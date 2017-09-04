VMware vSphere Networking deep dive

vSphere Networking vSphere 6.0 VEPSUN TECHNOLOGIES
Introduction to vSphere Standard Switches Types of Virtual Switch Connections A virtual switch provides two connection typ...
Because physical NICs are assigned at the virtual switch level, all ports and port groups that are defined for a particula...
The image shows five standard switches, each devoted to a different purpose. From left to right, the switches are in numer...
About VLANs VLANs provide for logical groupings of switch ports, enabling communications as if all virtual machines or por...
Network Switch and Port Policies Network security policy provides protection against MAC address impersonation and unwante...
For a vSphere standard switch, you can configure security policy to reject MAC address ad promiscuous mode changes in the ...
A virtual machine's network bandwidth can be controlled by enabling the network traffic shaper. The network traffic shaper...
Although you can establish a traffic-shaping policy at either the virtual switch level or the port group level, settings a...
Load-Balancing Method: Originating Virtual Port ID With this method, a virtual machine's outbound traffic is mapped to a s...
In this Load-balancing method, each virtual machine's outbound traffic is mapped to a specific physical NIC that is based ...
The IP-based load-balancing method only affects outbound traffic. for example, a virtual machine might choose a particular...
The Failback option determines how a physical adapter is returned to active duty after recovering from a failure. If Failb...
Introduction to vSphere Distributed Switches Benefits of vSphere Distributed Switches Standard switch and distributed swit...
Distributed switch architecture A distributed switch components move network management to the data center level. A distri...
the migration of the ports and is responsible for the switch configuration. For Example, if a conflict arises in the assig...
Consider the following points when you configure distributed switch settings:  Uplink ports connect the distributed switc...
The distributed switch supports the default basic mode for filtering multicast traffic. The distributed switch also suppor...
Multicast Snooping In multicast snooping mode, a distributed switch provides IGMP and MLD snooping according to RFC 4541. ...
Assigning a physical NIC of a host to a distributed switch You can assign physical NICs of a host that is associated with ...
Connect virtual machines to distributed switches by connecting their associated virtual network adapters to distributed po...
Editing Distributed Port Group Advanced Properties You can also enable the rest of any configuration that is set per port ...
About the VMkernel Networking Level Consider the following key points about TCP/IP stacks at the VMkernel level  Default ...
Creating a VMkernel Adapter on a Host Associated with a Distributed Switch Consider the following important points when cr...
MAC Address Management MAC addresses are used in the Layer 2 (Data Link Layer) of the network protocol stack to transmit f...
If you reconfigure the network adapter of a powered off virtual machine, for example, by changing the automatic MAC addres...
You can specify multiple ranges of LAA, and vCenter Server tracks the number of used addresses for each range. vCenter Ser...
The following are examples of XML code to use.  VMware OUI allocation <vpxd> <macAllocScheme> <VMwareOUI>true</VMwareOUI>...
MAC Address Format The host generates MAC addresses that consists of the VMware OUI 00:0C:29 and the last three octets in ...
Assign a Static MAC Address in the Virtual Machine Configuration File To set a static MAC address for a virtual machine, y...
Choosing a network adapter for your virtual machine Network adapter choices depend on the version number and the guest ope...
vSphere CLI Commands to Troubleshoot ESXi Network Configurations To troubleshoot networking configurations from the ESXi c...
For example, to display the failover settings for vSwitch0, the following command can be run: ~ esxcli network vswitch sta...
Listing Connections and Neighbors To list established connections on your host you can run: ~ esxcli network ip connection...
Troubleshooting Network Connectivity Using Netcat Netcat can be used to test connectivity to and from your ESXi host. You ...
Troubleshooting network connectivity with ping and vmkping You can test connectivity to remote ESXi host using the ping an...
Troubleshooting SSL port connectivity with openssl You can use the open ssl client present on an ESXi host to test connect...
Capturing Traffic with tcpdump-uw To display packets on interface vmk0 you can run: ~ tcpdump-uw -i vmk0 | more To output ...
Viewing Physical NIC Configuration You can list the physical NICs installed in the host by using: ~ esxcli network nic lis...
Configuring the speed and duplex of an ESXi or ESX host network adapter ESXi/ESX recommended settings for Gigabit-Ethernet...
Note: The PAUSE frame is a packet that tells the far-end device to stop the transmission of packets until the receiver is ...
The below Esxi has 2 nics with 1GBps speed. We are forcing the vmnic0 to use fast Ethernet at half duplex speed ~ esxcfg-n...
Verifying the integrity of the physical network adapter on an ESX/ESXi host If the Esxi doesn’t recognize the NIC card, As...
Packet Tracing The basic command to view the data flow is the esxtop ~ esxtop The pktcap-uw tool is an enhanced packet cap...
To View the live Capture of VMKernel Interface Traffic ~ pktcap-uw –vmk vmk0
To capture the output to a file, use -o option: ~ pktcap-uw --vmk vmk0 -o /tmp/vmk0capture.pcap You can limit the data bei...
Capture Traffic of a specific physical network card(vmnic) on ESXi Host: ~ pktcap-uw --uplink vmnic0 Capture traffic from ...
Stop pktcap-uw tracing with the kill command: ~ kill $(lsof |grep pktcap-uw |awk ‘{print $1}’| sort -u) To check that all ...
Troubleshoot ESXi Host DNS and Routing Related Issues It is important that name resolution is configured correctly on your...
You can use Netcat to test connectivity: ~ nc -z 192.168.1.15 53 And you can use NSLOOKUP to confirm that you can perform ...
Checking the configuration again, there are now two DNS servers configured: vi-admin@vma:~[192.168.88.134]> vicfg-dns DNS ...
Troubleshoot VMKernel Related Network Configuration Issues VMkernel interfaces are used for a number of functions, such as...
Troubleshooting VMkernel Issues using the CLI There are a number of CLI commands available to help you in troubleshooting ...
Troubleshooting ESXi VLAN Configurations using Command Line Tools There are a few ways to troubleshoot network/VLAN config...
If you check in GUI: To delete a port group: ~ esxcli network vswitch standard portgroup remove -p testpg -v vSwitch0
Ghosted Adapters After a P2V, some VMs may not get the Network connectivity because of the NIC driver mismatch. These netw...
LUN Masking Alright – here we go – the push is on. 8 weeks to cover some random, sparingly used topics off of the VCAP5-DC...
For our sake here we will go ahead an perform our masking by path. I will note below though if you were to choose vendor o...
Now we are all set to go – kinda. They are in runtime, but the rules will not be applied until that device is reclaimed. S...
As you can see, my configuration here is actually wrong and needs to be adjusted – remember, one nic per vmkernel port. So...
Now that we have the requirements setup and configured we can go ahead and get started on bonding the vmkernel ports toget...
Random Storage Scenarios (Section 1 – Part 1) Scenario 1 Let's say we've been tasked with the following. We have an iSCSI ...
As you can see from my output lun masking is most certainly the cause of why we can't see the path. Rule 5001 loads the MA...
Scenario 2 The storage team thanks you very much for doing that but requirements have changed and they now wish for all of...
As you can see, our iSCSI datastores are being claimed by the VMW_SATP_DEFAULT_AA SATP. So, our next step would be to asso...
As we can see, the IOOperation Limit is 1000, meaning it will send 1000 IOPs down each path before switching to the next. ...
Host Rescan Filter (config.vpxd.filter.hostRescanFilter) – Automatically rescans storage adapters after storage-related ma...
Ok, so this one isn't that bad really, a whole lot of words for one task. Although most SSD devices will be tagged as SSD ...
esxcli storage core device list -d mpx.vmhba1:C0:T0:L0 So there you go Mr. Ford, I mean Mr. Mayor – it's now SSD!!!! Migra...
Step 1 – Create the shell So the first step is to create our distributed switch. This is pretty simple! Just head into you...
One note about the uplinks that you can't see in the image above. I've went into each of my port groups and setup the team...
assign a physical adapter from every vSwitch on each host to an uplink on our dvSwitch. Now, we have redundant NICs on bot...
Step 3 – Migrate our vmkernel port groups Once we have a couple of NICs assigned to our dvSwitch we can now begin to migra...
This process will have to be done for each and every virtual machine port group you wish to migrate. In the case of autola...
will need to use a command called vicfg-snmp in order to setup a trap target on our hosts. So to start off, let's set a ho...
There are a few other settings here as well; Active Flow Export Timeout and Idle Flow Export Timeout handle timeouts for t...
The next couple of steps simply setup our source and destination for our mirror. To follow our example we can use 150 for ...
Now that we are enabled we can view what information we receive inside of the Networking section of a hosts configuration ...
esxcli network vswitch standard set –v vSwitch0 –c both And that’s all there is to that – valid options for –c would be bo...
PVLANs can be implemented within vSphere only on a vSphere Distributed Switch. Before we can assign a VM to a PVLAN there ...
Now it is as simple as attaching your VMs network adapters to the desired port group. For my testing I created 4 small Lin...
 Static – the port will be assigned immediately on connection to the vSwitch. The VM will stay connected to this port eve...
Command Line goodness The networking section references the ability to use command line tools to manage both standard and ...
Once you are done this you will need to restart the host in order to complete the next step, so go ahead and do that. As f...
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
VMware vSphere Networking deep dive
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

VMware vSphere Networking deep dive

15 views

Published on

VMware vSphere Networking deep dive

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

VMware vSphere Networking deep dive

  1. 1. vSphere Networking vSphere 6.0 VEPSUN TECHNOLOGIES
  2. 2. Introduction to vSphere Standard Switches Types of Virtual Switch Connections A virtual switch provides two connection types to hosts and virtual machines:  Connecting virtual machines to the physical network.  Connecting VMkernel services to the physical network. VMkernel services include access to IP storage, such as NFS or iSCSI, VMware vSphere, vMotion migrations, and access to the management network. The VMware ESXi management network port is used to connect to network or remote services, including VMware vSphere Web Client. Each ESXi management network port and each VMkernel port must be configured with its own IP address, netmask, and gateway. To help configure virtual switches, you can create port groups. A port group is a template that stores configuration information to create virtual switch ports on a virtual switch. Virtual machine port groups are used to connect virtual machines to one another with common networking properties. Virtual machine port groups and VMkernel ports connect to the outside world through the physical Ethernet adapters that are connected to the virtual switch uplink ports. Virtual Switch Connection Examples When you are designing your networking environment, VMware vSphere enables you to place all your networks on a single virtual switch. Or you can opt for multiple virtual switches, each with a separate network. The decision partly depends on the layout of your physical networks. For example, you might not have enough network adapters to create a a seperate virtual switch for each network. Instead, you might team your network adapters in a single virtual switch and isolate the networks by using VLANs.
