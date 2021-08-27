Web Hosting Basics: Everything You Need To Get Started

In today's world, everything is done online. Having an online presence allows you to reach others in ways that were previously impossible, making the benefits of having one obvious. However, starting a website can be a confusing and overwhelming task.
The basics of web hosting include understanding what web hosting and domains are; learn how data storage, bandwidth, and uptime affect your website, and what type of hosting is appropriate for your business.
Be the first to like this
In today's world, everything is done online. Having an online presence allows you to reach others in ways that were previously impossible, making the benefits of having one obvious. However, starting a website can be a confusing and overwhelming task. The basics of web hosting include understanding what web hosting and domains are; learn how data storage, bandwidth, and uptime affect your website, and what type of hosting is appropriate for your business.
Total views
9
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Be the first to comment