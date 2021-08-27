Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Web Hosting Basics: Everything You Need To Get Started
 In today's world, everything is done online. Having an online presence allows you to reach others in ways that were prev...
  The basics of web hosting include understanding what web hosting and domains are; learn how data storage, bandwidth, a...
 Whether you create your own site or hire someone else to build it, you need a web host to publish a website online. We h...
Why Websites Need Hosting  Web hosting is a "physical" space given to you to store your website and the connection necess...
Types Of Hosting Plans: Understanding The Class System  All hosting is practically the same from a functional point of vi...
Shared hosting  With shared hosting, all the resources on a server are shared between the websites that reside on that se...
Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting  A virtual private server, or VPS, reserves resources that only your account or webs...
Dedicated hosting  While VPS hosting reserves server resources for your website, dedicated hosting reserves (or dedicates...
Cloud hosting  Cloud hosting connects multiple machines together that share the resources that power your website. Cloud ...
Co-location (or co-location) hosting  The colocation enclosure rents the physical space (or rack) in which a server resid...
Advances: SSL certificates, backups and operating systems  The following items are a bit more advanced and more difficult...
Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates  SSL certificates, or secure socket layer, add a layer of security, called encryp...
Server and site backups  Backups create a snapshot or image of your websites or account. If something goes wrong and you ...
Operating Systems (OS): Linux or Windows  An operating system, or OS, allows you to install, configure, and run tasks on ...
What is the perfect web host for you?  Now that you have a better understanding of the basics of web hosting, you should ...
About Us  iLoveserver| We have compared for you the platforms, services and applications offered by web hosts. Our team o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 27, 2021
9 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Web Hosting Basics: Everything You Need To Get Started

Download to read offline

Business
Aug. 27, 2021
9 views


In today's world, everything is done online. Having an online presence allows you to reach others in ways that were previously impossible, making the benefits of having one obvious. However, starting a website can be a confusing and overwhelming task.

The basics of web hosting include understanding what web hosting and domains are; learn how data storage, bandwidth, and uptime affect your website, and what type of hosting is appropriate for your business.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Web Hosting Basics: Everything You Need To Get Started

