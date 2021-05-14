Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 14, 2021

Список заявок

JKS Belarus Cup 2021 - Список заявок

  1. 1. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club BELARUS ID Sex Category Family Name Given Name г. Червень(Червень) 1 Male Буглак Даниил Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 2 Male Буглак Даниил Ката Юноши 8 лет 3 Male Буглак Даниил Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет -28 кг 4 Male Жданок Вячеслав Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 6-7 лет 5 Male Жданок Вячеслав Ката Юноши 6 лет 6 Male Лобан Денис Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 6-7 лет 7 Male Лобан Денис Ката Юноши 6 лет 8 Female Лобан Надежда Кумитэ Девушки 6-7 лет Абс. 8 Entries: Printed: 1 / 10 14.5.2021
  2. 2. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club ID Sex Category Family Name Given Name Городское детское общественное объединение "Гомельский спортивный клуб .. "Кара .. 9 Female Кирющенко Карина Ката Девушки 14-15 лет 10 Female Кирющенко Карина Ката Женщины 16+ лет 11 Male Мишкин Денис Ката Мужчины 16+ лет 12 Male Мишкин Денис Ката Мужчины 35+ лет 4 Entries: Printed: 2 / 10 14.5.2021
  3. 3. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club ID Sex Category Family Name Given Name Молодёжное общественное объединение "Спортивный клуб "Сэнкё"(МОО "СК .. "Сэнк .. 13 Female Абасова Нина Ката Девушки 8-9 лет 14 Male Антонович Максим Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 15 Male Антонович Максим Ката JKS Юноши 10-11 лет 16 Male Антонович Максим Ката Юноши 10-11 лет 17 Male Антонович Максим Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -42 кг 18 Male Антонович Максим Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 19 Male Валетко Александр Ката JKS Мужчины 16+ лет 20 Female Ганак Дарья Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет 21 Female Ганак Дарья Ката Девушки 10-11 лет 22 Female Ганак Дарья Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет 23 Male Говалешко Даниил Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 24 Male Говалешко Даниил Ката Юноши 8 лет 25 Male Говалешко Даниил Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 26 Female Горбацевич Елизавета Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет 27 Female Горбацевич Елизавета Ката JKS Девушки 10-11 лет 28 Female Горбацевич Елизавета Ката Девушки 10-11 лет 29 Female Горбацевич Елизавета Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет Абс. 30 Female Горбацевич Елизавета Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет 31 Male Гюльмамедов Роман Ката Юноши 6 лет 32 Female Данилевич Марина Ката Женщины 35+ лет 33 Female Демидович Вера Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет 34 Female Демидович Вера Ката Девушки 10-11 лет 35 Female Демидович Вера Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет 36 Male Казей Владислав Ката Юноши 8 лет 37 Female Козловская Валерия Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет 38 Female Козловская Валерия Ката JKS Девушки 10-11 лет 39 Female Козловская Валерия Ката Девушки 10-11 лет 40 Female Козловская Валерия Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет Абс. 41 Female Козловская Валерия Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет 42 Male Колечец Захар Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет 43 Male Колечец Захар Ката JKS Юноши 12-15 лет 44 Male Колечец Захар Ката Юноши 12-13 лет 45 Male Колечец Захар Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -40 кг 46 Male Ладыш Андрей Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 47 Male Ладыш Андрей Ката JKS Юноши 10-11 лет 48 Male Ладыш Андрей Ката Юноши 10-11 лет 49 Male Ладыш Андрей Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -42 кг 50 Male Ладыш Андрей Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 51 Male Лебедев Денис Ката Юноши 6 лет 52 Female Лебедева Кристина Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет 53 Female Лебедева Кристина Ката JKS Девушки 12-15 лет 54 Female Лебедева Кристина Ката Девушки 12-13 лет 55 Female Лебедева Кристина Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет -45 кг 56 Female Литвин Марина Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 57 Female Литвин Марина Ката Девушки 8-9 лет 58 Female Литвин Марина Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 30+ кг 59 Female Литвин Марина Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет Printed: 3 / 10 14.5.2021
  4. 4. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club 60 Male Малаховский Алексей Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 61 Male Малаховский Алексей Ката Юноши 9 лет 62 Male Малаховский Алексей Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 30+ кг 63 Male Малаховский Алексей Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 64 Male Малаховский Алексей Ката JKS Юноши 10-11 лет 65 Male Мчедлидзе Тамази Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 66 Male Мчедлидзе Тамази Ката JKS Юноши 10-11 лет 67 Male Мчедлидзе Тамази Ката Юноши 10-11 лет 68 Male Мчедлидзе Тамази Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 42+ кг 69 Male Мчедлидзе Тамази Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 70 Male Новиков Сергей Ката Мужчины 35+ лет 71 Male Новиков Станислав Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 72 Male Новиков Станислав Ката JKS Юноши 10-11 лет 73 Male Новиков Станислав Ката Юноши 10-11 лет 74 Male Новиков Станислав Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -42 