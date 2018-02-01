Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital Avatar of Business CII - Tuticorin 31 January 2018
3 Point Agenda
3 Point Agenda 1) Do not follow industry standards
3 Point Agenda 1) Do not follow industry standards 2) Address the Number One challenge
3 Point Agenda 1) Do not follow industry standards 2) Address the Number One challenge 3) Get ready for the excitement
Session: I Do not follow industry standards
You and your competitor are not twins!
Why Google and Yahoo! look different
Differentiators 1. Operations 2. Business model 3. Revenue streams
Year Number of websites Search Engine Launched 1991 1 1992 10 1993 130 1994 2,738 Yahoo! Source: NetCraft and Internet Liv...
Year Number of websites Search Engine Launched 1991 1 1992 10 1993 130 1994 2,738 Yahoo! 1998 24,10, 067 Google Source: Ne...
Differentiators ● Design ● Content ● Platforms ● Media
Profit / X Economic denominator
Profit / X Economic denominator
Engagemen t / XSocial denominator
Engagemen t / XSocial denominator
Top digital marketing goals ● Increasing sales revenue ● Generating more leads ● Increasing website traffic ● Improving le...
Top Key Performance Indicators ● Volume: page views, visitors, unique visitors ● Quality: Bounce rate, visit duration, pag...
KYC The starting point is always the customer
Customer Usability Searchability Accessibility
1) Usability
Basic Usability Factors 1. Navigation 2. Content readability 3. Page speed
2) Searchability
Keywords Recommendations are used by ● Copywriters / content developers ● Website designers and developers
3) Accessibility
Accessibility can benefit ● People with disabilities ● People with unusual browsing situations ● People with different com...
Sumup Do not follow the industry standards ● Begin with your business goals (Profit / X) ● Digitally different (Engagement...
Session: II Address the challenge number 1
Outsourcing
Thanks, Jason Gorud
Outsourcing is not an option
Say Five 1. Ideation 2. Communication 3. Distribution 4. Responding 5. Analysis
FEEL Factors ● Functional ● Economic ● Experience / Ease of Use ● Love / Human Values
Let us... ● Form a team of 3 ● Discuss and populate ● Fill the content bucket
Ideation
Communication
Villain Victim Hero
Distribution
Email is not dead ● Over 2.5 Billion People Use Email & Usage Is On the Rise > by 2019 the number of email users will rise...
All have a place
Organization
Case Example: KG Hospital Coimbatore
Ideation framework
Arrived at themes & editorial calendar
Formed a team and trained people
Coordinator Writer Consultant Chief Operations Officer Media Technologists
Sumup Attack the challenge number 1 ● Do not outsource ● Consider hub and spoke ● Unearth stories - FEEL ● Have a team and...
Session: III Exciting days are ahead
Digital Avatar ● Marketing is dead.
Digital Avatar ● Marketing is dead. ● So is innovation.
Digital Avatar ● Marketing is dead. ● So is innovation. ● Let us welcome co-creation
Digital Avatar ● Marketing is dead. ● So is innovation. ● Let us welcome co-creation ● Long live the community
1. Technology 2. Ownership
Marketing is Dead
Engagement Marketing
Innovation is Dead
Thanks, Bethtemple4U
Computer
Chair
Chair
Software / Zoho Creator
Co-Creation
“A 1000 True Fans,” - Kevin Kelly
Followers “They want to know what you do”
Evangelists “They also let others know what you do”
Disciples “They do what you ask them to do.”
Creators “They do what you do on behalf of you”
Marketing
Innovation
Sumup Here is the fun begins! ● Engage. Do not market ● Co-create your products and services ● Community is the goal
sankar@sankarg.com 9080190031
