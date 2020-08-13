Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Suture Wire Market Key Players, Trends Analysis, COVID-19 Impact and Future Growth By 2023 Suture wire market research rep...
wire and Silk Sutures wires are famous product of the company and generate major amount of revenue. Company is majorly foc...
• Lotus Surgicals Pvt Ltd. (India) Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Suture wire market key players, trends analysis, covid 19 impact and future growth by 2023

21 views

Published on

Suture wire market key players, trends analysis, covid 19 impact and future growth by 2023

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Suture wire market key players, trends analysis, covid 19 impact and future growth by 2023

  1. 1. Suture Wire Market Key Players, Trends Analysis, COVID-19 Impact and Future Growth By 2023 Suture wire market research report, by type (absorbable, non-absorbable), by application (surgery, veterinary, and other) by end users (hospitals, clinics, other) - global forecast till 2023 Suture Wire Market Regional Outlook Global Suture Wire Market is dominated by America. Suture market in America is driven by increasing number of surgeries and well-developed healthcare sector. Beside this, huge number of populations suffering from diabetes and other chronic diseases has also supported the growth of this market. Europe has the second largest market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expecting the fastest growth for the market during forecasted period. Suture Wire Market - Highlights Suture Wires are the thread like medical device which are used during the surgeries for holding body tissue. Suture wire is using since ancient time for the treatment but development in the material of the wire has increased their application in medial field. They play an important role in the field of medicine. Different types of sutures wires are developed, made up of different materials. Development of absorbable sutures has provided a good platform for the growth and it has found its application in heart and cardiac surgeries. Global Suture Wire Market is driven by introduction on new and better material for suture wire and increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases. Changing life style, increasing aging population and increasing governmental support for research has also driven the market. On other hand, strict regulatory rules and high cost of surgeries has restrained the growth of market. Request Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1222 Industry News: Boston Scientific Corporation is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices. A wide range of products of this company are available in market. Company has acquired Schneider and EP Technologies. Different types of suture wire having different diameter are available in the market. The market of this company is increased by 12% in 2016 compare to 2015. DemeTech Corporation is a world-renowned leader in surgical sutures and blades headquartered in US. Company has provided sutures of paramount quality at a lower and more reasonable cost which has increased the market of company. Polypropylene Sutures
  2. 2. wire and Silk Sutures wires are famous product of the company and generate major amount of revenue. Company is majorly focusing on development of the new product to increase the product range. Medtronic is a medical device manufacturer headquartered in UK. It is the world's largest standalone medical technology development company. Company has a wide range of absorbable and non- absorbable products. Company recently introduced V-Loc wound closure device which is a revolutionary technology that eliminates the need to tie knots, so that the physician can close incisions up to 50% faster without compromising strength and security. Dermalon, Monosof, Surgilon and Surgidac are some of the non- absorbable products. Maxon is a veterinary suture manufactured by company. Suture Wire Market – Segmentation Global suture wire market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end users. On the basis of type the market is segmented into absorbable suture and non-absorbable suture. Absorbable suture is sub segmented into polyglycolic acid, polylactic acid, polydioxanone and monocryl. Non- absorbable sutures are sub segmented into nylon, polyester, polypropylene and other. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgery, veterinary, and other. Surgery is further sub segmented into cardiac, renal, dental and other. On the basis of end users, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics and other. Suture Wire Market - Major Key Players The major key player for the Global Suture Wire Market are • Boston Scientific Corporation (US) • Demetech Corporation (US) • Endoevolution Llc (US) • Ethicon Inc. (US) • Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (US) • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) • Smith & Nephew Plc. (UK) • Surgical Specialties Corporation (Germany) • Sutures India Pvt Ltd (India) • Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. (US) • Medtronic PLC (UK) • Peters Surgical (France) • Covidien Plc. (UK) • Jiangxi Longteng Co. Ltd. (China) • DemeTech (US) • Teleflex Incorporated (US)
  3. 3. • Lotus Surgicals Pvt Ltd. (India) Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/suture-wire-market-1222 Browse More Research Reports at: Asia Pacific Lancet and Pen Needles Market – Forecast to 2023 | MRFR Parathyroid Disorders Market Size Analysis, Growth | Application, 2023 Malabsorption Syndrome Market Size, Trends | Share Analysis, 2023 About Market Research Future: At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

×