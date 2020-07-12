Successfully reported this slideshow.
Eye Allergy Treatment Market Size, Application | Share Analysis, 2023 Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Share, Trends | Application and Growth Analysis, 2023
Cervical dystonia treatment market profile, growth, insights, regional analysis by 2023

Cervical dystonia treatment market profile, growth, insights, regional analysis by 2023

Cervical dystonia treatment market profile, growth, insights, regional analysis by 2023

  1. 1. Cervical Dystonia Treatment Market Profile, Growth, Insights, Regional Analysis By 2023 Global Cervical Dystonia Treatment Industry Share, Growth and Trends analysis By Type (Torticollis, Retrocollis, Laterocollis and others), By Treatment (Oral Therapy, Intravenous, Surgery and other), on End User (Hospital, Clinics and other) - Forecast till 2023 Global Cervical Dystonia Market Regional Analysis Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the cervical dystonia market. Asia Pacific is the developing region and a huge population base in this region is the major factor for the growth of the market. Beside this continuous development in healthcare sector and increasing aging population in Asia Pacific has provided fuel for the growth of the market. India and China are the major market of the cervical dystonia. Due to less development in medical and healthcare sector, Middle East and Africa region contributes least in the cervical dystonia market at present. Americas has the largest cervical dystonia market Increasing people suffering from cervical dystonia in America has help to increase the market in this region. Beside this, rise in neurotoxin market, increase in treatments for muscle movement disorders and increasing aging population in this region has fuelled the growth of this market in American region. Due to a huge aging population in Canada the market is developing at a significant rate in this region. As per study, women are more prone to cervical dystonia than men. Europe has the second largest market which majorly contributed by UK, Germany and France. Well-developed healthcare sector, improved infrastructure and increase in healthcare spending have increased the market in this region. Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/729 According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global cervical dystonia market is currently dynamic and growing at a moderate pace. Global Cervical Dystonia Market Overview The growth of the market is mainly due to increase in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, development of new drugs and therapies by players, and greater involvement of the companies in research and development. Besides that, current unmet needs for the cervical dystonia also presents great opportunities for the market players to enter into this market. Cervical dystonia is a neurological movement disorder associated with involuntary movement of neck. It is also known as spasmodic torticollis. As per study it was estimated that women are more prone to get this disorder. Experts say, exciting times are ahead for the cervical dystonia market, as the market events noted above are due to occur against the backdrop of a steadily growing cervical dystonia prevalent population. With the clinical unmet need for better diagnostic tools and treatment
  2. 2. options for the affected population, cervical dystonia remains an attractive neurological disorder for drug developers. Global Cervical Dystonia Market Competitive Analysis The global market consist of players such as ALLERGAN (Ireland), Solstice Neurosciences LLC (U.S.), Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (France), Merz Inc (U.S.), US WorldMeds, LLC (U.S.) Addex Therapeutics (Switzerland), Revance Therapeutics, Inc.(U.S.), and many other. These are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global cervical dystonia market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis report. The global cervical dystonia market is a dynamic market with number of drugs and therapies available in the market. There are few numbers of companies involved in the development of the drugs which are now widely used all across the world for the treatment of cervical dystonia. There are great developments happening in cervical dystonia therapeutics space. Due to increasing prevalence of cervical dystonia globally many of the companies are in the race to introduce better oral treatment for cervical dystonia. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market. ALLERGAN has introduced BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) for treatment of cervical dystonia. It is prescribed to 16 and older people suffering from cervical dystonia. It is an intramuscular drug. Solstice Neurosciences LLC has introduced MYOBLOC (rimabotulinumtoxinB), which was the first FDA-approved treatment for cervical dystonia. It is used for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults to reduce the severity of abnormal head position and neck pain associated with cervical dystonia. Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc. a French company introduced Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for the treatment of adults with cervical dystonia. Revance Therapeutics Inc. in 2016 initiated a Phase II study of RT002 for the treatment of cervical dystonia. The Company completed its Phase II program recently. In November 2017, the company announce the completion of its Phase II program with a positive results. The company now plans to carry out Phase 3 Program for RT002 Injectable to treat Cervical Dystonia. Browse Detailed Table of Content at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cervical-dystonia-market-1416 There are few hurdles in the growth of this market such as high cost involved in the research and development leading to the increased cost of the drug, less awareness about the severity of the condition in developing and underdeveloped regions. These factors hinder the cervical dystonia market growth. Global cervical dystonia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during forecasted period 2017-2023. Brows More Healthcare Related Research Reports RF Microneedling market Research Report - Forecast to 2023 | MRFR
  NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details. About Market Research Future: At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. Contact: Akash Anand Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

