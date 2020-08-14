Successfully reported this slideshow.
learn how to use the past simple, regular and irregulr verbs

  1. 1. PAST SIMPLE INGLÉS 4 Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia
  2. 2. USES Remember that we use the past simple to talk about actions and events that happened in the past. It emphasizes that the action is finished.
  3. 3. STRUCTURE REGULAR VERBS Subject + verb + “ed” + object/complement For example: She walked alone for hours. They washed the clothes in the morning. I played soccer last year with my cousins.
  4. 4. STRUCTURE IRREGULAR VERBS Subject + verb in past + object/complement There are no rules for the irregular verbs. We have to learn them by heart. For example: She threw the trash when the truck appeared. I built my house in 2010. We swam at the beach last summer.
  5. 5. NEGATIVE Subject + DIDN’T + verb in base form + object/complement For example: She didn’t eat the pizza yesterday. They didn’t sleep a lot last night. I didn’t visit my grandmother last week. We didn’t bring some water for the food.
  6. 6. QUESTIONS DID + subject + verb in base form + object/complement For example: Did they talk to the teacher? Did she burn her arm with the stove? Did you cook last week for your family?

