PREPOSITIONS OF TIME Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia INGLÉS 3
WHAT ARE PREPOSITIONS OF TIME? The prepositions of time are those little words that we use to introduce a part of the sent...
PREPOSITIONS OF TIME IN AT ON
USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE MONTHS In April I Will go to Canada in April. In December I travelled to Paris in December. SEASONS I...
USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE DECADES In the 90s. My son was born in the 90s. In the 60s. My father was born in the 60s. CENTURIES ...
USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE PARTS OF THE DAY In the morning I go to school in the mornings. In the afternoon She Works in the aft...
USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE TIMES OF DAY At 4 o’clock I have an appointment at 4 o’clock At 10:50 She plays soccer at 10:50. At n...
USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE HOLIDAYS At Chirstmas She receives gifts at Christmas At the weekend We go to the movies at the weeke...
USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE DAYS On Monday I work on Mondays On Saturday She goes swimming on Saturday On Friday They play soccer...
USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE PARTS OF SPECIFIC DAY On Monday morning I study English on Monday mornings. On Sunday evening She goe...
LAST / NEXT We do not use any prepositions of time when using LAST or NEXT. For example: - I Will go next week. - She play...
Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coordinación del Área de ...
  1. 1. PREPOSITIONS OF TIME Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia INGLÉS 3
  2. 2. WHAT ARE PREPOSITIONS OF TIME? The prepositions of time are those little words that we use to introduce a part of the sentence that indicates when an action takes place: For example: - A specific day - An hour - A determined day …
  3. 3. PREPOSITIONS OF TIME IN AT ON
  4. 4. USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE MONTHS In April I Will go to Canada in April. In December I travelled to Paris in December. SEASONS In the summer It is hot in the summer. In the Winter It is cold in the Winter. YEARS In 1990 She came to my house in 1990. In 1988 I was born in 1988. IN (1/3)
  5. 5. USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE DECADES In the 90s. My son was born in the 90s. In the 60s. My father was born in the 60s. CENTURIES In the 20th century The ipod was created in the 20th century. In the 21st century I started studying in the 21st century. LONG PERIODS In the ice age Dinosaurs existed in the ice age. In the past I got Good grades in the past. IN (2/3)
  6. 6. USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE PARTS OF THE DAY In the morning I go to school in the mornings. In the afternoon She Works in the afternoon. in the evening We take karate lessons in the evenings. In the early morning My mother wakes up in the early morning. AT night (different from the others) IN (3/3)
  7. 7. USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE TIMES OF DAY At 4 o’clock I have an appointment at 4 o’clock At 10:50 She plays soccer at 10:50. At noon My son eats lunch at noon. At midnight I go to sleep at midnight. MEALTIMES At lunchtime It is lunchtime! AT dinnertime At dinnertime we will watch a movie. AT (1/2)
  8. 8. USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE HOLIDAYS At Chirstmas She receives gifts at Christmas At the weekend We go to the movies at the weekend At spring break I party at spring break At present We are drinking beer at present EXPRESSIONS At the moment I am cleaning at the moment At night I read at night AT (2/2)
  9. 9. USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE DAYS On Monday I work on Mondays On Saturday She goes swimming on Saturday On Friday They play soccer on Friday DATES On 11th March I Will travel on 11th March On 30th May We Will go to the concert on 30th May On 2nd October They cook a fiest on 2nd October ON (1/2)
  10. 10. USE EXAMPLE SENTENCE PARTS OF SPECIFIC DAY On Monday morning I study English on Monday mornings. On Sunday evening She goes to the supermarket on Sunday evenings On Sunday night It bites its bone on Sunday nights. ON (2/2)
  11. 11. LAST / NEXT We do not use any prepositions of time when using LAST or NEXT. For example: - I Will go next week. - She played soccer last Sunday.
  12. 12. Créditos Tecnológico nacional de México Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Cuautitlán Izcalli Coordinación del Área de Educación a Distancia

