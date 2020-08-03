Successfully reported this slideshow.
Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia INGLÉS 3
REVIEW PRESENT SIMPLE Structure: For example: She plays soccer. They go for a walk PRESENT PROGRESSIVE Sub + verb base for...
REVIEW PRESENT SIMPLE Use: - General truth: For example: The sun is yellow. - Personal information: For example: I live in...
Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coordinación del Área de ...
Present simple vs present progressive

make the difference between the use of the present simple and the use of the present progressive

Present simple vs present progressive

