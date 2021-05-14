Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 14, 2021

Предварительные сетки

JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - Предварительные сетки

Предварительные сетки

  1. 1. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 14:55 Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ГАНАК ДАРЬЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) КОЗЛОВСКАЯ ВАЛЕРИЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ГОРБАЦЕВИЧ ЕЛИЗАВЕТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ДЕМИДОВИЧ ВЕРА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  2. 2. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 18:00 Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал НОВИКОВА ПОЛИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЛЕБЕДЕВА КРИСТИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  3. 3. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 11:25 Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ЛИТВИН МАРИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ХРАПОВИЦКАЯ КИРА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПЯТЬКО ЯРОСЛАВА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  4. 4. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 15:05 Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ПИНЧУК ГЛЕБ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) МЧЕДЛИДЗЕ ТАМАЗИ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) АНТОНОВИЧ МАКСИМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЛАДЫШ АНДРЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) НОВИКОВ СТАНИСЛАВ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  5. 5. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 18:05 Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал КОЛЕЧЕЦ ЗАХАР (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПШОНКО АРТЕМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ТИТОВЕЦ НИКИТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ШЛЫК АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  6. 6. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 10:45 Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 6-7 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ЛОБАН ДЕНИС (ЧЕРВЕНЬ,BLR) ЖДАНОК ВЯЧЕСЛАВ (ЧЕРВЕНЬ,BLR) [Первоначальный]
  7. 7. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 11:35 Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ГОВАЛЕШКО ДАНИИЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЯЛОВИЧ ПАВЕЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) БУГЛАК ДАНИИЛ (ЧЕРВЕНЬ,BLR) [Первоначальный]
  8. 8. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 11:45 Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал МАЛАХОВСКИЙ АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) УГОЛЬКОВ ИЛЬЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПАДАЛКА ЯН (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ШИМКО МИХАИЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  9. 9. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 16:15 Ката JKS Девушки 10-11 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал КОЗЛОВСКАЯ ВАЛЕРИЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ГОРБАЦЕВИЧ ЕЛИЗАВЕТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  10. 10. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 17:40 Ката JKS Девушки 12-15 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал НОВИКОВА ПОЛИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЛЕБЕДЕВА КРИСТИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  11. 11. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 18:05 Ката JKS Мужчины 16+ лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ВАЛЕТКО АЛЕКСАНДР (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПАРХИМОВИЧ АЛЕСЬ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  12. 12. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 16:25 Ката JKS Юноши 10-11 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал МЧЕДЛИДЗЕ ТАМАЗИ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЛАДЫШ АНДРЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) МАЛАХОВСКИЙ АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПИНЧУК ГЛЕБ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) НОВИКОВ СТАНИСЛАВ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) АНТОНОВИЧ МАКСИМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  13. 13. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 17:45 Ката JKS Юноши 12-15 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ТИТОВЕЦ НИКИТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ШЛЫК АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПШОНКО АРТЕМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПЯТЬКО ВАЛЕРИЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) КОЛЕЧЕЦ ЗАХАР (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  14. 14. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 15:15 Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет Абс. JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал КОЗЛОВСКАЯ ВАЛЕРИЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ФИЛИМОНЕНКО КСЕНИЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ГОРБАЦЕВИЧ ЕЛИЗАВЕТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) СЕРЕДИНСКАЯ НИНА (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  15. 15. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 18:15 Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет -45 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал НОВИКОВА ПОЛИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЛЕБЕДЕВА КРИСТИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЯРОШ АНАСТАСИЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  16. 16. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 18:30 Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет 45+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ВДОВЕНКО ПОЛИНА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ЩЕРБАКОВА ЭМИЛИЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) КОВАЛЬЧУК АРИНА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ПИЛЕЦКАЯ ВИТАЛИНА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  17. 17. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 10:20 Кумитэ Девушки 14-15 лет -54 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал КОВАЛЬЧУК АЛЕКСАНДРА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ВДОВЕНКО ПОЛИНА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  18. 18. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 10:05 Кумитэ Девушки 14-15 лет 54+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ВДОВЕНКО ПОЛИНА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ЩЕРБАКОВА ЭМИЛИЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) СИМИРСКАЯ ПОЛИНА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  19. 19. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 10:50 Кумитэ Девушки 6-7 лет Абс. JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ЛОБАН НАДЕЖДА (ЧЕРВЕНЬ,BLR) АБРАМОВИЧ ДАРЬЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) МАКСИМЕНКО ДАРЬЯ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  20. 20. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 12:00 Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет -30 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал БОГОДЯЖ ВАЛЕРИЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) СИЗИКОВА КИРА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ХРАПОВИЦКАЯ КИРА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  21. 21. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 12:10 Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 30+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ПЯТЬКО ЯРОСЛАВА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) АБРАМОВИЧ ДАРЬЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) БОГОДЯЖ ВАЛЕРИЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ЛИТВИН МАРИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) СИЗИКОВА КИРА (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ФИЛИМОНЕНКО КСЕНИЯ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  22. 22. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 10:00 Кумитэ Мужчины 18+ лет 75+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал БУРАК АЛЕКСАНДР (МОО "СК "ФУДОСИН",BLR) ФИЛИППОВИЧ СЕРГЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  23. 23. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 15:40 Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -32 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ЩЕРБАЧЕНЯ АРТЁМ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ЗНОСОК ДМИТРИЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ГРИЦАЙ КИРИЛЛ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ОЛЕЙНИК АРТЕМИЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) КЛЕЗОВИЧ ЗАХАР (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ВАШКЕВИЧ МИХАИЛ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  24. 24. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 16:10 Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -37 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал БЕЛОУС РОМАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ЗНОСОК ДМИТРИЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) НЕВСКИЙ СТЕПАН (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ОЛЕЙНИК АРТЕМИЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ТАРАНКО ТИГРАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ИГНАТОВИЧ САВЕЛИЙ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  25. 25. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 16:40 Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -42 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ЗАХАРЕНКО ЯРОСЛАВ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) НОВИКОВ СТАНИСЛАВ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ТАРАНКО ТИГРАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) АНТОНОВИЧ МАКСИМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) МИТРАХОВИЧ МАРАТ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ИГНАТОВИЧ САВЕЛИЙ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ЛАДЫШ АНДРЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  26. 26. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 17:15 Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 42+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ПИНЧУК ГЛЕБ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПРЯХИН ИЛЬЯ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) МЧЕДЛИДЗЕ ТАМАЗИ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ХОМЯК НИКОЛАЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  27. 27. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 18:50 Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -40 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ЗНОСОК НИКИТА (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ТАТАРИНОВИЧ АНТОН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) КОЛЕЧЕЦ ЗАХАР (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  28. 28. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 19:05 Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -46 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ТИТОВЕЦ НИКИТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ТАТАРИНОВИЧ АНТОН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ШЛЫК АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЗНОСОК НИКИТА (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  29. 29. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 19:25 Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет 46+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал КОПЕЙКИН ПАВЕЛ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ПШОНКО АРТЕМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ВЕЕЛКА РОМАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  30. 30. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 10:30 Кумитэ Юноши 14-15 лет -63 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ДУБАНЕВИЧ ИЛЬЯ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ЖИЛКО ЕРОФЕЙ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ВЕЕЛКА РОМАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  31. 31. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 10:25 Кумитэ Юноши 14-15 лет 70+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ПЯТЬКО ВАЛЕРИЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) КОПЕЙКИН ПАВЕЛ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  32. 32. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 11:00 Кумитэ Юноши 7 лет Абс. JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ИГНАТОВИЧ ИГНАТИЙ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) АНДРЕЕВ ИВАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) СЕРЕДИНСКИЙ АНДРЕЙ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) КНЫШ МАКАР (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ШЕВЧУК ИЛЬЯ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ТАРАНКО МАРЕК (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ХОЛОЛЕЕНКО ВЯЧЕСЛАВ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  33. 33. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 12:35 Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет -28 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал КОШЕЛЬ ПАВЕЛ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) САВИЦКИЙ ДЕНИС (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ЗНОСОК НИКОЛАЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ПИПЧЕНКО ГЕРМАН (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ЛЕОНКО ВЛАД (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) БУГЛАК ДАНИИЛ (ЧЕРВЕНЬ,BLR) [Первоначальный]
  34. 34. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 13:00 Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ИГНАТОВИЧ ИГНАТИЙ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ГОВДЫШ БОГДАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) САВИЦКИЙ ДЕНИС (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ПИСКУНОВ АНДРЕЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) ДЕРЯБИН КИРИЛЛ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) БУЯЛЬСКИЙ НИКИТА (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) КРУПЕННИКОВ АЛЕКСЕЙ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ЗНОСОК НИКОЛАЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) КОПАЧ ТИМОФЕЙ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  35. 35. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 13:40 Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет -30 кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ПАДАЛКА ЯН (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ВОЛКОВЕЦ ИВАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ПОПУТНИКОВ АЛЕКСАНДР (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ТАРАНКО ЛЕОН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ШИМКО МИХАИЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ВАШКЕВИЧ МИХАИЛ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  36. 36. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 14:05 Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 30+ кг JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ГАРБАТОВСКИЙ АРСЕНИЙ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ДРОЗД ДМИТРИЙ (МОО "СКК "СЭЙРАН",BLR) КЛЕЗОВИЧ ЗАХАР (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) ЗАХАРЕНКО ЯРОСЛАВ (ОО "БФВЕ",BLR) ГОВДЫШ БОГДАН (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) МАЛАХОВСКИЙ АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  37. 37. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 17:40 Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ГОРБАЦЕВИЧ ЕЛИЗАВЕТА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ДЕМИДОВИЧ ВЕРА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) КОЗЛОВСКАЯ ВАЛЕРИЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ГАНАК ДАРЬЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  38. 38. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 14:30 Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ПЯТЬКО ЯРОСЛАВА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ХРАПОВИЦКАЯ КИРА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЛИТВИН МАРИНА (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  39. 39. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 17:50 Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ПИНЧУК ГЛЕБ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) МИТРАХОВИЧ МАРАТ (ОО "СК "БАНЗАЙ",BLR) НОВИКОВ СТАНИСЛАВ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) АНТОНОВИЧ МАКСИМ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЛАДЫШ АНДРЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) МЧЕДЛИДЗЕ ТАМАЗИ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  40. 40. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 14:40 Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ГОВАЛЕШКО ДАНИИЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ЯЛОВИЧ ПАВЕЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]
  41. 41. судьи: (c)sportdata GmbH & Co KG 2000-2021(2021-05-14 02:19) -WKF Approved- v 9.8.7 build 3 (2021-03-24) Лицензия: Minsk Karate Federation (expire 2024-03-22) Татами подгруппа 1/1 1 14:45 Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет JKS Belarus Cup 2021, BLR Финал ШИМКО МИХАИЛ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) МАЛАХОВСКИЙ АЛЕКСЕЙ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) ПАДАЛКА ЯН (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) УГОЛЬКОВ ИЛЬЯ (МОО "СК "СЭНКЁ",BLR) [Первоначальный]

