Educación inicial planificación didáctica evaluación.

ACTUALIZACIÓN DE LOS PROCESOS DE EVALUACIÓN PLANIFICACIÓN Y AMBIENTE DE APRENDIZAJE EN EDUCACIÓN INICIAL ELABORACIÓN DE BO...
Orientaciones sujetas a cambios y modificaciones por parte del MPPE
LA PLANIFICACIÓN DIDÁCTICA Se considera un proceso dinámico, que parte de los resultados de la evaluación, a objeto de gar...
DIAGNÓSTICO APRENDIZAJES INTERESES POTENCIALIDADES ESTRATEGIAS Se construyen respondiendo al QUÉ? Se sugieren 3 como mín...
ELEMENTOS DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN: • 1.- EVALUACIÓN (Instrumentos) • 2- DIÁGNÓSTICO POR ÁREAS DE APRENDIZAJES. • 3.- COMPONENT...
DELIMITACIÓN DEL DIAGNÓSTICO CORRESPONDE A LA CORRECTA UBICACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES LOGRADOS, INTERESES Y POTENCIALIDADES...
EJES INTEGRADORES 1.- AMBIENTE Y SALUD INTEGRAL 2.- TRABAJO LIBERADOR Y ORIENTACIÓN VOCACIONAL 3.- INDEPENDENCIA, SOBERANÍ...
POTENCIALIDADES APRENDER A CREAR APRENDER A CONVIVIR Y PARTICIPAR APRENDER A VALORAR APRENDER A REFLEXIONAR
ACTIVIDADES COLECTIVAS MÚSICA FOLKLORE DEPORTE LAS 3 EN CADA SEMANA.
ACTIVIDADES DE PEQUEÑOS GRUPOS 2 POR SEMANA GRUPOS HASTA 10 NIÑOS ORGANIZARLAS POR MOMENTOS: INICIO - DESARROLLO - CIERRE
PROYECTO DE APRENDIZAJE (PA) Dinámica para planificar y ejecutar un PA. Diagnostico Posibles temas de interés. Elección...
En las Disposiciones Generales de la Ley Orgánica de Educación, Titulo II, Capitulo I, se define al Sistema Educativo "com...
CUENTO INFANTIL PARA COMPRENDER LAS POTENCIALIDADES EN LOS NIÑOS Y NIÑAS
CONCEPTO O DEFINICIÓN DE POTENCIALIDAD . • CUENTO “EL POLLITO AMARILITO” • FILOS. CAPACIDAD DE LLEGAR A SER O PRODUCIRSE •...
LOE 2009 • Artículo 118. Los miembros del personal docente incurren en falta grave en los siguientes casos: 1.Por aplicaci...
LOE 2009 Cap. III Artículo 65. La actividad de evaluación no será remunerada especialmente. El personal docente está oblig...
EVALUACIÓN La EVALUACIÓN, es el proceso (antes, durante y después) mediante el cual se valora y se determina el logro de l...
TÉCNICAS E INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN Las técnicas e instrumentos a utilizar para evaluar en Educación Inicial Bolivariana...
BOLETINES INFORMATIVOS Membretados Estructurados por Áreas de aprendizajes Redacción en positivo. Solo logros del niño...
“MAESTRA, DIOS TE HA HECHO PARTE DE GENTE FELIZ” SANDRA GARRIDO
Educación inicial planificación didáctica evaluación.
Educación inicial planificación didáctica evaluación.

Educación inicial planificación didáctica evaluación.

  1. 1. ACTUALIZACIÓN DE LOS PROCESOS DE EVALUACIÓN PLANIFICACIÓN Y AMBIENTE DE APRENDIZAJE EN EDUCACIÓN INICIAL ELABORACIÓN DE BOLETINES INFORMATIVOS. FACILITADORA LICDA. SANDRA GARRIDO Junio 2017. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN CENTRO DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL “ANA TERESA HERNÁNDEZ” SAN FRANCISCO ESTADO ZULIA.