  3. 3. Because physical NICs are assigned at the virtual switch level, all ports and port groups that are defined for a particular switch share the same hardware. Types of Virtual Switches  A standard switch is a virtual switch configuration at the host level.  A distributed switch has similar components as those of a standard switch. A distributed switch functions as a single virtual switch across all associated hosts. A distributed switch is configured in VMware vCenter Server at the data center level. Standard Switch Components
  4. 4. The image shows five standard switches, each devoted to a different purpose. From left to right, the switches are in numerical order: 1. A standard switch with a single outbound adapter. this switch is used only by VM1. 2. An internal-only standard switch, which enables virtual machines in a single ESXi host to communicate directly with other virtual machines connected to the same standard switch. VM2 and VM3 can use this Switch communicate with each other. 3. A standard switch with teamed NICs. A NIC team provides automatic distribution of packets and failover. 4. A standard switch that is used by the VMkernel for accessing iSCSI-or NAS-based storage. 5. A standard switch that is used by the VMkernel to enable remote management capabilities. Viewing the Standard Switch Configuration The image shows the standard switch vSwitch1 on an ESXi host. By default, the ESXi installation creates a virtual machine port group named VM Network and a VMkernel port named management Network. A good practice is to remote the VM Network virtual machine port group and keep virtual machine networks and management networks separated for performance and security reasons. To remove a standard switch, Click the Red X next to the switch to be deleted. To display virtual switch properties, Click the pencil icon above the virtual switch. Port group properties for a port or port group can be displayed. If applicable, Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP) information can be shown for a physical adapter. CDP enables ESXi administrators to determine which Cisco switch port is connected to a given virtual switch. When CDP is enabled for a particular virtual switch, you can view properties of the cisco switch from the vSphere Web Client. Properties include device type, Port ID, hardware capabilities, and so on.
  5. 5. About VLANs VLANs provide for logical groupings of switch ports, enabling communications as if all virtual machines or ports in a VLAN were on the same physical LAN segment. A VLAN is a software-configured broadcast domain. Using a VLAN has the following benefits:  Creation of logical networks that are not based on the physical topology  Improved performance by confining broadcast traffic to a subset of ports on a switch  Cost saving by partioning the network without overhead of deploying new routers VLANs can be configured at the port group level. The ESXi host provides VLAN support through virtual switch tagging, which is provided by giving a port group a VLAN ID. By default, a VLAN ID is optional. The VMkernel then takes care of all tagging and untagging as the packets pass through the virtual switch. The Port on a physical switch to which an ESXi host is connected must be defined as a static trunk port. A trunk port is a port on a physical Ethernet switch that is configured to send and receive packets tagging with a VLAN ID. No VLAN configuration is required in the virtual machine. In fact, the virtual machine does not know that it is connected to a VLAN. Network Adapter Properties You can change the connection speed and duplex of a physical adapter to transfer data in compliance with the traffic rate. If the physical adapter supports SR-IOV, you can enable it and configure the number of virtual functions to use for virtual machine networking.
  6. 6. Network Switch and Port Policies Network security policy provides protection against MAC address impersonation and unwanted port scanning. Traffic shaping is useful when you want to limit the amount of traffic to a virtual machine or a group of virtual machines. You do traffic shaping to either protect a virtual machine or traffic in an oversubscribed network. Use the teaming and failover policy to determine how the network traffic of virtual machines and VMkernel adapters that are connected to the switch is distribute between physical adapters, and how the traffic should be rerouted if an adapter fails. These policies are defined for the entire standard switch and can be defined for a VMkernel port or a virtual machine port group. When a policy is defined for an individual port group, the policy at this level overrides the default policies defined for the standard switch. Configuring Security Policies
  7. 7. For a vSphere standard switch, you can configure security policy to reject MAC address ad promiscuous mode changes in the guest operating system of a virtual machine. The network security policy contains the following exceptions:  Promiscuous mode: Promiscuous mode allows a virtual switch or port group to forward all traffic regardless of their destinations. Default is Reject.  MAC address changes: When set to Reject, if the guest attempts to change MAC address assigned to the virtual NIC, it stops receiving Frames. Default is Accept  Forged Transmits: A frame's source address field may be altered by the guest, and contain a MAC address other than the assigned virtual NIC MAC address. you can set the forged transmits parameter to accept or reject such frames. Default is Accept. In general, these policies give you the option of disallowing certain behaviors that might compromise security. For example, a hacker might use a promiscuous mode device to capture network traffic for unscrupulous activities. Or someone might impersonate a node and gain unauthorized access by spoofing its MAC address. Set Promiscuous mode to Accept to use an application in a virtual machine that analyzes or sniffs packets, such as a network-based intrusion detection system. Set MAC address changes and Forged transmits to reject to help protect against certain attacks launched by a rogue guest operating system. Leave MAC address changes and Forged transmits at their default values (Accept) if your applications change the mapped MAC address, as do some operating system-based firewall. Traffic-Shaping Policy
  8. 8. A virtual machine's network bandwidth can be controlled by enabling the network traffic shaper. The network traffic shaper, when used on a standard switch, shapes only outbound network traffic. To control inbound traffic, use a load-balancing system, or turn on rate-limiting features on your physical router. Configuring Traffic Shaping The ESXi host shapes only outbound traffic by establishing parameters for the following traffic characteristics:  Average bandwidth (Kbps): Establishes the number of kilobits per second to allow across a port, average over time. The average bandwidth is the allowed average load.  Peak Bandwidth (Kbps): The maximum number of kilobits per second to allow across a port when it is sending a burst of traffic. this number tops the bandwidth that is used by a port whenever the port is using its burst bonus.  Burst size (KB): The maximum number of kilobytes to allow in a burst. if this parameter is set, a port might gain a burst bonus if it does not use all its allocated bandwidth. Whenever the port needs more bandwidth than specified in Average bandwidth, the port might have allowed to temporarily transmit data at a higher speed if a burst bonus is available. This parameter tops the number of kilobytes that have accumulated in the burst bonus and thus transfers at a higher speed. Network traffic shaping is off by default. To configure traffic shaping in vSphere Web Client 1. Navigate to the host. 2. On the Manage tab, Click Networking, and Select Virtual switches. 3. Navigate to the traffic shaping policy on the standard switch or port group, and configure the traffic shaping policy by setting the average bandwidth, peak bandwidth, and burst size values.
  9. 9. Although you can establish a traffic-shaping policy at either the virtual switch level or the port group level, settings at the port group level override settings at the virtual switch level. NIC Teaming and Failover Policies NIC teaming and Failover Policies enable you to determine how the network traffic is distributed between adapters and how to reroute traffic in the event of an adapter failure. NIC teaming policies include load- balancing and failover settings. Default NIC teaming and Failover policies are set for the entire standard switch. these default settings can be overridden at the port group level. The policies show what is inherited from the settings at the switch level. To edit teaming and failover settings in the vSphere Web Client 1. Navigate to the host 2. On the Manage tab, Click Networking, and select Virtual Switches. 3. Select a switch from the list. 4. In the topology diagram of the switch, click the port group name. 5. Click Edit under the topology diagram title and select Teaming and failover. 6. Configure settings in this section.
  10. 10. Load-Balancing Method: Originating Virtual Port ID With this method, a virtual machine's outbound traffic is mapped to a specific physical NIC. the NIC is determined by the ID of the Virtual port to which this virtual machine is connected. This method is simple and fast and does not require the VMkernel to examine the frame foe necessary information. When the load is distributed in the NIC team using the Port-based method, no single-NIC virtual machine gets more bandwidth than can be provided by a single physical adapter. Load-Balancing Method: Source MAC Hash
  11. 11. In this Load-balancing method, each virtual machine's outbound traffic is mapped to a specific physical NIC that is based on the virtual NIC's MAC address. This method has low overhead and is compatible with all switches, but it might not spread traffic evenly across all the physical NIC's. When the load is distributed in the NIC team using the MAC-based method, no single-NIC virtual machine gets more bandwidth than can be provided by a single physical adapter. You can also balance your traffic based on the current traffic loads of the physical NIC's. The NIC with less load is more likely to be chosen. Load-Balancing Method: Source and Destination IP Hash In This Load-balancing method, a NIC for each outbound packet is selected based on its source and destination IP addresses. The IP-based method requires 802.3ad link aggregation support or Etherchannel on the switch. the Link Aggregation Control protocol is a method to control the bundling of several physical ports to form a single logical channel. LACP is part of the IEEE 802.3ad specification. Etherchannel is a port trunking technology that is used primarily on Cisco switches. This technology enables grouping several physical Ethernet links to create one logical Ethernet link for providing fault tolerance and high- speed links between switches, routers, and servers. When the load is distributed in the NIC team using the IP-based method, a single NIC virtual machine might use the Bandwidth of multiple physical adapters.
  12. 12. The IP-based load-balancing method only affects outbound traffic. for example, a virtual machine might choose a particular NIC to communicate with a particular destination virtual machine. The return traffic might not arrive on the same NIC as the outbound traffic. the return traffic might arrive on another NIC in the same NIC team. Detecting and Handling Network Failure Monitoring the link status provided by the network adapter detects failures like cable pulls and physical switch power failures. this monitoring does not detect configuration errors, such as a physical switch port being blocked by the spanning tree protocol or misconfigures VLAN membership. This method cannot detect upstream, no directly connected physical switch or cable failures. Beaconing introduces a load of a 62-byte packet approximately every 1 second per physical NIC. When beaconing is activated, the VMkernel sends out and listens for probe packets on all NICs in the team. This technique can detect failure that link-status monitoring alone cannot. consult your switch manufacturer to confirm the support of beaconing in your environment. A physical switch can be notified by the VMkernel Whenever a virtual NIC is connected to a virtual switch. A physical switch can also be notified whenever a failover event causes a virtual NIC's traffic to be routed over a different physical NIC. the notification is sent out over the network to update the lookup tables on physical switches. in most cases, this notification process is desirable because otherwise virtual machines would experience greater latency after failovers and vSphere vMotion operation. But do not set this option when the virtual machines connected to the portgroup are running unicast-mode Microsoft Network Load Balancing (NLB). NLB in multicast mode is unaffected. When using explicit failover order, always use the highest order uplink from the list of active adapters that pass failover-detection criteria.
  13. 13. The Failback option determines how a physical adapter is returned to active duty after recovering from a failure. If Failback is set to Yes, the failed adapter is returned to active duty immediately upon recovery, displacing the standby adapter that took its place at the time of failure. If Failback is set to No, a failed adapter is left inactive even after recovery, until another currently active adapter fails, requiring its replacement.
  14. 14. Introduction to vSphere Distributed Switches Benefits of vSphere Distributed Switches Standard switch and distributed switch features comparison VMware vCenter Server owns the configuration of the distributed switch. the configuration is consistent across all hosts that use the distributed switch.
  15. 15. Distributed switch architecture A distributed switch components move network management to the data center level. A distributed switch is managed entirely configured in vCenter server. the distributed switch abstracts a set of standard switches that are configured on each associated host. vCenter Server manages the configuration of distributed switches and all configuration is consistent across all hosts. Consider a distributed switch as template for the network configuration on each ESXi host. Each distributed switch includes distributed ports. you can connect any networking entity, such as a virtual machine or a VMkernel interface, to a distributed port. vCenter server stores the state of distributed ports in the vCenter server database. Networking statistics and policies migrate with virtual machines when the virtual machines are moved from host to host. A distributed port group enables you to logically group distributed ports to simplify configuration. A distributed port group specifies port configuration options for each member port on distributed switch. Distributed port groups define how a connection is made through a distributed switch to a network. ports can also exist without port group. An uplick is an abstraction to associate vmnics on multiple hosts to a single distributed switch. an uplink in a distributed switch performs a similar function as that of vmnic standard switch. Two Virtual machines on different hosts can communicate with each other only if both virtual machines have uplinks in the same broadcast domain. The distributed switch architecture consists of two planes: the control plane and the I/O plane. the control plane resides in vCenter server. the control plane is responsible for configuring distributed switches, distributed port groups, distributed ports, uplinks, NIC teaming, and so on. the control plane also coordinates
  16. 16. the migration of the ports and is responsible for the switch configuration. For Example, if a conflict arises in the assignment of a distributed port, the control plane acts as the deciding authority to resolve the conflict. The I/O plane is implemented as hidden virtual switch in the VMkernel of each ESXi host. The I/O plane manages the I/O hardware on the host and is responsible for forwarding packets. Distributed Switch Example Viewing Distributed Switch
  17. 17. Consider the following points when you configure distributed switch settings:  Uplink ports connect the distributed switch to physical NICs on associated hosts. The number of uplink ports is the maximum number of allowed physical connections to the distributed switch per host.  By using VMware vSphere Network I/O Control, you can prioritize the access to network resources for certain types of infrastructure and workload traffic according to the requirements of your department. Network I/O Control continuously monitors the I/O load over the network and dynamically allocates available resources.  After you add the distributed switch, if your system has custom port group requirements, create distributed port groups that meet those requirements. Creating a Distributed Switch Editing General and Advanced Distributed Switch Properties vSphere Distributed Switch supports basic and snooping models for filtering of multicast packets that are related to individual multicast groups. Choose a model according to the number of multicast groups to which the VMs on the switch subscribe.