  1. 1. Web Hosting Basics: Everything You Need To Get Started
  2. 2.  In today's world, everything is done online. Having an online presence allows you to reach others in ways that were previously impossible, making the benefits of having one obvious. However, starting a website can be a confusing and overwhelming task.
  3. 3.   The basics of web hosting include understanding what web hosting and domains are; learn how data storage, bandwidth, and uptime affect your website, and what type of hosting is appropriate for your business.
  4. 4.  Whether you create your own site or hire someone else to build it, you need a web host to publish a website online. We have provided a wealth of data on web hosting that can help you in your decision-making process.
  5. 5. Why Websites Need Hosting  Web hosting is a "physical" space given to you to store your website and the connection necessary for others to access and use your website. This space is located on a server (sometimes multiple servers) that provides storage and access to your site over the Internet. Servers are usually real physical machines, but they can be created virtually.   Web hosting is purchased from a web host (sometimes called a web host). You can think of a web host as your website owner where you rent space for your site on a monthly or yearly basis.   Your website contains text, files, images, videos, and more, and a web server can contain and manage all of that information. There are several options like Top 10 Web hosting companies offer, and each has its own set of advantages and disadvantages that should be considered before choosing one for your website.
  6. 6. Types Of Hosting Plans: Understanding The Class System  All hosting is practically the same from a functional point of view, but server settings can significantly affect the performance of your website. Hosting variations generally come from how resources are allocated to your site and the server it is on. 
  7. 7. Shared hosting  With shared hosting, all the resources on a server are shared between the websites that reside on that server. This includes domains, emails, storage space, and bandwidth. This type of hosting is usually the most widely offered and the cheapest: web servers can group small websites on a single server.   Shared hosting plans are often offered with unlimited or unmetered sites, space, and bandwidth. This configuration is great for small sites, such as small local businesses or portfolios, but each site added to the server puts more pressure on your resources. You will often find some of the slowest load times, highest downtimes, and least secure setups with shared hosting, especially as traffic to your website increases.   You can think of shared hosting like putting balloons in a bag as there will be more web hosting deals and discounts. It is not difficult to fit more balloons, but each additional balloon puts pressure on the other balloons, squeezing them a bit, and the smaller balloons are easier to squeeze.
  8. 8. Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting  A virtual private server, or VPS, reserves resources that only your account or website has access to. Basically partitions are configured on physical servers and multiple virtual servers can be configured within one server.   While there may still be pressure on universal server resources, your website won't feel the same pressure it would on shared hosting. If the shared hosting is a collection of balloons, the VPS hosting would be similar to the boxes that you can put inside a bag. VPS hosting presents a more secure and reliable alternative to shared hosting with only a modest increase in price, a good option for medium-sized businesses or sites where speed is more important to users.
  9. 9. Dedicated hosting  While VPS hosting reserves server resources for your website, dedicated hosting reserves (or dedicates) entire machines for your site. Dedicated hosting is among the most expensive types of hosting, but it ensures that all server resources go to your site.   With dedicated hosting, you can configure the server exactly to your specific needs. This potentially results in some of the safest, most reliable, and fastest returns with hosting. Dedicated hosting is a good option for larger companies that do not handle vital or financial / personal information with clients.
  10. 10. Cloud hosting  Cloud hosting connects multiple machines together that share the resources that power your website. Cloud hosting works almost in the opposite way to VPS hosting: VPS hosting takes one machine and creates multiple virtual servers, while cloud hosting takes multiple machines and uses them to create one or more virtual servers shared between them.   By having your website on a server cloud, you will experience less downtime, which will even result in 100% uptime in many cases. If one server fails, your website may still work due to the other servers it is connected to.   Cloud hosting is historically very expensive and was generally used exclusively by major websites such as Facebook, Google or Amazon. However, cheaper options are starting to appear, providing access to smaller businesses. 
  11. 11. Co-location (or co-location) hosting  The colocation enclosure rents the physical space (or rack) in which a server resides rather than the server itself. You rent the space in a data center and provide your own servers. Unless it's managed (more on that later), you will be responsible for maintaining all aspects of your website, which includes everything from the hardware to the applications you install.   Colocation offers many of the same benefits as dedicated hosting, but costs a fraction of the price, since you own the server.
  12. 12. Advances: SSL certificates, backups and operating systems  The following items are a bit more advanced and more difficult to understand, but they are still important to know and things to consider when buying web hosting or Web Hosting Coupons.
  13. 13. Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates  SSL certificates, or secure socket layer, add a layer of security, called encryption, to the data that is passed to and from your website. In the event that data is intercepted, advantages of SSL Certificate is that SSL prevent hackers from decrypting the information. This is vital for e-commerce sites, as well as every time you collect personal data from visitors.   There are different levels of SSL, including TLS, or Transport Layer Security, and certificates that are issued to specific organizations. Web servers often (if not the norm) offer lower-level SSL certificates for free. It is also possible to install SSL certificates yourself, but this process can be challenging for beginners. 
  14. 14. Server and site backups  Backups create a snapshot or image of your websites or account. If something goes wrong and you lose or damage your website, you can use a backup to restore it to its former glory.   Most web hosts allow you to back up your account. However, many web servers offer daily backups, taking the responsibility out of your hands and minimizing any losses if you ever need to restore your website. Unfortunately, there is no easy way to find out what kind of backups a web host offers at a glance - you'll need to contact them to find out. 
  15. 15. Operating Systems (OS): Linux or Windows  An operating system, or OS, allows you to install, configure, and run tasks on a server. Just as a computer needs Windows or iOS to do things with it, a server needs Linux or Windows to get things done.   Unlike the world of PCs, Windows is not the dominant force and instead Linux powers the majority of servers around the world. Linux is popular because its license is cheaper and less restrictive; For most hosting plans, this is the preferred operating system. However, Windows servers provide better integration with other Microsoft tools, making it the best web hosting for WordPress option for many companies. 
  16. 16. What is the perfect web host for you?  Now that you have a better understanding of the basics of web hosting, you should be more ready to begin your search for the perfect web host for your needs! A perfect hosting plan will meet your needs at a great price without suffering from the excess of features that you will not use.   However, understanding what your needs are is half the battle, and an important battle that you don't want to lose! How to find the perfect accommodation for your needs is something I delve into on this site. I want you to walk away empowered and ready to make smart decisions!
  17. 17. About Us  iLoveserver| We have compared for you the platforms, services and applications offered by web hosts. Our team of experts is based on expertise and very good knowledge of the web market. Consult our comparisons, and our files on web hosts to guide you in choosing your future web host.  Website - https://iloveserver.org/

    Be the first to comment

In today's world, everything is done online. Having an online presence allows you to reach others in ways that were previously impossible, making the benefits of having one obvious. However, starting a website can be a confusing and overwhelming task. The basics of web hosting include understanding what web hosting and domains are; learn how data storage, bandwidth, and uptime affect your website, and what type of hosting is appropriate for your business.

Views

Total views

9

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×