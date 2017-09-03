It ‘s a _______________ It ‘s a _______________
It ‘s a _______________ It ‘s a _______________
Hello My name is Pipón I am a _______ I am a little bird Hello My name is Dumbo I am a _______ I am a big elephant
Hello My name is Clemente I am a _______ I am a good pet Hello My name is Carlota I am a _______ I am a beauty cat
Hello My name is Tambor I am a _______ I am a good rabbit Hello My name is Simba I am a _______ I am a fierce lion
Hello My name is Gorgi I am a _______ I eat banana Hello My name is Federico I am a _______ I am very ugly
Inglès bàsico

×