 2 ЛЕБЕДЕВ ДЕНИС (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 3 ТЮМЕНЕВ АЛЕКСАНДР (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  17. 17. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:45) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 6 лет R1 G2/2 (2) Татами 1 18:05 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ГЮЛЬМАМЕДОВ РОМАН (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ЛОБАН ДЕНИС (ЧЕРВЕНЬ,BLR)
  18. 18. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:46) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 7 лет R1 G1/1 (2) Татами 1 18:50 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ПРОТАСЕВИЧ ВЛАДИМИР (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 СТЕПАНЬКОВ ДМИТРИЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  19. 19. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:46) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 8 лет R1 G1/2 (3) Татами 1 19:25 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 КАЗЕЙ ВЛАДИСЛАВ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 БУГЛАК ДАНИИЛ (ЧЕРВЕНЬ,BLR) 3 ЯЛОВИЧ ПАВЕЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  20. 20. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:46) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 8 лет R1 G2/2 (2) Татами 1 19:25 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ГОВАЛЕШКО ДАНИИЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ПОРТНОЙ НИКИТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  21. 21. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:46) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 9 лет R1 G1/2 (2) Татами 1 20:10 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 ПАДАЛКА ЯН (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 УГОЛЬКОВ ИЛЬЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)
  22. 22. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - 2021-05-15 (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 11:46) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия:Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) 1 / 1 Ката Юноши 9 лет R1 G2/2 (2) Татами 1 20:10 Соперники Ката 1 T 1 A 2 T 2 A 3 T 3 A 4 T 4 A 5 T 5 A 6 T 6 A 7 T 7 A TEC ATH Extra ИтогКатегория 1 МАЛАХОВСКИЙ АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) 2 ШИМКО МИХАИЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR)

