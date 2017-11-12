Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Counter strike

  1. 1. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el juego? • Es un juego, que lo surprise es el mejor, en línea desarrollado por Valve Corporation y por Hidden Path Entertainment, siendo una secuencia de Counter-Strike: Source. Es el cuarto título principal de la franquicia. • Se lanzó el 21 de agosto de 2012 a las plataformas Windows y Mac OS X en Steam, Xbox 360 (a través de Xbox Live Arcade), y una versión exclusiva para Estados Unidos para PlayStation 3 (a través de PlayStation Network). La versión de Linux fue lanzada en septiembre de 2014 (con soporte para el sistema Ubuntu a partir de la versión 12.04). El juego cuenta con contenido clásico, como versiones retrabajadas de mapas clásicos, así como nuevos mapas, personajes y modos de juego. [2] El sistema multijugador multi-plataforma fue planeado entre jugadores de Windows, OS X, Linux y PSN, pero acabó excluyendo el PSN debido a las diferencias en la frecuencia de actualización de los sistemas. [3] [4] La versión de PSN ofrece tres formas de controles, que incluye DualShock 3, PlayStation Move y es lo que experimento. • En el año de 2015, el Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fue el juego más vendido por Steam en Brasil, en el año 2015. Según la materia, los brasileños compraron más de 205 mil copias del juego de Valve entre abril y diciembre de 2015. En segundo lugar quedó Grand Theft Auto V con 190 mil unidades vendidas
  3. 3. Posiciones Global Offensive fue lanzado inicialmente con cuatro modos de juego: Casual Clásico, competitivo, demolición y carrera armamentista, y varios mapas oficiales para cada uno de los modos del juego. El modo de juego Deathmatch, y otros mapas oficiales, se añadieron después de la liberación. La mecánica para el escenario Hostage (de rehenes) fueron reformadas después de la liberación. Nuevas armas, como la CZ-75 Auto, R8 REVOLVER se añadieron después de la liberación. Las estadísticas para las armas y el diseño de los mapas se modificaron después del lanzamiento para el equilibrio competitivo. Valve habilitó Steam Workshop en apoyo a Global Offensive, permitiendo a los usuarios subir contenidos creados por el usuario, como mapas, armas, y escenarios de juego personalizado. En las versiones anteriores de Counter-Strike, los jugadores tenían que descargar mapas a través de sitios de terceros, o durante la conexión con el servidor. Valve soporta cartógrafos comunitarios en forma de "operaciones", que actúan como paquetes de expansión y requieren que los jugadores compren el "pase de la operación" para jugar los nuevos mapas en los servidores oficiales de Valve. Cada operación dura un período hasta que se libera una nueva operación, exigiendo que los jugadores compren un nuevo paso.Una parte de la renta generada por medio de ventas de paso se da a los creadores de mapas. Los acabados de arma (skins) creados por los usuarios tienen la oportunidad de ser agregados en el juego como elementos oficiales en las actualizaciones, donde se pueden obtener abriendo las cajas. Una parte de la renta generada con la venta de llaves, a fin de recibir esos skins es repasado a los criadores del arma
  4. 4. Versión Beta • La beta fue sólo para la versión PC del juego, con los mapas Dust y Dust2. En torno a diez mil jugadores participaron a través de invitaciones distribuidas por la empresa, pero ese número aumentó durante la beta, mientras que los desarrolladores realizaban pruebas para medir la infraestructura del servidor. • Valve inició el 30 de noviembre las pruebas de estrés de la nueva edición de Counter- Strike. El que tenía una clave para Closed Beta ya podía entrar en los servidores en busca de una partida de Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. • Las pruebas fueron limitadas y cuentan con pocas armas, ítems, modalidades y funcionalidades de juego. Valve pidió que los involucrados en el Beta participaran activamente en las pruebas y reportaran cualquier error o problema evidenciado durante el período. • La Beta de Counter Strike: Global Offensive tuvo referencias a Half-Life. Mientras un anuncio oficial de un tercer Half-Life no viene, Valve continúa provocando a los fans con mensajes cifrados. Una de ellas llevó a demostrar que la versión Beta de Counter-Strike: Global Offensive contenía una serie de referencias a uno de los mejores FPS de la historia.
  5. 5. GRUPO: • André • Guilherme • João Victor