  18. 18. The distributed switch supports the default basic mode for filtering multicast traffic. The distributed switch also supports multicast snooping that forwards multicast traffic in a more precise way based on the Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and Multicast Listener Discovery (MLD) messages from VMs. Basic Multicast Filtering In basic multicast filtering mode, a VM sends out IGMP join requests through the network, indicating the VM’s intention of joining a particular multicast group. A standard switch or a distributed switch forwards multicast traffic for VMs according to the destination MAC address of the multicast group. The switch saves the mapping between the port and the destination multicast MAC address in a local forwarding table. The switch does not interpret the IGMP messages that a VM sends. The switch forwards them to the local multicast router. The router interest the IGMP messages, and joins the VM to a multicast group, or removes it from a multicast group. The basic mode has the following restrictions:  A Virtual machine might receive packets from groups that it is not subscribed for because the switch forwards packets according to the destination MAC address of a multicast group, which can be mapped upto 32 IP multicast groups.  A virtual machine that is subscribed for traffic from more than 32 multicast MAC addresses receives packets that it is not subscribed for because of a limitation in the forwarding model.  The switch does not filter packets according to source address as defined in IGMP version 3.
  19. 19. Multicast Snooping In multicast snooping mode, a distributed switch provides IGMP and MLD snooping according to RFC 4541. The switch dispatches multicast traffic more precisely by using IP addresses. This mode supports IGMPv1, IGMPv2, and IGMPv3 for IPv4 multicast group addresses, and MLDv1 and MLDv2 for IPv6 multicast group addresses. The switch dynamically detects the membership of a Virtual Machine. When a Virtual Machine sends a packet that contains IGMP or MLD membership information through a switch port, the switch snoops the packet and creates a mapping entry. This entry records the destination IP address of the multicast group, and for IGMPv3, the source IP address from which the VM prefers to receive multicast traffic. If a VM does not renew its multicast group membership within a certain period of time, the switch removes the previously recorded entry from its mapping records. In the multicast snooping mode of a distributed switch, a virtual machine can receive multicast traffic on a single switch port from up to 256 groups and 10 sources. Migrating Network Adapters to a Distributed Switch You can migrate physical NICs, VMKernel adapters and Virtual machine network adapters at the same time. If you want to migrate Virtual Machine network adapters or VMkernel adapters, ensure that the destination distributed port groups have at least one active uplink and that the uplink is connected to a physical NIC on this host. Alternatively, migrate physical NICs, virtual network adapters and VMkernel adapter at once. If you want to migrate physical NICS, ensure that the source port groups on the standard switch have at least one physical NIC to handle their traffic. For example, if you migrate a physical NIC that is assigned to a port group for virtual machine networking, ensure that the port group is connected to at least one physical NIC. Otherwise, the virtual machines on the VLAN on the standard switch will have connectivity between each other but not to the external network.
  20. 20. Assigning a physical NIC of a host to a distributed switch You can assign physical NICs of a host that is associated with a distributed switch to an uplink port on the host proxy switch. Connecting Virtual Machines to a Distributed Switch Connect Virtual Machines to a distributed switch either by configuring an individual Virtual Machine NIC or by migrating groups of Virtual machines from the distributed switch.
  21. 21. Connect virtual machines to distributed switches by connecting their associated virtual network adapters to distributed port groups. For an individual virtual machine, you must modify the virtual machine’s network adapter configuration. For a group of virtual machines, you must migrate virtual machines from a virtual network to a vSphere distributed switch. Editing Distributed Port Group General Properties A distributed port group specifies port configuration options for each member port on a distributed switch. You can edit the distributed port group settings to define how a connection is made to a network. Port binding options include static, dynamic and ephemeral.
  22. 22. Editing Distributed Port Group Advanced Properties You can also enable the rest of any configuration that is set per port when a distributed port disconnects form a Virtual machine.
  23. 23. About the VMkernel Networking Level Consider the following key points about TCP/IP stacks at the VMkernel level  Default TCP/IP stack: Provides networking support for the management traffic between vCenter Server and Esxi hosts and for system traffic such as vSphere vMotion, IP storage and vSphere FT.  vMotion TCP/IP stack: Supports the traffic for live migration of virtual machines. Use the vMotion TCP/IP stack to provide better isolation for the vSphere vMotion traffic. After you create a VMkernel adapter in the vMotion TCP/IP stack, you can use only this stack for vSphere vMotion migration of this host. The VMkernel adapters on the default TCP/IP stack are disabled for the vSphere vMotion Service. If a live migration uses the default TCP/IP stack while you configure VMkernel adapters with the vMotion TCP/IP stack, the migration completes successfully. However, the involved VMkernel adapters on the TCP/IP stack are disabled for future vSphere vMotion sessions.  Provisioning TCP/IP stack: Supports the traffic for virtual machine cold migration, cloning, and snapshot creation. You can use the provisioning TCP/IP stack to handle NFC traffic during long-distance vSphere vMotion migration. VMkernel adapters configured with the provisioning TCP/IP stack handle the traffic form cloning operations on a separate gateway. After you configure a VMkernel adapter with the provisioning TCP/IP stack, all adapters on the default TCP/IP stack are disabled for the provisioning traffic.  Custom TCP/IP stacks: You can add custom TCP/IP stacks at the VMkernel level to handle networking traffic of custom applications.
  24. 24. Creating a VMkernel Adapter on a Host Associated with a Distributed Switch Consider the following important points when creating a VMkernel adapter on a host that is associated with a distributed switch:  You should dedicate a single distributed port group per VMkernel adapter  For better isolation, you should configure one VMkernel adapter with one traffic type.
  25. 25. MAC Address Management MAC addresses are used in the Layer 2 (Data Link Layer) of the network protocol stack to transmit frames to a recipient. In vSphere, vCenter Server generates MAC addresses for virtual machine adapters and VMkernel adapters, or you can assign addresses manually. Each network adapter manufacturer is assigned a unique three-byte prefix called an Organizationally Unique Identifier (OUI), which it can use to generate unique MAC addresses. VMware supports several address allocation mechanisms, each of them with a separate OUI:  Generated MAC addresses o Assigned by vCenter Server o Assigned by the ESXi host  Manually set MAC addresses  Generated for legacy virtual machines, but no longer used with ESXi If you reconfigure the network adapter of a powered off virtual machine, for example by changing the automatic MAC address allocation type, or setting a static MAC address, vCenter Server resolves any MAC address conflict before the adapter reconfiguration takes effect. MAC Address Assignment from vCenter Server vSphere 5.1 and later provides several schemes for automatic allocation of MAC addresses in vCenter Server. You can select the scheme that best suits your requirements for MAC address duplication, OUI requirements for locally administered or universally administered addresses, and so on. The following schemes of MAC address generation are available in vCenter Server:  VMware OUI allocation, default allocation  Prefix-based allocation  Range-based allocation After the MAC address is generated, it does not change unless the virtual machine's MAC address conflicts with that of another registered virtual machine. The MAC address is saved in the configuration file of the virtual machine. Preventing MAC Address Conflicts The MAC address of a powered off virtual machine is not checked against the addresses of running or suspended virtual machines. When a virtual machine is powered on again, it might acquire a different MAC address. The change might be caused by an address conflict with another virtual machine. While this virtual machine has been powered off, its MAC address has been assigned to another virtual machine that has been powered on.
  26. 26. If you reconfigure the network adapter of a powered off virtual machine, for example, by changing the automatic MAC address allocation type or setting a static MAC address, vCenter Server resolves MAC address conflicts before the adapter reconfiguration takes effect. VMware OUI Allocation VMware Organizationally Unique Identifier (OUI) allocation assigns MAC addresses based on the default VMware OUI 00:50:56 and the vCenter Server ID. VMware OUI allocation is the default MAC address assignment model for virtual machines. The allocation works with up to 64 vCenter Server instances, and each vCenter Server can assign up to 64000 unique MAC addresses. The VMware OUI allocation scheme is suitable for small scale deployments. MAC Address Format According to the VMware OUI allocation scheme, a MAC address has the format 00:50:56:XX:YY:ZZ where 00:50:56 represents the VMware OUI, XX is calculated as (80 + vCenter Server ID), and YY and ZZ are random two-digit hexadecimal numbers. The addresses created through the VMware OUI allocation are in the range 00:50:56:80:YY:ZZ - 00:50:56:BF:YY:ZZ. Prefix-Based MAC Address Allocation On ESXi hosts 5.1 and later, you can use prefix-based allocation to specify an OUI other than the default one 00:50:56 by VMware, or to introduce Locally Administered MAC Addresses (LAA) for a larger address space. Prefix-based MAC address allocation overcomes the limits of the default VMware allocation to provide unique addresses in larger scale deployments. Introducing an LAA prefix leads to a very large MAC address space (2 to the power of 46) instead of an universally unique address OUI which can give only 16 million MAC addresses. Verify that the prefixes that you provide for different vCenter Server instances in the same network are unique. vCenter Server relies on the prefixes to avoid MAC address duplication issues. Range-Based MAC Address Allocation On ESXi hosts 5.1 and later you can use range-based allocation to include or exclude ranges of Locally Administered Addresses (LAA). You specify one or more ranges using a starting and ending MAC addresses, for example, (02:50:68:00:00:02, 02:50:68:00:00:FF). MAC addresses are generated only from within the specified range.
  27. 27. You can specify multiple ranges of LAA, and vCenter Server tracks the number of used addresses for each range. vCenter Server allocates MAC addresses from the first range that still has addresses available. vCenter Server checks for MAC address conflicts within its ranges. When using range-based allocation, you must provide different instances of vCenter Server with ranges that do not overlap. vCenter Server does not detect ranges that might be in conflict with other vCenter Server instances. See the vSphere Troubleshooting documentation for more information about resolving issues with duplicate MAC addresses. Assigning a MAC Address Use the vSphere Web Client to enable prefix-based or range-based MAC address allocation and to adjust the allocation parameters. If you are changing from one type of allocation to another, for example changing from the VMware OUI allocation to a range-based allocation, use the vSphere Web Client. However, when a schema is prefix-based or range-based and you want to change to a different allocation schema, you must edit the vpxd.cfd file manually and restart vCenter Server. Change to or Adjust Range- or Prefixed-Based Allocations in the vSphere Web Client By switching from the default VMware OUI to range- or prefixed-based MAC address allocation through the vSphere Web Client, you can avoid and resolve MAC address duplication conflicts in vSphere deployments. Change the allocation scheme from the default VMware OUI to range- or to prefixed-based allocation by using the Advanced Settings available for the vCenter Server instance in the vSphere Web Client. To switch from range- or prefixed-based allocation back to VMware OUI allocation, or between range- and prefixed- based allocation, edit the vpxd.cfg file manually. Set or Change Allocation Type If you are changing from range- or prefixed-based allocation to the VMware OUI allocation, you must set the allocation type in the vpxd.cfd file and restart the vCenter Server. Procedure 1 On the host machine of vCenter Server, navigate to the directory that contains the configuration file:  On a Windows Server operating system, the location of the directory is vCenter Server home directoryApplication DataVMwareVMware VirtualCenter.  On the vCenter Server Appliance, the location of the directory is /etc/vmware-vpx. 2 Open the vpxd.cfg file 3 Decide on an allocation type to use and enter the corresponding XML code in the file to configure the allocation type.
