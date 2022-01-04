Successfully reported this slideshow.
Difference between a Design Consultant BIM Model & Contractor BIM Model Sandya Devarajan BIM Professional Lupiter Technolo...
What is a design consultant BIM model ? Design Consultant Model mean a model that utilizes information imported from a des...
What is a design consultant BIM model ? This is the model authored by architect usually to LOD 300 , in other word's it sh...
What is a design consultant BIM model ? Sandya Devarajan BIM Professional Example : In the above picture , the element sho...
What is a Contractor BIM Model ? Contractor Model is a Building Information Model which incorporates components that are s...
What is a Contractor BIM Model ? The Contractor BIM Model is modeled at sufficient detail and accuracy for fabrication .Th...
What is a Contractor BIM Model ? Example : The above picture is further developed from the design towards the fabrication ...
Difference between design &amp; contractor bim model Slide 1 Difference between design &amp; contractor bim model Slide 2 Difference between design &amp; contractor bim model Slide 3 Difference between design &amp; contractor bim model Slide 4 Difference between design &amp; contractor bim model Slide 5 Difference between design &amp; contractor bim model Slide 6 Difference between design &amp; contractor bim model Slide 7
Jan. 04, 2022
Know the difference between a design consultant model and contractor model .?

BIM Model are the output created by various stakeholders using different work streams at project stages .

This article helps you to understand the difference between a design consultant model and contractor model .

#design #bim #work #project #Architect #Contractor #Detail #Model #Development #LOD #Training #Support #Project #outsource #BIM #Services #training

Difference between design &amp; contractor bim model

  Difference between a Design Consultant BIM Model & Contractor BIM Model Sandya Devarajan BIM Professional Lupiter Technologies LLP
  What is a design consultant BIM model ? Design Consultant Model mean a model that utilizes information imported from a design model or, if none, from a designer's construction documents; and contains the equivalent of shop drawings ( drawing or set of drawings produced by the contractor, supplier, manufacturer, subcontractor, consultants, or fabricator.) and other information useful to construction. Sandya Devarajan BIM Professional
  What is a design consultant BIM model ? This is the model authored by architect usually to LOD 300 , in other word's it showcase the accurate size of components, their location and orientation which is used for further coordination purposes Sandya Devarajan BIM Professional
  What is a design consultant BIM model ? Sandya Devarajan BIM Professional Example : In the above picture , the element shows the accurate size of column and footing but not shows the sufficient detail of how it is fabricated or assembled
  What is a Contractor BIM Model ? Contractor Model is a Building Information Model which incorporates components that are suitable for fabrication. It is a development of the Full Design Model to include more detail . Sandya Devarajan BIM Professional
  What is a Contractor BIM Model ? The Contractor BIM Model is modeled at sufficient detail and accuracy for fabrication .The consultant model is further developed to LOD 400 to showcase the details of fabrication Sandya Devarajan BIM Professional
  What is a Contractor BIM Model ? Example : The above picture is further developed from the design towards the fabrication , now it shows how the column is fabricated by anchor rods and base plate .

Know the difference between a design consultant model and contractor model .? BIM Model are the output created by various stakeholders using different work streams at project stages . This article helps you to understand the difference between a design consultant model and contractor model .

