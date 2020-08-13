Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Lip Augmentation Market Trends 2020, Size Estimation, Future Growth and Insights By 2023 Lip Augmentation Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis By Type (Temporary and Permanent Lip Augmentation), Lip Fillers (Fat Injection or Lipoinjection, Hyaluronic Acid Fillers, Lip Collagen Injections & Others), Distribution Channel – Global Forecast Till 2023 The Global Lip Augmentation Market size is anticipated to display a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. The proliferation of medical tourism and need for cosmetic surgery for external appearance are prime factors driving the market growth. The influence of social media and celebrity culture has increased the craving among consumers for lip augmentation procedures. Other factors expected to influence the market growth include the geriatric populace and awareness of lip augmentation. Lip augmentation is a cosmetic procedure used in attaining luscious lips. Dermal fillers are developed for this purpose and assist cosmetic surgeons in enhancing the appearance of lips in individuals as per their requirement. The global lip augmentation market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) looks at numerous drivers and restraints to be faced by cosmetic procedure stalwarts for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been recorded in the final report. Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7229 New marketing campaigns for dermal fillers as well as approval by regulatory bodies of new products can spur the market growth. For instance, Allergan plc launched JUVEDERM in 2018 and marketed for new age consumers. Furthermore, the company has acquired LifeCell Corporation to increase its offerings. But exorbitant costs of lip augmentation procedures and its adverse effects can hamper market growth. Lip Augmentation Market Segmentation The global lip augmentation market is segmented based on type, lip fillers, and distribution channel. The global lip augmentation market, by type is segmented into temporary lip augmentation and permanent lip augmentation. The permanent lip augmentation segment is further classified as vermilion lip advancement, dermal graft, permanent lip implants, and lip lift. The lip lift segment includes corner lip lift and upper lip lift.
  2. 2. The lip augmentation market, by lip fillers, is segmented into lip collagen injections, platelet- rich plasma (PRP), fat injection or lipoinjection, hyaluronic acid fillers, and others. Based on distribution channel, the lip augmentation market is segmented into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, clinics, drug stores, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures. The online pharmacies are expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising cases of cosmetic problems. Lip Augmentation Market Regional Analysis In the current scope of the study, the above-mentioned segments are covered into the four global regions, namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas is expected to be the leading region in the global lip augmentation market owing to the interest of the geriatric populace in maintaining their outer appearance. According to the Population Reference Bureau report, the number of the geriatric populace can explode to 98 million by 2060. Rising healthcare expenditure can also facilitate market growth. Browse Detailed TOC with COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lip-augmentation-market-7229 Europe has assumed the second position in the market owing to investments in research and development in cosmetic procedures. On the other hand, APAC is expected to exhibit one of the highest growth rates during the assessment period due to increase in medical tourism and technological breakthroughs. Lip Augmentation Market Competition Outlook Cynosure, Inamed Corporation, Teoxane, AQTIS Medical, Dr. Korman Laboratories, Allergan, Sinclair Pharma, Bioha Laboratories, Laboratories Vivacy SAS, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Galderma Pharma S.A., Cytophil, Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Suneva Medical, Inc, Merz Pharma, Syneron, and others are key players of the global kefir market. Browse More Research Reports at: Home Infusion Therapy Devices Market by Type, Application and Analysis – 2024 | MRFR Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis, Size | Application, 2025 Duloxetine Intermediate and Atorvastatin Intermediates Market by Forecast – 2023 | MRFR
  NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