  28. 28. The following are examples of XML code to use.  VMware OUI allocation <vpxd> <macAllocScheme> <VMwareOUI>true</VMwareOUI> </macAllocScheme> </vpxd>  Prefix-based allocation <vpxd> <macAllocScheme> <prefixScheme> <prefix>005026</prefix> <prefixLength>23</prefixLength> </prefixScheme> </macAllocScheme> </vpxd>  Range-based allocation <vpxd> <macAllocScheme> <rangeScheme> <range id="0"> <begin>005067000001</begin> <end>005067000001</end> </range> </rangeScheme> </macAllocScheme> </vpxd> 4 Save the vpxd.cfg. 5 Restart the vCenter Server host. MAC Address Generation on ESXi Hosts An ESXi host generates the MAC address for a virtual machine adapter when the host is not connected to vCenter Server. Such addresses have a separate VMware OUI to avoid conflicts. The ESXi host generates the MAC address for a virtual machine adapter in one of the following cases:  The host is not connected to vCenter Server.  The virtual machine configuration file does not contain the MAC address and information about the MAC address allocation type.
  29. 29. MAC Address Format The host generates MAC addresses that consists of the VMware OUI 00:0C:29 and the last three octets in hexadecimal format of the virtual machine UUID. The virtual machine UUID is based on a hash calculated by using the UUID of the ESXi physical machine and the path to the configuration file (.vmx) of the virtual machine. Preventing MAC Address Conflicts All MAC addresses that have been assigned to network adapters of running and suspended virtual machines on a given physical machine are tracked for conflicts. If you import a virtual machine with a host-generated MAC address from one vCenter Server to another, select the I Copied It option when you power on the virtual machine to regenerate the address and avoid potential conflicts in the target vCenter Server or between the vCenter Server systems. Setting a Static MAC Address to a Virtual Machine In most network deployments, generated MAC addresses are a good approach. However, you might need to set a static MAC address for a virtual machine adapter with unique value. The following cases show when you might set a static MAC address: 1 Virtual machine adapters on different physical hosts share the same subnet and are assigned the same MAC address, causing a conflict. 2 Ensure that a virtual machine adapter always has the same MAC address. By default, VMware uses the Organizationally Unique Identifier (OUI) 00:50:56 for manually generated addresses, but all unique manually generated addresses are supported. Assign a Static MAC Address with the vSphere Web Client You can assign static MAC addresses to the virtual NIC of a powered off virtual machine by using the vSphere Web Client. Procedure 1 Locate the virtual machine in the vSphere Web Client. a. Select a datacenter, folder, cluster, resource pool, or host and click the Related Objects tab. b. Click Virtual Machines and select the virtual machine from the list. 2 Power off the virtual machine. 3 On the Manage tab of the virtual machine, select Settings > VM Hardware. 4 Click Edit and select the Virtual Hardware tab. 5 In the Virtual Hardware tab, expand the network adapter section. 6 Under MAC Address, select Manual from the drop-down menu. 7 Type the static MAC address, and click OK. 8 Power on the virtual machine.
  30. 30. Assign a Static MAC Address in the Virtual Machine Configuration File To set a static MAC address for a virtual machine, you can edit the configuration file of the virtual machine by using the vSphere Web Client. Procedure 1 Locate the virtual machine in the vSphere Web Client. a. Select a datacenter, folder, cluster, resource pool, or host and click the Related Objects tab. b. Click Virtual Machines and select the virtual machine from the list. 2 Power off the virtual machine. 3 On the Manage tab of the virtual machine, select Settings. 4 On the VM Options tab, expand Advanced. 5 Click Edit Configuration. 6 To assign a static MAC address, add or edit parameters as required. ethernetX.addressType static ethernetX.address MAC_address_of_the_virtual_NIC X next to ethernet stands for the sequence number of the virtual NIC in the virtual machine. For example, 0 in ethernet0 represents the settings of the first virtual NIC device added to the virtual machine. 7 Click OK. 8 Power on the virtual machine.
  31. 31. Choosing a network adapter for your virtual machine Network adapter choices depend on the version number and the guest operating system running on the virtual machine. Vlance: This is an emulated version of the AMD 79C970 PCnet32- LANCE NIC, and it is an older 10 Mbps NIC with drivers available in most 32-bit guest operating systems except Windows Vista and later. A virtual machine configured with this network adapter can use its network immediately. VMXNET: The VMXNET virtual network adapter has no physical counterpart. VMXNET is optimized for performance in a virtual machine. Because operating system vendors do not provide built-in drivers for this card, you must install VMware Tools to have a driver for the VMXNET network adapter available. Flexible: The Flexible network adapter identifies itself as a Vlance adapter when a virtual machine boots, but initializes itself and functions as either a Vlance or a VMXNET adapter, depending on which driver initializes it. With VMware Tools installed, the VMXNET driver changes the Vlance adapter to the higher performance VMXNET adapter. E1000: An emulated version of the Intel 82545EM Gigabit Ethernet NIC. A driver for this NIC is not included with all guest operating systems. Typically Linux versions 2.4.19 and later, Windows XP Professional x64 Edition and later, and Windows Server 2003 (32-bit) and later include the E1000 driver. Note: E1000 does not support jumbo frames prior to ESXi/ESX 4.1. E1000e: This feature emulates a newer model of Intel Gigabit NIC (number 82574) in the virtual hardware. This is known as the "e1000e" vNIC. e1000e is available only on hardware version 8 (and newer) virtual machines in vSphere 5. It is the default vNIC for Windows 8 and newer (Windows) guest operating systems. For Linux guests, e1000e is not available from the UI (e1000, flexible vmxnet, enhanced vmxnet, and vmxnet3 are available for Linux). VMXNET 2 (Enhanced): The VMXNET 2 adapter is based on the VMXNET adapter but provides some high-performance features commonly used on modern networks, such as jumbo frames and hardware offloads. This virtual network adapter is available only for some guest operating systems on ESXi/ESX 3.5 and later. Because operating system vendors do not provide built-in drivers for this card, you must install VMware Tools to have a driver for the VMXNET 2 network adapter available. VMXNET 3: The VMXNET 3 adapter is the next generation of a para-virtualized NIC designed for performance, and is not related to VMXNET or VMXNET 2. It offers all the features available in VMXNET 2, and adds several new features like multiqueue support (also known as Receive Side Scaling in Windows), IPv6 offloads, and MSI/MSI-X interrupt delivery. Because OS vendors do not provide built-in drivers for this card, you must install VMware Tools or open-vm-tools to have a driver for the VMXNET 3 network adapter available. Note: VMXNET 3 is supported only for virtual machines version 7 and later, with a limited set of guest operating systems.
  32. 32. vSphere CLI Commands to Troubleshoot ESXi Network Configurations To troubleshoot networking configurations from the ESXi command line, ESXCLI is the tool to use or PUTTY can be used. There are a number of options available when running ‘esxcli’ in terms of network settings: ~ esxcli network We’ll go through some of the options that these namespaces offer. Listing vSwitch Configuration You can list the vSwitches configured on a ESXi host by running: ~ esxcli network vswitch standard list To list distributed vSwitches instead, swap ‘standard’ for ‘dvs’ in the command. Following on from the output above you can also dig down to look at the Policy, Portgroup settings for the vSwitch: ~ esxcli network vswitch standard
  33. 33. For example, to display the failover settings for vSwitch0, the following command can be run: ~ esxcli network vswitch standard policy failover get -v vSwitch0 Listing VMKernel Interfaces To list the VMkernel ports on a host you can run: ~ esxcli network ip interface list The command will display the interface name, MAC address, and which vSwitch and Portgroup it belongs to. To list the IP address configuration for the VMkernel ports: ~ esxcli network ip interface ipv4 get
  34. 34. Listing Connections and Neighbors To list established connections on your host you can run: ~ esxcli network ip connection list This is the equivalent of running ‘netstat’ on a Windows machine. To list the host’s ARP cache (or neighbors table) you can run: ~ esxcli network ip neighbor list This can be useful when troubleshooting connectivity, for example, when a host is failing to connect to another over the vMotion network. You can list the host’s routing table by running: ~ esxcli network ip route ipv4 list
  35. 35. Troubleshooting Network Connectivity Using Netcat Netcat can be used to test connectivity to and from your ESXi host. You can view the options available by running: ~ nc -h The basic syntax is: ~ nc -z <DestinationIP> <Destination Port> For example, to test connectivity on to port 80 you could run: ~ nc -z 192.168.1.15 80 You can also use netcat to test a range of ports on a remote host: ~ nc -w 1 -z 192.168.1.15 80-85 Netcat will report back with the ports it has found to be open within the specified range.
  36. 36. Troubleshooting network connectivity with ping and vmkping You can test connectivity to remote ESXi host using the ping and vmkping utilities. Using vmkping to test connectivity via vMotion interfaces is a common practice. For example: ~ vmkping 192.168.1.20 If you use vmkping with the ‘-D’ switch, you can test the host’s IP stack as the command will automatically test configured IP addresses: ~ vmkping -D
  37. 37. Troubleshooting SSL port connectivity with openssl You can use the open ssl client present on an ESXi host to test connectivity to an ssl port – for example to vCenter or to another host. To do so: ~ openssl s_client -connect 192.168.1.100:443 The output will also contain details about the certificate, which can be useful when troubleshooting certificate problems.
  38. 38. Capturing Traffic with tcpdump-uw To display packets on interface vmk0 you can run: ~ tcpdump-uw -i vmk0 | more To output the traffic capture to a file you can run: ~ tcpdump-uw -i vmk0 -s 1514 -w /vmfs/volumes/datastore1/traffic.pcap You can then open the resulting .pcap file in a tool such as Wireshark, for analysis:
  39. 39. Viewing Physical NIC Configuration You can list the physical NICs installed in the host by using: ~ esxcli network nic list Using the ‘esxcli network nic’ namespace you can also bring interfaces up and down (which is useful for testing), and you can view interface statistics. ~ esxcli network nic <cmd> <cmd options> An example of how to display interface statistics is shown here: ~ esxcli network nic stats get -n vmnic0
  40. 40. Configuring the speed and duplex of an ESXi or ESX host network adapter ESXi/ESX recommended settings for Gigabit-Ethernet speed and duplex while connecting to a physical switch port:  Auto Negotiate <-> Auto Negotiate (For 1 Gbps)  Auto Negotiate <-> Auto Negotiate (For 10 Gbps, supported only by ESXi/ESX 3.5 Update 1 and above) Note: Many drivers do not support forced 1000Mbps or 10000Mbps speeds, and require the auto-negotiation set for this to work correctly. Auto- negotiation is considered as the normal and official way that both Gigabit and 10-Gigabit networking is designed to function. For more information, see the IEEE 802.3ab, 802.3an, and 802.3ae standards. Many drivers do not allow forced 1000Mbps or 10000Mbps because it is not officially supported by the IEEE standards. When working with 10 GB Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) configurations, Auto Negotiatemay or may not be supported or recommended. For more information, consult your networking equipment vendor or administrator.  1000 MB / Full Duplex <-> 1000 MB / Full Duplex  VMware does not recommend mixing a hard-coded setting with Auto-negotiate  Fast Ethernet – 100 MB /Full Duplex <-> 100 MB /Full Duplex Duplex Mismatch  A common issue with speed/duplex is when the duplex settings are mismatched between two switches, between a switch and a router or between the switch and a workstation or server.  This can occur when manually hard coding the speed and duplex or from auto negotiation issues between the two devices. The advantages of utilizing auto negotiation on Gigabit-Ethernet Interfaces:  Auto negotiation is highly recommended on ESXi/ESX Gigabit-Ethernet Interface cards and physical Gigabit switch ports for these reasons: o Although hard coding the speed and duplex will work and is in the documentation, in some cases there are performance issues after an ESXi/ESX upgrade 3.5 – setting the configuration to Auto Negotiate seems to resolve performance issues. o It resolves issues with iSCSI, vMotion, network performance, and related network issues. Duplex settings: While Cisco devices only support full duplex, the IEEE 802.3z standard does have support for half duplex Gigabit-Ethernet. Because of this, duplex is negotiated between Gigabit-Ethernet devices. o Flow Control: Because of the amount of traffic that can be generated by Gigabit-Ethernet, there is a PAUSE functionality built into Gigabit-Ethernet.
