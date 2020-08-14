Past in verb be

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia
learn how to use the verb be in past

  1. 1. Elaborado por: Sandrine Lafontant Diaz Educación a Distancia
  2. 2. STRUCTURE Type of pronoun Pronoun Verb be First singular person I Was Second person YOU Were Third singular person HE, SHE, IT Was First plural person WE Were Second plural person YOU Were Third plural person THEY Were
  3. 3. USES We use the verb BE in the past to talk about past events and actions. Key words: Yesterday, ago (= two days ago, a month ago, three weeks ago), last (= last month, last year).
  4. 4. AFFIRMATIVE SUBJECT + VERB BE IN PAST + OBJECT/COMPLEMENT For example: He was fat two years ago. They were doctors when they lived in Cuba.
  5. 5. NEGATIVE SUBJECT + WAS/WERE + NOT + OBJECT/COMPLEMENT For example: I wasn’t tall eanough to be a model. We weren’t fat before we started eating so much junk food.
  6. 6. QUESTION WAS/WERE + SUBJECT + OBJECT/COMPLEMENT For example: Was she the prettiest girl in the room? Were they ready to leave the country?