кг 75 Male Новиков Станислав Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 76 Female Новикова Полина Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет 77 Female Новикова Полина Ката JKS Девушки 12-15 лет 78 Female Новикова Полина Ката Девушки 12-13 лет 79 Female Новикова Полина Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет -45 кг 80 Male Падалка Ян Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 81 Male Падалка Ян Ката Юноши 9 лет 82 Male Падалка Ян Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет -30 кг 83 Male Падалка Ян Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 84 Male Пархимович Алесь Ката JKS Мужчины 16+ лет 85 Male Пинчук Глеб Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 86 Male Пинчук Глеб Ката JKS Юноши 10-11 лет 87 Male Пинчук Глеб Ката Юноши 10-11 лет 88 Male Пинчук Глеб Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 42+ кг 89 Male Пинчук Глеб Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 90 Female Полещук Евгения Ката Женщины 35+ лет 91 Male Портной Никита Ката Юноши 8 лет 92 Male Протасевич Владимир Ката Юноши 7 лет 93 Male Пшонко Артем Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет 94 Male Пшонко Артем Ката JKS Юноши 12-15 лет 95 Male Пшонко Артем Ката Юноши 12-13 лет 96 Male Пшонко Артем Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет 46+ кг 97 Male Пятько Валерий Ката JKS Юноши 12-15 лет 98 Male Пятько Валерий Ката Мужчины 16+ лет 99 Male Пятько Валерий Кумитэ Юноши 14-15 лет 70+ кг 100 Female Пятько Ярослава Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 101 Female Пятько Ярослава Ката Девушки 8-9 лет 102 Female Пятько Ярослава Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 30+ кг 103 Female Пятько Ярослава Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 104 Male Слабков Антип Ката Юноши 10-11 лет 105 Male Степаньков Дмитрий Ката Юноши 7 лет 106 Male Титовец Никита Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет 107 Male Титовец Никита Ката JKS Юноши 12-15 лет 108 Male Титовец Никита Ката Юноши 12-13 лет 109 Male Титовец Никита Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -46 кг Printed: 4 / 10 14.5.2021
  5. 5. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club 110 Male Тюменев Александр Ката Юноши 6 лет 111 Male Угольков Владислав Ката Мужчины 35+ лет 112 Male Угольков Илья Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 113 Male Угольков Илья Ката Юноши 9 лет 114 Male Угольков Илья Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 115 Male Филиппович Сергей Кумитэ Мужчины 18+ лет 75+ кг 116 Female Храповицкая Кира Иппон Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 117 Female Храповицкая Кира Ката Девушки 8-9 лет 118 Female Храповицкая Кира Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет -30 кг 119 Female Храповицкая Кира Фантом Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 120 Male Шимко Михаил Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 121 Male Шимко Михаил Ката Юноши 9 лет 122 Male Шимко Михаил Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет -30 кг 123 Male Шимко Михаил Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 124 Male Шлык Алексей Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет 125 Male Шлык Алексей Ката JKS Юноши 12-15 лет 126 Male Шлык Алексей Ката Юноши 12-13 лет 127 Male Шлык Алексей Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -46 кг 128 Male Ялович Павел Иппон Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 129 Male Ялович Павел Ката Юноши 8 лет 130 Male Ялович Павел Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 118 Entries: Printed: 5 / 10 14.5.2021
  6. 6. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club ID Sex Category Family Name Given Name Молодёжное общественное объединение "Спортивный клуб "Фудосин"(МОО "СК .. "Ф .. 131 Male Бурак Александр Кумитэ Мужчины 18+ лет 75+ кг 132 Male Вабищевич Глеб Ката Юноши 12-13 лет 133 Female Васюченко Марина Ката Женщины 16+ лет 134 Female Гомончук Дарья Ката Женщины 16+ лет 135 Female Жук Вероника Ката Девушки 14-15 лет 136 Female Жук Вероника Ката Женщины 16+ лет 137 Female Иванова Вероника Ката Женщины 16+ лет 138 Female Игнатович Екатерина Ката Женщины 16+ лет 139 Female Кисляк Екатерина Ката Женщины 16+ лет 140 Female Лагун Анна Ката Женщины 16+ лет 141 Female Назарова Екатерина Ката Женщины 16+ лет 142 Male Песецкий Тихон Ката Юноши 10-11 лет 143 Male Терентьев Василий Ката Мужчины 16+ лет 13 Entries: Printed: 6 / 10 14.5.2021
  7. 7. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club ID Sex Category Family Name Given Name Молодёжное общественное объединение "Спортивный клуб каратэ "Сэйран"(МОО .. " .. 144 Male Буяльский Никита Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 145 Male Грицай Кирилл Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -32 кг 146 Male Дрозд Дмитрий Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 30+ кг 147 Male Зносок Дмитрий Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -32 кг 148 Male Зносок Дмитрий Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -37 кг 149 Male Зносок Никита Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -40 кг 150 Male Зносок Никита Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -46 кг 151 Male Зносок Николай Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет -28 кг 152 Male Зносок Николай Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 153 Male Невский Степан Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -37 кг 154 Male Олейник Артемий Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -32 кг 155 Male Олейник Артемий Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -37 кг 156 Male Пипченко Герман Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет -28 кг 157 Male Пискунов Андрей Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 158 Male Савицкий Денис Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет -28 кг 159 Male Савицкий Денис Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 160 Male Хомяк Николай Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 42+ кг 17 Entries: Printed: 7 / 10 14.5.2021