  41. 41. Note: The PAUSE frame is a packet that tells the far-end device to stop the transmission of packets until the receiver is able to handle all the traffic and clear its buffers. The PAUSE frame has a timer included, which tells the far-end device when to start to send packets again. If that timer expires without getting another PAUSE frame, the far-end device can then send packets again. Flow Control is an optional item and must be negotiated. Devices can be capable of sending or responding to a PAUSE frame, and it is possible they will not agree to the flow-control request of the far-end.  Fast Ethernet – 100 / Full <–> 100 / Full: VMware recommends forcing the network adapter on the ESX server host and the physical switch port to which it connects to 100 / Full when using 100 MB links with an ESX server host. Configuring the speed and duplex of the ESXi/ESX server network adapter using the vSphere Client 1. Log in to the ESXi/ESX host using the vSphere Client as the root user or a user with equivalent permissions. 2. Highlight the ESXi/ESX server host and click the Configuration tab. 3. Click the Networking link. 4. Click Properties next to the appropriate virtual switch. 5. Click the Network Adapters tab. 6. Highlight the desired network adapter, and click Edit. 7. Select appropriate speed and duplex from the dropdown. About the esxcfg-nics command, which is used to configure Network Interface Cards ~ esxcfg-nics <options> [nic] The esxcfg-nics command provides information about the physical NICs in use by the VMkernel. This prints the VMkernel name for the NIC, its PCI ID, driver, link state, speed, duplex, and a short PCI description of the card. It also allows users to set speed and duplex settings for a specific NIC.
  42. 42. The below Esxi has 2 nics with 1GBps speed. We are forcing the vmnic0 to use fast Ethernet at half duplex speed ~ esxcfg-nics -s 100 -d half vmnic0 The changes will get reflected in the GUI.
  43. 43. Verifying the integrity of the physical network adapter on an ESX/ESXi host If the Esxi doesn’t recognize the NIC card, As part of troubleshooting networking issues related to the physical network adapter, it is necessary to attempt to rule out a hardware problem. The following steps assume that the network adapter is not seen within the vSphere Client. To rule out if the issue is caused by a hardware problem: ~ lspci -p In this example, there are two physical Broadcom NICs and two Intel NIC recognized by the host. Under the Module column, it shows the name of the driver that has been loaded for each card. Under the Name column, it specifies the vmnic that has been assigned to each card. If there is no driver or vmnic designation associated with a network adapter, the host detects the card in the slot, but does not recognize the brand/model. If the lines do not exist at all for the card that has been added to the server, then steps need to be taken to rule out faulty hardware. To rule out faulty hardware:  If it is an add-in network adapter, reseat it or move it to an alternate PCI slot on the server’s motherboard.  Try an alternate network card.  Update the BIOS of the server to the latest version recommended by the manufacturer.  Run hardware diagnostics to identify any potential hardware issues.
  44. 44. Packet Tracing The basic command to view the data flow is the esxtop ~ esxtop The pktcap-uw tool is an enhanced packet capture and analysis tool that can be used in place of the legacy tcpdump-uw tool. The pktcap-uw tool is included by default in ESXi 5.5. Get help and Syntax information: ~ pktcap-uw -h |more
  45. 45. To View the live Capture of VMKernel Interface Traffic ~ pktcap-uw –vmk vmk0
  46. 46. To capture the output to a file, use -o option: ~ pktcap-uw --vmk vmk0 -o /tmp/vmk0capture.pcap You can limit the data being captured using the ‘-c’ option, which allows you to specify the number of packets you wish to capture ~ pktcap-uw --vmk vmk0 -c 1
  47. 47. Capture Traffic of a specific physical network card(vmnic) on ESXi Host: ~ pktcap-uw --uplink vmnic0 Capture traffic from a virtual switchport on a dvSwitch: ~ pktcap-uw --switchport <Switch-Portnumber> Ex, pktcap-uw --switchport 33554433 To get the Switch port ID ~ esxtop -> Press n -> PORT-ID To Capture packets for multiple points simultaneously, Capture Packets of both Switch port and physical adapter at same time using the below command: ~ pktcap-uw --switchport 33554433 -o /tmp/33554433.pcap & pktcap-uw --uplink vmnic0 -o /tmp/vmnic0.pcap &
  48. 48. Stop pktcap-uw tracing with the kill command: ~ kill $(lsof |grep pktcap-uw |awk ‘{print $1}’| sort -u) To check that all pktcap-uw traces are stopped: ~ lsof |grep pktcap-uw |awk ‘{print $1}’| sort -u Captured packets can be viewed in Sniffer tools such as Wireshark. First, transfer the packets using WinSCP.
  49. 49. Troubleshoot ESXi Host DNS and Routing Related Issues It is important that name resolution is configured correctly on your ESXi hosts, as it is important for many vSphere features. Your hosts and vCenter servers should be able to do lookups against their configured DNS servers, and there should be both forward and reverse DNS records created for vCenter and each of the hosts. Using the vSphere client, the DNS settings can be found under the host’s Configuration tab, in the DNS and Routing section: You can also list the configured DNS servers using the CLI. Do to so, use the ‘esxcli network ip dns’ namespace. For example: ~ esxcli network ip dns server list You can also add and remove name servers using commands under this namespace. To list, and modify, the host’s search domains, you can use: ~ esxcli network ip dns search list Of course, having these parameters set correctly will only be of use if you can communicate with the configured DNS servers.
  50. 50. You can use Netcat to test connectivity: ~ nc -z 192.168.1.15 53 And you can use NSLOOKUP to confirm that you can perform queries against the DNS server: ~ nslookup <FQDN> As an alternative to esxcli, you can also use the vicfg-dns command from the vMA or vSphere CLI. Running the command without any parameters will display a host’s DNS configuration: vi-admin@vma:~> vifptarget --set 192.168.88.134 vi-admin@vma:~[192.168.88.134]> vicfg-dns DNS Configuration Host Name esxi1 Domain Name vmlab.local DHCP false DNS Servers 10.0.0.1 You can use vicfg-dns to change a hosts DNS configuration. Running ‘vicfg-dns –help’ will display the available options. As an example here, to change the DNS server(s) that a host will use you can run: vi-admin@vma:~[192.168.88.134]> vicfg-dns -D 10.0.0.10,10.0.0.11 Updated Host DNS network configuration successfully.
  51. 51. Checking the configuration again, there are now two DNS servers configured: vi-admin@vma:~[192.168.88.134]> vicfg-dns DNS Configuration Host Name esxi1 Domain Name vmlab.local DHCP false DNS Servers 10.0.0.10 10.0.0.11 Troubleshooting ESXi Routing Configuration There are a number of ways to display and configure a host’s routing configuration. As I ended the last section talking about vicfg-dns, I’ll start this one by looking at vicfg-route. To display the host’s routing table, use: vi-admin@vma:~[192.168.88.134]> vicfg-route -l VMkernel Routes: Network Netmask Gateway Interface default 0.0.0.0 10.0.0.1 vmk3 10.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 Local Subnet vmk3 10.10.20.0 255.255.255.0 Local Subnet vmk1 192.168.88.0 255.255.255.0 Local Subnet vmk0 The vicfg-route command can be used to add and remove static routes. To set the default vmkernel gateway: vi-admin@vma:~[192.168.88.134]> vicfg-route 10.0.0.2 vi-admin@vma:~[192.168.88.134]> vicfg-route -l VMkernel Routes: Network Netmask Gateway Interface default 0.0.0.0 10.0.0.2 vmk3 10.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 Local Subnet vmk3 10.10.20.0 255.255.255.0 Local Subnet vmk1 192.168.88.0 255.255.255.0 Local Subnet vmk0
  52. 52. Troubleshoot VMKernel Related Network Configuration Issues VMkernel interfaces are used for a number of functions, such as management traffic, vMotion, Fault Tolerance logging, iSCSI and NFS. VMkernel interfaces are given the name ‘vmkx’, where X is the number (in order that it was created on the host). You can see VMkernel interfaces clearly when looking at a host’s networking configuration: Looking at the properties of the VMkernel portgroup you can see what type of traffic the vmk interface is being used for: Testing the Management Network using the DCUI You can test management network connectivity using the ‘Test Management Network’ option available in the DCUI. This can be useful to test management connectivity following installing ESXi. Common issues that may cause these tests to fail include setting an incorrect VLAN for the management network (or not setting one at all), specifying incorrect DNS or default gateway IPs, and selecting the wrong physical adapter to be used for management traffic.
  53. 53. Troubleshooting VMkernel Issues using the CLI There are a number of CLI commands available to help you in troubleshooting VMKernel issues. To list the VMKernel ports on a ESXi host you can run: ~ esxcli network ip interface list If you wanted to add a new VMKernel port you can do so using the following: ~ esxcli network ip interface add --interface-name=vmk6 –portgroup-name=”FT” You can then assign it an IP address using: ~ esxcli network ip interface ipv4 set --ipv4=10.20.10.1 --netmask=255.255.255.0 --type=static --interface- name=vmk6 To remove a VMK interface, you can use: ~ esxcli network ip interface remove --interface-name=vmk6 Testing VMKernel Interface Connectivity For example, to test connectivity to another hosts management IP I could run: ~ esxcli network diag -H 192.168.1.10
  54. 54. Troubleshooting ESXi VLAN Configurations using Command Line Tools There are a few ways to troubleshoot network/VLAN configuration from a command line, using tools such as ESXCLI and vicfg/esxcfg either locally on the ESXi host or remotely using vCLI or the vMA. Here, I’ll aim to give examples using esxcfg commands ran from a vMA, and ESXCLI commands executed locally on the ESXi host. Listing Port Group Settings: ~ esxcli network vswitch standard portgroup list Configuring VLAN Tags: ~ esxcli network vswitch standard portgroup set -p VMNetwork --vlan-id 10 Adding and Removing Port Groups: ~ esxcli network vswitch standard portgroup add -p testpg -v vSwitch0 ~ esxcli network vswitch standard portgroup set -p testpg --vlan-id 7
  55. 55. If you check in GUI: To delete a port group: ~ esxcli network vswitch standard portgroup remove -p testpg -v vSwitch0
  56. 56. Ghosted Adapters After a P2V, some VMs may not get the Network connectivity because of the NIC driver mismatch. These network adapters are called as Ghosted Adapters which needs to be removed from the VM. To do so, On your VM go to Start > RUN > CMD > Enter > Type “ > set devmgr_show_nonpresent_devices=1 While still in the command prompt window type: devmgmt.msc and then open Device Manager and click on the Menu go to View > Show Hidden Devices(like on the pic). Then you should see which devices are marked like ghosted devices. They are grayed out. Those devices you can safely remove from the device manager.
