Talking about feelings good

Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia TALKING ABOUT FEELINGS
Contoso S u i t e s 2 Expressing our feelings is part of our daily life, we use different verbs depending on the feeling. ...
Contoso S u i t e s LIKE + VERB -ING 3 The verb LIKE means “gustar” in spanish. We use it when we want to talk about an ac...
Contoso S u i t e s LOVE + VERB -ING 4 The verb LOVE means “amar” in spanish. It is a much stronger Word than like. We use...
Contoso S u i t e s ENJOY + VERB -ING 5 The verb ENJOY means “disfrutar” in spanish. We use it when we want to show that w...
Contoso S u i t e s HATE + VERB -ING 6 The verb HATE means “odiar” in spanish. We use it when we want to show that we do n...
Contoso S u i t e s CAN’T STAND + VERB -ING 7 The expression CAN’T STAND means “no soportar” in spanish. We use it when we...
Contoso S u i t e s Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coord...
  8. 8. Contoso S u i t e s Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coordinación del Área de Educación a Distancia

