Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Know the difference between a design consultant model and contractor model .?
BIM Model are the output created by various stakeholders using different work streams at project stages .
This article helps you to understand the difference between a design consultant model and contractor model .
#design #bim #work #project #Architect #Contractor #Detail #Model #Development #LOD #Training #Support #Project #outsource #BIM #Services #training
Be the first to like this
Know the difference between a design consultant model and contractor model .? BIM Model are the output created by various stakeholders using different work streams at project stages . This article helps you to understand the difference between a design consultant model and contractor model . #design #bim #work #project #Architect #Contractor #Detail #Model #Development #LOD #Training #Support #Project #outsource #BIM #Services #training
Total views
31
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0