  2. 2. Orientaciones sujetas a cambios y modificaciones por parte del MPPE
  3. 3. LA PLANIFICACIÓN DIDÁCTICA Se considera un proceso dinámico, que parte de los resultados de la evaluación, a objeto de garantizar el avance en los aprendizajes a ser alcanzados. Es una herramienta técnica que en un proceso de reflexión propicia la toma de decisión. CEIB (2007)
  4. 4. DIAGNÓSTICO APRENDIZAJES INTERESES POTENCIALIDADES ESTRATEGIAS Se construyen respondiendo al QUÉ? Se sugieren 3 como mínimo por cada Periodo y Espacio de Aprendizaje. Necesidades
  5. 5. ELEMENTOS DE LA PLANIFICACIÓN: • 1.- EVALUACIÓN (Instrumentos) • 2- DIÁGNÓSTICO POR ÁREAS DE APRENDIZAJES. • 3.- COMPONENTES: (C. 2005 Y 2007) • 4.-OBJETIVOS • 5.- APRENDIZAJES A SER ALCANZADOS • 6.- ESTRATEGIAS (en función de la Rutina Diaria) • 7.- POSIBLES ACTIVIDADES DE LOS NIÑO /AS • 8.- EVALUACIÓN. (Instrumentos) COHERENCIA
  6. 6. DELIMITACIÓN DEL DIAGNÓSTICO CORRESPONDE A LA CORRECTA UBICACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES LOGRADOS, INTERESES Y POTENCIALIDADES SEGÚN EL ÁREA DE APRENDIZAJE: Área de Aprendizaje: FORMACIÓN SOCIAL, PERSONAL Y COMUNICACIÓN (COMPONENTES) Área de Aprendizaje: RELACIÓN ENTRE LOS COMPONENTES DEL AMBIENTE (COMPONENTE)
  7. 7. EJES INTEGRADORES 1.- AMBIENTE Y SALUD INTEGRAL 2.- TRABAJO LIBERADOR Y ORIENTACIÓN VOCACIONAL 3.- INDEPENDENCIA, SOBERANÍA Y DEFENSA INTEGRAL DE LA NACIÓN. 4.- VALORES, DERECHOS HUMANOS, CULTURA DE PAZ Y VIDA. 5.- LENGUAJE Y COMUNICACIÓN TECNOLOGÍA DE LA INFORMACION ESTOS EJES DEBEN ESTAR INMERSOS EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE PLANES Y PROYECTOS .
  8. 8. POTENCIALIDADES APRENDER A CREAR APRENDER A CONVIVIR Y PARTICIPAR APRENDER A VALORAR APRENDER A REFLEXIONAR
  9. 9. ACTIVIDADES COLECTIVAS MÚSICA FOLKLORE DEPORTE LAS 3 EN CADA SEMANA.
  10. 10. ACTIVIDADES DE PEQUEÑOS GRUPOS 2 POR SEMANA GRUPOS HASTA 10 NIÑOS ORGANIZARLAS POR MOMENTOS: INICIO - DESARROLLO - CIERRE
  11. 11. PROYECTO DE APRENDIZAJE (PA) Dinámica para planificar y ejecutar un PA. Diagnostico Posibles temas de interés. Elección del tema y nombre del proyecto. Revisión de experiencias previas: ¿Qué saben? ¿Qué desean aprender? ¿Qué necesitamos? ¿Quiénes nos pueden apoyar? Duración: variable Rutina diaria: estrategias. (qué y cómo) Organización del ambiente.
