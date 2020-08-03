Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRESENT PROGRESSIVE Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia 1
HOW TO STRUCTURE THE “PRESENT PROGRESSIVE”? The present progressive is formed by two main verbs: Verb BE (in present simpl...
Verb BE The first part of the structure is the verb BE, here we Will conjugate it in the present simple: PRONOUN AFFIRMATI...
GERUND FORM In the second part of the structure we Will put the main verb in the gerund form: ----- we only have to add “i...
EXAMPLES SENTENCES Affirmative I am walking to work. Negative She isn’t eating pizza. Interrogative Are you drinking some ...
USES OF THE PRESENT PROGRESSIVE The present progressive is used to: - describe an action that is happening in the moment. ...
EXCEPTIONS TO THE RULES Some verbs cannot be conjugated in the present progressive because they refer to a state not an ac...
Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coordinación del Área de ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Present progressive

8 views

Published on

use of present progressive

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Present progressive

  1. 1. PRESENT PROGRESSIVE Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia 1
  2. 2. HOW TO STRUCTURE THE “PRESENT PROGRESSIVE”? The present progressive is formed by two main verbs: Verb BE (in present simple) + gerund form In the following slides we Will see how to conjuate both verbs in a present progressive form.
  3. 3. Verb BE The first part of the structure is the verb BE, here we Will conjugate it in the present simple: PRONOUN AFFIRMATIVE NEGATIVE INTERROGATIVE I AM AM NOT AM I YOU ARE ARE NOT = AREN’T ARE YOU HE IS IS NOT = ISN’T IS HE SHE IS IS NOT = ISN’T IS SHE IT IS IS NOT ISN’T IS IT WE ARE ARE NOT = AREN’T ARE WE THEY ARE ARE NOT = AREN’T ARE THEY
  4. 4. GERUND FORM In the second part of the structure we Will put the main verb in the gerund form: ----- we only have to add “ing” at the end of the main verb ------ PRONOUN AFFIRMATIVE Gerund form I AM Talking YOU ARE Playing HE IS Dancing SHE IS Singing IT IS Swimming WE ARE Running THEY ARE walking
  5. 5. EXAMPLES SENTENCES Affirmative I am walking to work. Negative She isn’t eating pizza. Interrogative Are you drinking some coffee? Affirmative We are dancing salsa on the dance floor. Negative They aren’t writing a letter. Affirmative He is watching a movie. Interrogative Is it biting the bone?
  6. 6. USES OF THE PRESENT PROGRESSIVE The present progressive is used to: - describe an action that is happening in the moment. For example: You are using the Internet. - Describe an action that is happening nowadays. For example: Are you still working for the same company? - Describe an future action or evento which is already planned. For example: We are going to visit our grandparents this weekend.
  7. 7. EXCEPTIONS TO THE RULES Some verbs cannot be conjugated in the present progressive because they refer to a state not an action: - Sensation : to feel, to hear, to see, to smell, to taste - Opinion: to asume, to believe, to consider, to suppose - Mental state: to forget, to imagina, to know, to understand - Emotions: to fear, to love, to hate, to envy - Measurements: to hold, to measure, to weight - Other verbs: to look, to be, to seem
  8. 8. Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coordinación del Área de Educación a Distancia

×