  57. 57. LUN Masking Alright – here we go – the push is on. 8 weeks to cover some random, sparingly used topics off of the VCAP5-DCA blueprint. Today, let's tackle an item out of the very first objective on the blueprint; LUN masking. LUN masking is essentially a process that will mask away LUNs, or make those LUNs inaccessible to certain ESXi hosts. You know when you go into your backend array and say which hosts can have access to which LUNs – yeah, that's basically LUN masking. However, for the sake of this exam, it's performed on the host itself through something called claimrules. That said, it's much harder, but explained below… So first off, we need to decide on a LUN that we want to mask. There are many ways to list all of your LUNs/Datastores through the CLI and through the vSphere Client, so pick your beast. What we need to get is the LUNs identifier – the long string of characters that ESXi uses to uniquely identify the LUN. Since the claimrule is create within the CLI we might as well just find these numbers inside of the CLI as well – since you may be pressed for time on the exam. So, let's first list our LUNs, showing each identifier. esxcli storage core device list | less As you can see I piped the output to less. If we don't do this and there are a lot of LUNs attached to your host then you may get a little overwhelmed with the output. "esxcfg-scsidevs -m" will also give you some great information here, which may be a little more compact than the esxcli command. Chose your weapon, so long as you can get the identifier. The LUN shown in the above image has an identifier of "naa.6006048c6fc141bb051adb5eaa0c60a9" – this is the one I'm targeting. So now we have our identifier it's time to do some masking. We have some decisions at this point to make though. We can mask by path (removing individual path visibility), by vendor (this will mask all LUNs to a specific vendor), or by storage transport (yeah, like all iSCSI or all FC). If we look at the currently defined claimrules we can see most types are utilized. To do so, use the following command esxcli storage core claimrule list
  58. 58. For our sake here we will go ahead an perform our masking by path. I will note below though if you were to choose vendor or transport where that would be setup. So, in order to do it by path, we need to see all of the paths associated with our identifier. To do so, we can use the following command along with grepping for our identifier. esxcfg-mpath &nbsp;-m | grep naa.6006048c6fc141bb051adb5eaa0c60a9 Alright, so you can see we have 2 paths. That means in order to completely mask away this LUN we will need to do all of the following twice; once using the vmhba32:C1:T0:L0 path and once using vmhba32:C0:T0:L0. Now, time to begin constructing our claimrule! First off we will need an ID number. Certailny don't use one that is already taken (remember "esxcli storage core claimrule list") or you can use the "-u" to autoassign a number. I like to have control over this stuff so I'm picking 200. Also to note is the - t option – this specifies the type of claimrule (remember when i said we could mask by vendor). Our -t to do a path will be location, however this could be vendor or transport as well.** Running "esxcli storage core claimrule add" with no arguments will output a bunch of examples ** So, in order to mask by location we will specify -A, -C, -T, and -L parameters referencing our path and the -P states we want to use the MASK_PATH plugin. The command should look like the one below. esxcli storage core claimrule add -r 200 -t location -A vmhba32 -C 1 -T 0 -L 0 -P MASK_PATH and for our second path – don't forget to put a new rule ID esxcli storage core claimrule add -r 201 -t location -A vmhba32 -C 0 -T 0 -L 0 -P MASK_PATH Running "esxcli storage core claimrule list" will now show our newly created rules, however they haven't been applied yet. Basically they are running in "file" – we need them to be in "runtime" This is as as easy as running esxcli storage core claimrule load
  59. 59. Now we are all set to go – kinda. They are in runtime, but the rules will not be applied until that device is reclaimed. So, a reboot would work here – or, a more ideal solution, we can run a reclaim on our device. To do so we will need that device identifier again and the command to run is… esxcli storage core claiming reclaim -d naa.6006048c6fc141bb051adb5eaa0c60a9 And done! And guess what – that LUN is gonzo!!! Congrats Master Masker! HEY! Wait! I needed that LUN Oh SNAP! This is my lab environment and I need that LUN back, well, here's how we can undo everything we just did! First off, let's get rid of those claimrules we just added esxcli storage core claimrule remove -r 200 esxcli storage core claimrule remove -r 201 Listing them out will only show them in runtime now, they should no longer be in file. Let's get them out runtime by loading our claimrule list again. esxcli storage core claimrule load Now a couple of unclaim commands on our paths. This will allow them to be reclaimed by the default plugin. esxcli storage core claiming unclaim -t location -A vmhba32 -C 0 -T 0 -L 0 esxcli storage core claiming unclaim -t location -A vmhba32 -C 1 -T 0 -L 0 A rescan of your vmhba and voila! Your LUN should be back! Just as with Image Builder I feel like this would be a good thing to know for the exam. Again, it's something that can easily be marked and tracked and very specific! Happy studying! iSCSI Port Binding My plan is to go over all the skills in Objective 1.3 but before we get into PSA commands and what not let's first configure iSCSI port bonding – this way we will have a datastore with multiple paths that we can fiddle around with First off iSCSI port binding basically takes two separate paths to an iSCSI target (the paths are defined by vmkernel ports) and bonds them together. So, we need two vmkernel ports. They can be on the same switch or separate switches, but the key is that you can only have one network adapter assigned to it. Meaning the vSwitch can contain multiple nics, but you need to ensure that the config is overridden on the vmkernel level to only have one NIC active. Let's have a look at this. Below you will see the current setup of my vmkernel ports (IPStore1 and IPStore2).
  60. 60. As you can see, my configuration here is actually wrong and needs to be adjusted – remember, one nic per vmkernel port. So, with a little click magic we can turn it into what you see below. Basically, for IPStore1 I have overridden the default switch config on the vmkernel port, setting vmnic0 as active and vmnic1 as unused. For IPStore2 we will do the same except the opposite (hehe, nice, that makes no sense) – basically, override but this time set vmnic1 as active and vmnic0 as unused. This way we are left with two vmkernel ports, each utilizing a different NIC.
  61. 61. Now that we have the requirements setup and configured we can go ahead and get started on bonding the vmkernel ports together. This is not a hard thing to do! What we are going to want to do is right-click on our software iSCSI initiator and select 'Properties'. From there we can browse to the 'Network Configuration' tab and simply click 'Add'. We should now see something similar to below. As you can see above, our VMkernel adapters are listed. If they weren't, that would indicate that they are not compatible to be bonded, meaning we haven't met the requirements outlined earlier. By selecting IPStore1 and then going back in and selecting IPStore2 ( I know, you can't do it at the same time ), then selecting OK, then performing the recommended rescan you will have completed the task. We can now see that below inside of our 'Manage Paths' section for a datastore that has been mounted with our iSCSI initiator we have some nifty multipath options. First, we have an additional channel and path listed, as well, we are able to switch our PSP to thinks like Round Robin!
  62. 62. Random Storage Scenarios (Section 1 – Part 1) Scenario 1 Let's say we've been tasked with the following. We have an iSCSI datastore (iSCSI2) which utlizes iSCSI port bonding to provide multiple paths to our array. We want to change the default PSP for iSCSI2 from mru to fixed, and set the preferred path to travel down CO:T1:L0 – only one problem, C0:T1:L0 doesn't seem to be available at the moment. Fix the issues with C0:T1:L0 and change the PSP on iSCSI2 and set the preferred path. Alright, so to start this one off let's have a look first why we can't see that second path to our datastore. If browsing through the GUI you aren't even seeing the path at all, the first place I would look at is claimrules (now how did I know that ) and make sure that the path isn't masked away – remember the LUN Masking section. So ssh on into your host and run the following command. esxcli storage core claimrule list
  63. 63. As you can see from my output lun masking is most certainly the cause of why we can't see the path. Rule 5001 loads the MASK_PATH plugin on the exact path that is in question. So, do you remember from the LUN Masking post how we get rid of it? If not, we are going to go ahead and do it here again. First step, we need to remove that rule. That's done using the following command. esxcli storage core claimrule remove -r 5001 Now that its gone we can load that current list into runtime with the following command esxcli storage core claimrule load But we aren't done yet! Instead of waiting for the next reclaim to happen or the next reboot, let's go ahead and unclaim that path from the MASK_PATH plugin. Again, we use esxcli to do so esxcli storage core claiming unclaim -t location -A vmhba33 -C 0 -T 1 -L 0 And rescan that hba in question – why not just do it via command line since we are already there… esxcfg-rescan vmhba33 And voila – flip back into your Manage Paths section of iSCSI2 and you should see both paths are now available. Now we can move on to the next task, which is switching the PSP on iSCSI2 from MRU to Fixed. Now we will be doing this a bit later via the command line, and if you went into the GUI to check your path status, and since we are only doing it on one LUN we probably can get away with simply changing this via the vSphere Client. Honestly, it's all about just selecting a dropdown at this point – see below. I circled the 'Change' button on this screenshot because it's pretty easy to simply select from the drop down and go and hit close. Nothing will happen until you actually press 'Change' so don't forget that. Also, remember, PSP is done on a per-host basis. So if you have more than one host and the VCAP didn't specify to do it on only one host, you will have to go and duplicate everything you did on the other host. Oh, and setting the preferred path is as easy as right-clicking the desired path and marking it as preferred. And, this scenario is completed!