  12. 12. En las Disposiciones Generales de la Ley Orgánica de Educación, Titulo II, Capitulo I, se define al Sistema Educativo "como un conjunto orgánico, integrador de políticas y servicios que garanticen la unidad del proceso educativo, tanto escolar como extra-escolar y su continuidad a lo largo de la vida de la persona mediante un proceso de educación permanente. Asimismo, el sistema educativo se fundamenta en principios de unidad, coordinación, factibilidad, regionalización, flexibilidad e innovación". Una planificación debe ser dinámica y flexible. La planificación es un proceso en continuo movimiento, se está continuamente revisando y cambiando en función de lo que ocurre. Por este motivo, debe ser flexible. Por muy corta previsión temporal que abarque la planificación, siempre se tiene la posibilidad de que haya que modificar sus contenidos, sus objetivos o elementos de menor importancia. Estas modificaciones pueden ser más superficiales (tiempo de duración de actividades, cambios en la estructura organizativa de una Jornada etc.) o más profundas y tendentes a variar los contenidos de la estructura general de la planificación variando los objetivos. PRINCIPIO DE FLEXIBILIDAD (ACOMODACIÓN)
  13. 13. CUENTO INFANTIL PARA COMPRENDER LAS POTENCIALIDADES EN LOS NIÑOS Y NIÑAS
  14. 14. CONCEPTO O DEFINICIÓN DE POTENCIALIDAD . • CUENTO “EL POLLITO AMARILITO” • FILOS. CAPACIDAD DE LLEGAR A SER O PRODUCIRSE • FILOS. LO QUE ESTA EN CALIDAD DE POSIBLE Y NO EN ACTO. • QUE PUEDE SUCEDER O EXISTE, EN CONTRAPÒSICIÓN A LO QUE YA EXISTE.
  15. 15. LOE 2009 • Artículo 118. Los miembros del personal docente incurren en falta grave en los siguientes casos: 1.Por aplicación de castigos corporales o afrentosos a los alumnos. 2.Por manifiesta negligencia en el ejercicio del cargo. 3. Por abandono del cargo sin haber obtenido licencia, o antes de haber hecho entrega formal del mismo a quien debe reemplazarlo o a la autoridad educativa competente, salvo que medien motivos de fuerza mayor o casos fortuitos. 4. Por la inasistencia y el incumplimiento reiterado de las obligaciones que le corresponden en las funciones de evaluación escolar. 5. Por observar conducta contraria a la ética profesional, a la moral, a las buenas costumbres o a los principios que informan nuestra Constitución y las demás leyes de la República. 6. Por la violencia de hecho o de palabra contra sus compañeros de trabajo, sus superiores jerárquicos o sus subordinados. 7. Por utilizar medios fraudulentos para beneficiarse de cualquiera de los derechos que acuerde la presente Ley. 8. Por coadyuvar a la comisión de faltas graves cometidas por otros miembros de la comunidad educativa 9. Por reiterado incumplimiento de obligaciones legales, reglamentarias o administrativas. 10. Por inasistencia injustificada durante tres días hábiles en el período de un mes. El reglamento establecerá todo lo relativo al personal docente que trabaje a tiempo convencional y otros casos.
  16. 16. LOE 2009 Cap. III Artículo 65. La actividad de evaluación no será remunerada especialmente. El personal docente está obligado a efectuarla en las formas indicadas en esta ley, las leyes especiales y los reglamentos.
  17. 17. EVALUACIÓN La EVALUACIÓN, es el proceso (antes, durante y después) mediante el cual se valora y se determina el logro de los objetivos y aprendizajes trazados, a través de una revisión periodica y metodológica. Caracteristicas principales: Integral, flexible, continua, otras. En función de este proceso se puede avanzar, retroalimentar y reprogramar. Lectura recomendada: GACETA OFICIAL N° 38.160 DEL 6 DE ABRIL DE 2005
  18. 18. TÉCNICAS E INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN Las técnicas e instrumentos a utilizar para evaluar en Educación Inicial Bolivariana son: • La observación del desarrollo y los aprendizajes de los niños y las niñas. (Reg. Focalizados y no focalizados) • La entrevista a la familia, u otros adultos y otras adultas responsables de los niños y las niñas. • Los registros descriptivos y anecdóticos. • Listas de verificación. (T. Ind) • Los cuadernos diarios. • Ficha de inscripción. • Ficha acumulativa. • Boletín informativo.
  19. 19. BOLETINES INFORMATIVOS Membretados Estructurados por Áreas de aprendizajes Redacción en positivo. Solo logros del niño. Personalizados (aplicando los instrumentos y observaciones diarias) Y aplicando la información generada de planes y proyectos. Firmados previa revisión (sub- acad- coord. Ped) Directora, sub, coord y docentes.
  20. 20. “MAESTRA, DIOS TE HA HECHO PARTE DE GENTE FELIZ” SANDRA GARRIDO