  8. 8. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club ID Sex Category Family Name Given Name Общественная организация "Борисовская федерация восточных единоборств»(ОО .. " .. 161 Female Абрамович Дарья Кумитэ Девушки 6-7 лет Абс. 162 Female Абрамович Дарья Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 30+ кг 163 Female Богодяж Валерия Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет -30 кг 164 Female Богодяж Валерия Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 30+ кг 165 Male Вашкевич Михаил Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет -30 кг 166 Male Вашкевич Михаил Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -32 кг 167 Female Вдовенко Полина Кумитэ Девушки 14-15 лет 54+ кг 168 Female Вдовенко Полина Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет 45+ кг 169 Female Вдовенко Полина Кумитэ Девушки 14-15 лет -54 кг 170 Male Захаренко Ярослав Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -42 кг 171 Male Захаренко Ярослав Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 30+ кг 172 Male Игнатович Игнатий Кумитэ Юноши 7 лет Абс. 173 Male Игнатович Игнатий Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 174 Male Игнатович Савелий Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -37 кг 175 Male Игнатович Савелий Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -42 кг 176 Female Ковальчук Александра Кумитэ Девушки 14-15 лет -54 кг 177 Female Ковальчук Арина Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет 45+ кг 178 Male Копейкин Павел Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет 46+ кг 179 Male Копейкин Павел Кумитэ Юноши 14-15 лет 70+ кг 180 Female Пилецкая Виталина Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет 45+ кг 181 Female Сизикова Кира Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет -30 кг 182 Female Сизикова Кира Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 30+ кг 183 Female Симирская Полина Кумитэ Девушки 14-15 лет 54+ кг 184 Female Филимоненко Ксения Кумитэ Девушки 8-9 лет 30+ кг 185 Female Филимоненко Ксения Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет Абс. 186 Female Щербакова Эмилия Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет 45+ кг 187 Female Щербакова Эмилия Кумитэ Девушки 14-15 лет 54+ кг 188 Female Ярош Анастасия Кумитэ Девушки 12-13 лет -45 кг 28 Entries: Printed: 8 / 10 14.5.2021
  9. 9. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club ID Sex Category Family Name Given Name Общественное объединение "Спортивный клуб "Банзай"(ОО "СК "Банзай") 189 Male Андреев Иван Кумитэ Юноши 7 лет Абс. 190 Male Белоус Роман Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -37 кг 191 Male Веелка Роман Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет 46+ кг 192 Male Веелка Роман Кумитэ Юноши 14-15 лет -63 кг 193 Male Волковец Иван Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет -30 кг 194 Male Гарбатовский Арсений Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 30+ кг 195 Male Говдыш Богдан Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 196 Male Говдыш Богдан Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 30+ кг 197 Male Дерябин Кирилл Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 198 Male Дубаневич Илья Кумитэ Юноши 14-15 лет -63 кг 199 Male Жилко Ерофей Кумитэ Юноши 14-15 лет -63 кг 200 Male Клезович Захар Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет 30+ кг 201 Male Клезович Захар Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -32 кг 202 Male Кныш Макар Кумитэ Юноши 7 лет Абс. 203 Male Копач Тимофей Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 204 Male Кошель Павел Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет -28 кг 205 Male Крупенников Алексей Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет 28+ кг 206 Male Леонко Влад Кумитэ Юноши 8 лет -28 кг 207 Female Максименко Дарья Кумитэ Девушки 6-7 лет Абс. 208 Male Митрахович Марат Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -42 кг 209 Male Митрахович Марат Фантом Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 210 Male Попутников Александр Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет -30 кг 211 Male Пряхин Илья Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет 42+ кг 212 Female Серединская Нина Кумитэ Девушки 10-11 лет Абс. 213 Male Серединский Андрей Кумитэ Юноши 7 лет Абс. 214 Male Таранко Леон Кумитэ Юноши 9 лет -30 кг 215 Male Таранко Марек Кумитэ Юноши 7 лет Абс. 216 Male Таранко Тигран Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -37 кг 217 Male Таранко Тигран Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -42 кг 218 Male Татаринович Антон Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -40 кг 219 Male Татаринович Антон Кумитэ Юноши 12-13 лет -46 кг 220 Male Хололеенко Вячеслав Кумитэ Юноши 7 лет Абс. 221 Male Шевчук Илья Кумитэ Юноши 7 лет Абс. 222 Male Щербаченя Артём Кумитэ Юноши 10-11 лет -32 кг 34 Entries: Printed: 9 / 10 14.5.2021
  10. 10. JKS Belarus Cup 2021 2021.05.15 2021.05.16 - BELARUS Tournament Participation (Entries) by Club 222 Total Entries: Printed: 10 / 10 14.5.2021