  64. 64. Scenario 2 The storage team thanks you very much for doing that but requirements have changed and they now wish for all of the iSCSI datastores, both current and any newly added datastores, to utilize the Round Robin PSP. How real life is that, people changing their mind No problem you might say! We can simply change the PSP on each and every iSCSI datastore – not a big deal, there's only three of them. Well, you could do this, but the question specifically mentions that we need to have the PSP set to Round Robin on all newly added iSCSI datastores as well, so there's a bit of command line work we have to do. And, since we used the vSphere Client to set the PSP in the last scenario, we'll do it via command line in this one. First up, let's switch over our existing iSCSI datastores (iSCSI1, iSCSI2, iSCSI3). To do this we will need their identifier which we can get from the GUI, however since we are doing the work inside the CLI, why not utilize it to do the mappings. To have a look at identifiers and their corresponding datastore names we can run the following esxcfg-scsidevs -m As you can see there are three datastores we will be targeting here. The identifier that we need will be the first string field listed beginning with t10 and ending with :1 (although we don't need the :1). Once you have the string identifier of the device we want to alter we can change its' PSP with the following command. esxcli storage nmp device set -d&nbsp;t10.FreeBSD_iSCSI_Disk______000c299f1aec010__________ VMW_PSP_RR So, just do this three times, once for each datastore. Now, to handle any newly added datastores to defaulr to round robin we need to first figure out what SATP the iSCSI datastores are utilizing, then associate the VMW_PSP_RR PSP to it. We can use the following command to see which SATP is associated with our devices. esxcli storage nmp device list
  65. 65. As you can see, our iSCSI datastores are being claimed by the VMW_SATP_DEFAULT_AA SATP. So, our next step would be to associate the VMW_PSP_RR PSP with this SATP – I know, crazy acronyms! To do that we can use the following command. esxcli storage nmp satp set -s VMW_SATP_DEFAULT_AA -P VMW_PSP_RR This command will ensure that any newly added iSCSI datastores claimed by the default AA SATP will get the round robin PSP. At this point we are done this scenario but while I was doing this I realized there might be a quicker way to to change those PSP's on our existing LUNs. If we set associate our SATP with our PSP first then we can simply utilized the following command on each of our datastores to force them to change their PSP back to default (which will be RR since we just changed it). esxcli storage nmp device set -d t10.FreeBSD_iSCSI_Disk______000c299f1aec010_________________ -E Of course we have to run this on each datastore as well – oh, and on every host Scenario 3 Big Joe, your coworker just finished reading a ton of vSphere related material because his poor little SQL server on his iSCSI datastore just isn't cutting it in terms of performance. He read some best practices which stated that the max IOPs for the Round Robin policy should be changed to 1. He requested that you do so for his datastore (iSCSI1). The storage team has given you the go ahead but said not to touch any of the other datastores or your fired. Nice, so there is really only one thing to do in this scenario – change our default max IOPs setting for the SCSI1 device. So, first off, let's get our identifier for SCSI1 esxcfg-scsidevs -m Once we have our identifier we can take a look on the roundrobin settings for that device with the following command esxcli storage nmp psp roundrobin deviceconfig get -d t10.FreeBSD_iSCSI_Disk______000c299f1aec000_________________
  66. 66. As we can see, the IOOperation Limit is 1000, meaning it will send 1000 IOPs down each path before switching to the next. The storage team is pretty adamant we switch this to 1, so let's go ahead and do that with the following command. esxcli storage nmp psp roundrobin deviceconfig set -d t10.FreeBSD_iSCSI_Disk______000c299f1 iops -I 1 Basically what we define with the above command is that we will change that 1000 to 1, and specify that the type of switching we will use is iops (-t). This could also be set with a -t bytes and entering the number of bytes to send before switching. So, that's basically it for this post! Let me know if you like the scenario based posts over me just rambling on about how to do a certain task! I've still got lots more to cover so I'd rather put it out there in a format that you all prefer! Use the comments box below! Good Luck! Storage Scenarios (Section 1 – Part 2) Hopefully you all enjoyed the last scenario based post because you are about to get another one Kind of a different take on covering the remaining skills from the storage section, section 1. So, here we go! Scenario 1 A coworker has come to you complaining that every time he performs storage related functions from within the vSphere client, VMware kicks off these long running rescan operations. He's downright sick of seeing them and wants them to stop, saying he will rescan when he feels the need to, rather than having vSphere decide when to do it. Make it happen! So, quite the guy your coworker, thinking he's smarter than the inner workings of vSphere but luckily we have a way we can help him. And also the functions we are going to perform are also part of the VCAP blueprint as well – coincidence? Either way, the answer to our coworkers prayers is something called vCenter Server storage filters and there are 4 of them, explained below… RDM Filter (config.vpxd.filter.rdmFilter) – filters out LUNs that are already mapped as an RDM VMFS Filter (config.vpxd.filter.vmfsFilter) – filters out LUNs that are already used as a VMFS datastore Same Hosts and Transports Filter (config.vpxd.filter.sameHostsAndTransporstFilter) – Filters out LUNS that cannot be used as a datastore extent
  67. 67. Host Rescan Filter (config.vpxd.filter.hostRescanFilter) – Automatically rescans storage adapters after storage-related management functions are performed. As you might of concluded it's the Host Rescan Filter that we will need to setup. Also, you may have concluded that these are advanced vCenter Server settings, judging by the config.vpxd prefixes. What is conclusive is that all of these settings are enabled by default – so if we need to disable one, such as the Host Rescan Filter, we will need to set the corresponding key to false. Another funny thing is that we won't see these setup by default. Basically they are silently enabled. Anyways, let's get on to solving our coworkers issue. Head into the advanced settings of vCenter Server (Home-vCenter Server Settings->Advanced Options). From here, disabling the host rescan filter is as easy as adding the config.vpxd.filter.hostRescanFilter and false values to the text boxes near the bottom of the screen and clicking 'Add' – see below And voila! That coworker of yours should no longer have to put up with those pesky storage rescans after he's done performing his storage related functions. Scenario 2 You work for the mayors office in the largest city in Canada. The mayor himself has told you that he installed some SSD into a host last night and it is showing as mpx.vmhba1:C0:T0:L0 – but not being picked up as SSD! You mention that you think that is simply SAS disks but he persists it isn't (what is this guy on crack :)). Either way, you are asked if there is anything you can do to somehow 'trick' vSphere into thinking that this is in fact an SSD.
  68. 68. Ok, so this one isn't that bad really, a whole lot of words for one task. Although most SSD devices will be tagged as SSD by default there are times when they aren't. Obviously this datastore isn't an SSD device, but the thing is we can tag it as SSD if we want to. To start, we need to find the identifier of the device we wish to tag. This time I'm going to run esxcfg-scsidevs to do so (with -c to show a compact display). esxcfg-scsidevs -c From there I'll grab the UUID of the device I wish to tag, in my case mpx.vmhba1:C0:T0:L0 – (crazy Rob Ford). Now if I have a look at that device with the esxcli command I can see that it is most certainly not ssd. esxcli storage core device list -d mpx.vmhba1:C0:T0:L0 So, our first step is to find out which SATP is claiming this device. The following command will let us do just that esxcli storage nmp device list -d mpx.vmhba1:C0:T0:L0 Alright, so now that we know the SATP we can go ahead and define a SATP rule that states this is SSD esxcli storage nmp satp rule add -s VMW_SATP_LOCAL -d mpx.vmhba1:C0:T0:L0 -o enable_ssd And from here we need to reclaim the device esxcli storage core claiming reclaim -d mpx.vmhba1:C0:T0:L0 And, another look at our listing out of the device should now show us that we are dealing with a device that is SSD.
  69. 69. esxcli storage core device list -d mpx.vmhba1:C0:T0:L0 So there you go Mr. Ford, I mean Mr. Mayor – it's now SSD!!!! Migrating to vSphere Distributed Switches Before we get to involved in the details I'll go through a few key pieces of information. As you can see below, there are a lost of port groups that I will need to migrate. These are in fact the port groups that are setup by default with AutoLab. Also, I'm assuming you have redundant NICs setup on all your vSwitches. This will allow us to migrate all of our VM networks and port groups without incurring any downtime. As stated before, there are many blog posts around this subject and many different ways to do the migration. This is just the way I've done it in the past and I'm sure you can probably do this in a smaller amount of steps but this is just the process I've followed.
  70. 70. Step 1 – Create the shell So the first step is to create our distributed switch. This is pretty simple! Just head into your network view and select 'New vSphere Distributed Switch', Follow the wizard, it's not that hard. Pay attention to the number of uplinks you allow as you need to be sure that you have as many uplinks in your distributed switch as you have physical adapters assigned to your standard switches. Also, I usually add my hosts into the distributed switch during this process, just not importing and physical NICs. Basically we're left with a distributed switch containing our hosts with no uplinks assigned. Once we have our switch we need to duplicate all of the por tgroups we wish to migrate (Management, vMotion, FT, VM, etc.) If you are following along with the autolab you should end up with something similar to the following (ignore my PVLAN port groups – that's another blog post).
  71. 71. One note about the uplinks that you can't see in the image above. I've went into each of my port groups and setup the teaming/failover to mimic that of the standard switches. So, for the port groups that were assigned to vSwitch0, i've set dvUplink1 and 2 as active, and 3/4 as unused. For those in vSwitch1, 3/4 are active and 1/2 are unused. This provides us with the same connectivity as the standard switches and allows us to segregate the traffic the exact same way that the standard switches did. This can by editing the settings of you port group and modifying the Teaming and Failover section. See below. Step 2 – Split up your NICs Alright! Now that we have a shell of a distributed switch configured we can begin the migration process. This is the process I was mentioning at the beginning of the post that can be performed a million and one ways! This is how I like to do it. From the hosts networking configuration page, be sure you have switched to the vSphere Distributed Switch context. The first thing we will do is
  72. 72. assign a physical adapter from every vSwitch on each host to an uplink on our dvSwitch. Now, we have redundant NICs on both vSwitches so we are able to do this without affecting our connectivity (hopefully). To do this, select the 'Manage Physical Adapters' link in the top right hand corner of the screen. This will display our uplinks with the ability to add NICs to each one. Basically, we want to add vmnic0 to dvUplink1 and vmnic2 to dvUplink3. This is because we want one NIC from each standard switch into each of the active/unused configurations that we have setup previously. It's hard to explain, but once you start doing it you should understand. To do this, just click the 'Click to Add NIC' links on dvUplink1 and 3 and assign the proper NICs. You will get a warning letting you know that you are removing a NIC from one switch and adding it to another. Be sure you repeat the NIC additions on each host you have, paying close attention to the uplinks you are assigning them to.
  73. 73. Step 3 – Migrate our vmkernel port groups Once we have a couple of NICs assigned to our dvSwitch we can now begin to migrate our vmkernel interfaces. To do this task, switch to the networking inventory view, right click on our dvSwitch and select 'Manage Hosts'. Select the hosts we want to migrate from (usually all of them in the cluster). The NICs that we just added should already be selected the in 'Select Physical Adapters' dialog. Leave this as default, we will come back and grab the other NICs once we have successfully moved our vmkernel interfaces and virtual machine networking, it's the next screen, the 'Network Connectivity' dialog which we will perform most the work. This is where we say what source port group should be migrated to what destination port group. An easy step, simply adjusting all of the dropdowns beside each port group does the trick. See below. When your done, skip the VM Networking for now and click 'Finish'. After a little bit of time we should now have all of our vmkernel interfaces migrated to our distributed switch. This can be confirmed by looking at our standard switches and ensuring we see no vmkernel interfaces What you might still see though is VMs attached to Virtual Machine port groups on the standard switches. This is what we will move next. Step 4 – Move your virtual machine port groups Again, this is done through the Networking Inventory and is very simple. Right-click your dvSwitch and select 'Migrate Virtual Machine Networking'. Set the VM network you wish to migrate as your source, and the one you created for it in your dvSwtich as your destination (see below). When you click next you will be presented with a list of VMs on that network, and whether or not the destination network is accessible or not. If we have done everything right up to this point it should be. Select all your VMs and complete the migration wizard.
  74. 74. This process will have to be done for each and every virtual machine port group you wish to migrate. In the case of autolab, Servers and Workstations. Once we are done this we have successfully migrated all of our port groups to our distributed switch. Step 5 – Pick up the trash! The only thing left to do at this point would be to go back to the hosts' view of the distributed switch, select 'Manage Physical Adapters' and assign the remaining two NICs from our standard switches to the proper uplinks in our dvSwitch. Netflow, SNMP, and Port Mirroring Objective 2.1 covers off some other components in regards distributed switches so I thought I would just group them all together in this post since there isn't a whole lot to getting the setup. First up, SNMP Remember a week or so ago when we went over how to manage hosts with the vSphere Management Assistant? Well I hope you paid attention as we will need to have our hosts connected to the vMA in order to configure SNMP (technically you could do it with any instance of the vSphere CLI but the vMA is already there for you on the exam so you might as well use it). We
  75. 75. will need to use a command called vicfg-snmp in order to setup a trap target on our hosts. So to start off, let's set a host target with the following command vifptarget -s host1.lab.local Once our host is set as the target host we can start to configure SNMP. First off, let's specify our target server, port, and community name. For a target server of 192.168.199.5 on the default port of 162 and a community name of Public we can use the following command vicfg-snmp -t 192.168.199.5@162/Public Now, simply enable SNMP on the host with -E vicfg-snmp -E You know what, your done! Want to test it, use -T. Check your SNMP server to be sure you have recieved the trap! vicfg-snmp -T I would definitely recommend exploring the rest of the options with vicfg-snmp. You can do so by browsing the help of the command. Look at things like multiple communities (-c), how to reset the settings to default (-r), and how to list out the current configuration (-s) etc… vicfg-snmp --help Also, don't forget you need to do this on all of your hosts! Keep in mind that vCenter also has SNMP settings. These are configured in the vCenter Server Settings under the SNMP section. There is a complete GUI around this so I'm not going to go over how to configure these. NetFlow Netflow is configured on the settings of your dvSwitch (Right-click dvSwitch->Edit Settings) on the NetFlow tab. There are a number of items we can configure here. First off, our collector IP and port. This is the IP and port of the actual NetFlow collector where we are sending the data too. To allow all of your traffic to appear as coming from a single source, rather than multipleESX management networks you can specify an IP address for the dvSwitch here as well. This doesn't actually live on your network, just shows up in your NetFlow collector.
