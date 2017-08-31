ASPECTOS PARA CREAR UN SITIO WEB
 No importa qué sistema de menú de navegación diseñes para tu sitio, todo lo que hará es mostrar la situación actual del ...
 Esta estructura consiste en una línea recta que recorre el sitio desde la página de inicio hasta la página final.
 Es la típica estructura de árbol, en el que la raíz es la página de bienvenida, ésta se puede también sustituir por la d...
 En este modelo las páginas secundarias no se conectan entre sí, y se debe navegar por la página principal para ir de una...
 En ella se plantea un modelo en el que todas las páginas están relacionadas entre sí. Es una estructura ideal para sitio...
 1. Determina claramente lo que quieres mostrar y a que tipo de público va dirigido:  Para quién?  Para qué?
 2. DETERMINA LA ESTRUCTURA DEL SITIO  Qué vas a incluir en la página?  Cómo la vas a organizar?  Elabora un mapa de l...
 Decide que apariencia va a tener el sitio.  Colores? Letra? Enlaces? Imágenes?  Puedes realizar un diseño propio o ele...
 Organiza la información que va a contener el sitio web: textos, imágenes, audios, videos y otros recursos.
Existen varios editores on-line y off-line con los cuales puedes crear el sitio web.
 http://disenowebakus.net/estructura-de- navegacion-en-un-sitio-web.php.  https://es.slideshare.net/tomyycerr/pasos- par...
Diseño web

  http://disenowebakus.net/estructura-de- navegacion-en-un-sitio-web.php.  https://es.slideshare.net/tomyycerr/pasos- para-crear-un-sitio-web.

