INTRODUCTION What is a question? A question is a kind of sentence that we use when we want to know or get some information...
STRUCTURE What is the structure of a question? WH word + auxiliary «DO» + subject + verb + complements + ? WH word + auxil...
WHAT…? We use WHAT when searching for specific information. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHAT What did you do? ¿Qué hiciste? What...
WHO…? We use WHO when we want to know the person we are talking about. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHO Who is she? ¿Quién es ell...
WHEN…? We use WHEN because we want to know the date, day or hour of an event. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHEN When is the meeti...
WHERE…? We use WHERE because we want to know the place where an event happens. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHERE Where is the pa...
HOW…? We use HOW when talking about state (mental and physically) and funcionality. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION HOW How are you?...
WHOSE…? We use WHOSE when talking about the owner of something. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHOSE Whose car is this? ¿A quién le...
WHICH…? We use WHICH when choosing between more than one option. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHICH Which color do you prefer? ¿Q...
WHY…? We use WHY when wanting to know the reason for something. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHY Why are you crying? ¿Por qué est...
REVIEW Las preguntas nos ayudan a investigar cierta información y para ello debemos conocer el significado de cada una de ...
Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coordinación del Área de ...
  1. 1. Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION What is a question? A question is a kind of sentence that we use when we want to know or get some information from someone else. To create a question we need five basic data: - WH Word - Auxiliary - subject - Verb - Question mark In this lesson we will learn more about each of the question words and we will also learn how to creat questions (the structure).
  3. 3. STRUCTURE What is the structure of a question? WH word + auxiliary «DO» + subject + verb + complements + ? WH word + auxiliary BE» + subject + ? What do you do every day ? When is your party ? 1 2
  4. 4. WHAT…? We use WHAT when searching for specific information. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHAT What did you do? ¿Qué hiciste? What is your name? ¿Cómo te llamas? What are you eating? ¿Qué estas comiendo? What were you singing? ¿Qué estabas cantando? What did you say? ¿Qué dijiste? What are they watching? ¿Qué están viendo? What will you drink? ¿Qué beberás?
  5. 5. WHO…? We use WHO when we want to know the person we are talking about. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHO Who is she? ¿Quién es ella? Who helped you? ¿Quién te ayudo? Who is buying the milk? ¿Quién esta comprando la leche? Who did you call? ¿A quién llamaste? Who do you love? ¿A quién amas? WHO+ verb + object + ? WHO+ auxiliary «DO» + subject + verb + ?
  6. 6. WHEN…? We use WHEN because we want to know the date, day or hour of an event. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHEN When is the meeting? ¿Cuándo es la junta? When is the football game? ¿Cuándo es el partido de futbol? When did she say she was coming? ¿Cuándo dijo que venía? When is your birthday? ¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? When do you go to the gym? ¿Cuándo vas al gimnasío?
  7. 7. WHERE…? We use WHERE because we want to know the place where an event happens. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHERE Where is the party? ¿Dónde es la fiesta? Where are you going? ¿A dónde vas? Where is the milk? ¿Dónde esta la leche? Where is your mother? ¿Dónde esta tu madre? Where do you study? ¿Dónde estudias? Where are you from? ----- ¿De donde eres?
  8. 8. HOW…? We use HOW when talking about state (mental and physically) and funcionality. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION HOW How are you? ¿Cómo estas? How does this work? ¿Cómo funciona esto? How was the party? ¿Cómo estuvo la fiesta? How did you fix the TV? ¿Cómo arreglaste la tele? How will you feel tomorrow? ¿Cómo te sentirás mañana? How often: Qué tan seguido… ----- How often do you play soccer? How old : Qué edad … ----- How old are you?
  9. 9. WHOSE…? We use WHOSE when talking about the owner of something. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHOSE Whose car is this? ¿A quién le pertenece ese coche? Whose pen is that? ¿A quién le pertenece esa pluma? Whose dog is this? ¿De quién es este perro? Whose house is that? ¿De quién es esa casa?
  10. 10. WHICH…? We use WHICH when choosing between more than one option. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHICH Which color do you prefer? ¿Qué color prefieres? Which car is yours? ¿Cuál de los coches es tuyo? Which dress do you want to buy? ¿Cuál de los vestidos quieres comprar? Which country do you like more? ¿Qué país te gusta más?
  11. 11. WHY…? We use WHY when wanting to know the reason for something. QUESTIONS TRANSLATION WHY Why are you crying? ¿Por qué estas llorando? Why is she here? ¿Por qué esta aquí? Why did you buy that? ¿Por qué compraste eso? Why can’t you help me? ¿Por qué no me puedes ayudar?
  12. 12. REVIEW Las preguntas nos ayudan a investigar cierta información y para ello debemos conocer el significado de cada una de las «WH words»: What: Qué – para solicitar información Who: Quién – para saber de quién estamos hablando (persona) When : Cuando – para conocer fechas, horas o días. Where: Donde – para saber en que lugar How : Como – para saber el estado de algo o como funciona algo Whose: De quién – para conocer el dueño Which : Cual – cuando tenemos que escoger de más de una opción Why: Por qué – cuando necesitamos la razón de algo
  13. 13. Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coordinación del Área de Educación a Distancia