  76. 76. There are a few other settings here as well; Active Flow Export Timeout and Idle Flow Export Timeout handle timeouts for the flows, whereas the sampling rate determins what portion of data to collect. IE, a sampling rate of 2 will collect every other packet, 5, every fifth packet and so on. The Process internal flows only will only collect data between VMs on the same host. That's really it for netflow, not that hard to configure. Port Mirroring I supposed you may be asked to mirror a certain port to an uplink or VM on the exam so it's probably best to go over this. First off if you were asked to mirror traffic from VMA to VMB thenyo1u need to determine what ports these VMs are attached to. You can see this on the Ports tab of the dvSwitch. Just sort by the 'Connectee' column and find their corresponding Port IDs. For the sake of this example let's say VMA is on port 150 and VMB is on 200. To do the actual mirroring we need to be on the Port Mirroring tab of the dvSwitches settings. Here we can click 'Add' to setup the mirror. As shown we give our session a name and description as well as there is a few settings regarding encapsulating VLANs and the maximumlenght or packet to capture.
  77. 77. The next couple of steps simply setup our source and destination for our mirror. To follow our example we can use 150 for the source, and port 200 for the destination. Unless we explicity check the 'Enable' box when completing the setup, all port mirrors are disabled by default. They can be enabled by going back into the session and explicitly enabling the session. CDP and LLDP Well, 8 weeks of VCAP has dwindled down into a serious 8 days of VCAP – and for now, how about a little bit of random information from the Networking section of the blueprint. First up, CDP and LLDP These are relatively easy to configure, however there are a few different modes that they can be run in, therefore I thought it would be best if I write them down in hopes that maybe I’ll remember them if any scenarios require me to configure them. Basically the functionality of the two protocols is identical – they both provide discovery of ports connected to a virtual switch. CDP however supports just Cisco physical switches whereas LLDP supports any switch supporting LLDP. Another note, CDP can be enabled on both vSphere Standard Switches and vSphere Distributed Switches – LLDP – dvSwitch only! So let’s have a look at the dvSwitch config first. Like I mentioned earlier it’s pretty simple. From the properties tab of a vSphere Distributed Switch select ‘Advanced’. From here its as simple as setting the status to Enabled, the type to either CDP or LLDP, and the Operation mode (explained below).  Listen – ESXi detects and displays information from the associated physical switch port, but all information in regards to the virtual switch is not available to the physical switch.  Advertise – ESXi presents information in regards to the virtual switch available to the physical switch, but doesn’t detect any information in regards to the physical switch port  Both – Does both advertise and listen.
  78. 78. Now that we are enabled we can view what information we receive inside of the Networking section of a hosts configuration tab. To do so, simply expand out your physical uplinks and click the information icon (shown below). And that’s all there is for that – with the distributed switch anyways. To get CDP working on a standard switch we are once again back into the command line interface. Probably good to brush up on these commands anyways since its also mentioned in the blueprint. So, Let’s say we wanted to configure CDP on a vSphere Standard Switch called vSwitch0 to a value of Both. We could use the following command
  79. 79. esxcli network vswitch standard set –v vSwitch0 –c both And that’s all there is to that – valid options for –c would be both, listen, advertise or down. To view we could use the same process as above. Private VLANS While we are on the topic of vSphere Distributed Switches why not just cover Private VLANs. Private VLANs is something I've never used in production, thus the reason I'm covering it in this series. Honestly, this lazy Sunday night is the first time I've even touched them and they are very very easy to configure technically so long as you understand the concepts first. What is a PVLAN? A Private VLAN is essentially a VLAN within a VLAN! Can somebody say inception!! Basically they allow us to take one VLAN and split it into three different private VLANs each containing restrictions in regards to connectivity to each other. As far as use cases, the most common I can see is in a DMZ type scenario where lots of restrictions and security is in place. The three types are promiscuous, community, and isolated and are explained below. Promiscuous PVLAN. A Promiscuous VLAN has the same VLAN ID as your main VLAN. Meaning if you wanted to setup some Private VLANs on VLAN 200, the promiscuous vlan would have an ID of 200. VMs attached to the promiscuous VLAN can see all other VMs on other PVLANs, and all other VMs on the PVLAN can see any VMs on the promiscuous VLAN. In the DMZ scenario, Firewalls and network devices are normally placed on the promiscuous VLAN as all VMs normally need to to see them. Community PVLAN VMs that are a member of the Community PVLAN can see each other, as well as see VMs in the promiscuous VLAN. They cannot see any VMs in the Isolated PVLAN. Again, in the DMZ scenario a Community PVLAN could house VMs that need inter connectivity to each other, such as a web and database server. Isolated PVLAN VMs in an isolated PVLAN are just that; isolated! The only other VMs they would be able to communicate with are those in promiscuous VLAN. They cannot see any VMs that are in the community VLAN, nor can they see any other VMs that might be in the Isolated VLAN. A good spot to put a service that only needs connectivity to the firewall and nothing else. PVLANs in vSphere
  80. 80. PVLANs can be implemented within vSphere only on a vSphere Distributed Switch. Before we can assign a VM to a PVLAN there is a little leg work that needs to be done on the switch itself in terms of configuring the PVLAN. To do so, right-click your dvSwitch and select 'Edit Settings'. On the Private VLAN tab (shown below) is where you initially setup your PVLAN. As you can see, I've setup my main private VLAN ID as 200, therefore my promiscuous PVLAN is also 200. Then, I have an isolated and community PVLAN configured with and ID of 201 and 202 respectively. Now our Private VLAN is setup to be consumed. The only thing left to do is create some port groups that contain the Private VLAN. We need the port groups in order to assign VMs on the respective network. Again, right-click your dvSwitch and select 'New Port Group'. Give your port group a name, and set the VLAN type to Private VLAN. Once this happens you will see another box appear where we can select either the Promiscuous, Isolated, or Community entry of our PVLAN. Go ahead and make three port groups, each one being assigned to either 200, 201, or 202.
  81. 81. Now it is as simple as attaching your VMs network adapters to the desired port group. For my testing I created 4 small Linux instances; a firewall, a web server, a database server and a video streaming server. Trying to recreate a DMZ type scenario I assigned the web and database server to the community PVLAN as they needed to communicate with each other. I assigned the video streaming server to an isolated PVLAN as it has no need to communicate with either the web or db server. And I assigned the firewall to the promiscuous PVLAN, as all VMs need to be able to communicate with it in order to gain access to the outside world. After 'much a pinging' I found that everything was working as expected. So try it out for yourself. Try reassigning VMs to different port groups and watch how the ping responses stop. Like I said, these are very easy to setup technically, just understand the implications of what happens when VMs do not belong to the proper PVLAN. Good Luck! The rest of Section 2 – Port Binding, CLI, and DPIO Section 2 of the blueprint is a pretty big one, and some of the pieces warranted their own post – however there are a lot of small little skills that don’t really require a complete tutorial so I thought I would just slam them all in here! Determine use cases for and apply Port Binding settings vSphere offers three types of port binding in their vSwitch settings (Distributed Virtual Switch only)– all of which are explained below
  82. 82.  Static – the port will be assigned immediately on connection to the vSwitch. The VM will stay connected to this port even when it’s powered off. The only way to free up the port is to explicitly remove the NIC from the VM. Static Ports are managed through vCenter Server  Dynamic – Port is connected when the VM is powered on and then disconnected when the VM is powered off. Dynamic ports are managed through vCenter Server. This method has been depreciated in vSphere 5.x  Ephemeral – Both static and dynamic port binding has a set number of ports, in ephemeral, the ports are actually created and destroyed on the VM power on/power off event therefore requiring a bit more overhead. That said, these are managed by the host, therefore, networking can still be connected/disconnected in the event that vCenter Server is unavailable. Choosing a port binding method is pretty easy – Right click on your port group, chose edit settings and it should be front and centre in the General section. As far as use-cases go, really ephemeral only needs to be used in recovery purposes since they are a bit more demanding in terms of overhead. Also, ephemeral does not maintain port-level permissions and controls when a VM is rebooted, since the port will be destroyed and recreated. For the most part it’s best to use Static port binding – and since 5.0 offers an auto expand feature to dynamically grow the number of ports by a specified interval, you shouldn’t have to worry about running out of ports.
  83. 83. Command Line goodness The networking section references the ability to use command line tools to manage both standard and distributed virtual switches. Obviously I can’t go over every command and every switch. Just be sure to know how to use esxcfg-vswitch, esxcfg-vmknic, esxcfg-route, the networking namespaces in esxcli, as well as some of the PowerCLI cmdlets around networking (Get- VirtualSwitch, Get-NetworkAdapter, Get-VMHostNetwork, etc). Hint – for the PowerShell command line stuff you can quickly find the PowerCLI commands associated with networking (or anything for the matter) by utilizing the Get-VICommand cmdlet and passing a search string. IE, to return all cmdlets containing ‘net’ you can use the following Get-VICommand –Name *Net* Determine use cases for and applying VMware DirectPath I/O I’ve never used DPIO – that said, there it is on the blueprint so I’d better figure it out. As for use cases, honestly I haven’t seen many. For the most part utilizing the virtualized hardware seems to perform well enough, but if you need the tiny bit performance improvement it claims to provide there are a couple of steps to get it running. First up we need to configure pass-through on the host itself. This is done on the Configuration tab under ‘Advanced Settings’. Simply select ‘Configure Pass-through’ and select the device you want to present to a VM.
  84. 84. Once you are done this you will need to restart the host in order to complete the next step, so go ahead and do that. As for presenting the pass-through device to the VM this is done just as you would do any other piece of hardware (In ‘Edit Settings’ of a VM). Simply select PCI Device as your hardware and follow the wizard. You should see your device that you had setup for pass-through earlier in the dropdown box as shown below. From here you will need to ensure that your guest OS has the correct drivers in order to install this hardware as it is presented directly to the VM. Aside from creating a memory reservation on your VM there are also a ton of features that are unavailable when you utilize DPIO. Things such as vMotion, HA, DRS, Snapshots, Hot add, Fault tolerance are all not supported – probably why there is such low adoption. And I think that should just about wrap up networking. There is some teaming information mentioned, but honestly I find this to be VCP level knowledge and I’m just going to assume you already know it Good Luck! vSphere Network I/O Control Alright – here we go, Network I/O Control – Objective 2.4 of the blueprint lists this as a skill you must know. Honestly, I've never used this before writing this post…thankfully, it's a very very easy thing to configure. Unless I'm missing something, in which case I'm in for some trouble come exam time

×