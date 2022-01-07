Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Software
Jan. 07, 2022
43 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

The role of big data in smart future proof planning for omicron variant

Download to read offline

Software
Jan. 07, 2022
43 views

The effective rollout of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide is the best that could happen during this time of pandemic, Preventing life-threatening illness, deaths across all parts of the world, long-term after effects from the virus, and laying out steps towards economic recovery. However, the recent development of the new and highly mutated version of Covid 19 ‘The Omicron variant’ has raised feelings of fear and confusion that the current vaccines may not be as effective as they were for the previous variants.
But the best part is all major tech giants of the world know what to do and are exactly on the right track. Well, many big pharma companies are using big data to fight the deadly Omicron variant. As a Big data consulting company, it is our duty and responsibility to tell you how big data is going to provide you with future-proof planning for Omicron.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
A World Without "Whom": The Essential Guide to Language in the BuzzFeed Age Emmy J. Favilla
(5/5)
Free
How We Became Posthuman: Virtual Bodies in Cybernetics, Literature, and Informatics N. Katherine Hayles
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
Replay: The History of Video Games Tristan Donovan
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

The role of big data in smart future proof planning for omicron variant

  1. 1. The Role Of Big Data In Smart Future-proof Planning For Omicron Variant Email - sales@ksolves.com Call Us - +91 987 197 7038 www.ksolves.com
  2. 2. The effective rollout of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide is the best that could happen during this time of pandemic, Preventing life-threatening illness, deaths across all parts of the world, long-term after effects from the virus, and laying out steps towards economic recovery. However, the recent development of the new and highly mutated version of Covid 19 ‘The Omicron variant’ has raised feelings of fear and confusion that the current vaccines may not be as effective as they were for the previous variants. But the best part is all major tech giants of the world know what to do and are exactly on the right track. Well, many big pharma companies are using big data to fight the deadly Omicron variant. As a Big data consulting company, it is our duty and responsibility to tell you how big data is going to provide you with future-proof planning for Omicron. Email - sales@ksolves.com Call Us - +91 987 197 7038 www.ksolves.com
  3. 3. Bringing Big data to Omicron fight We all know that the virus behind Covid-19, SARS, is also responsible for many other more deadly Coronaviruses. However, our generation has been really lucky that it was the less hazardous Virus yet more infectious as compared to the other contagious members from this family that caused the pandemic. The events that empower these infections to begin contaminating and spreading like a wildfire among people keep on happening constantly, and it's surely going to return until we find some permanent cure. Email - sales@ksolves.com Call Us - +91 987 197 7038 www.ksolves.com
  4. 4. Well, we are still very far away from finding any concrete cure to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The world waits anxiously to know the possible effects of Omicron. One thing is for sure that we still want to do more to counter the deadly diseases regardless of whether they are just variant forms of the pathogens or the next pandemic. Many big data Pharma companies are developing their own frameworks, and over the most recent years, that has accelerated up. They are all sucking out the data and making some amazing decisions. Big data, AI and Machine Learning are utilized to better understand evolution. Email - sales@ksolves.com Call Us - +91 987 197 7038 www.ksolves.com
  5. 5. Antigen design to more effective vaccines Innovations and advancement in technology like big data can provide us with the right tools to react to pathogens. Ksolves as a big data consulting company is adamant to provide every support to all the pharma companies. In recent years, research for the vaccines has revolved around the development of better and safer delivery systems, such as viral vectors, DNA and mRNA-based vaccines. An effective vaccine depends on effectively presenting data about a pathogen to the immune system. However, even if a vaccine has a highly effective delivery system, it will be worthless if the immune cells of your body and antibodies cannot identify the pathogen that circulates and causes disease. Email - sales@ksolves.com Call Us - +91 987 197 7038 www.ksolves.com
  6. 6. Creating Universal Vaccines The only solution we have right now is to develop universal, future-proof vaccines which can provide protection on a broader level. These vaccines can protect not only against the variants that exist now, but also those that are likely to emerge in the coming future, as well as pathogens that are closely related. The biggest challenge in achieving this is the identification of an antigen that captures current and emerging pathogens. This is a difficult task, but advancement in technologies including genomics, proteomics and Big data are offering unprecedented insights into how to design antigens for universal, future-proof vaccines that will be effective even for the coming pathogens. Email - sales@ksolves.com Call Us - +91 987 197 7038 www.ksolves.com
  7. 7. Many researchers, start-ups, big pharma companies and biotech are handling this issue, making use of big-data to understand coming evolutions in vaccines and the ways to represent diversity in vaccine antigens. Sifting the biological data to get insights about the most appropriate antigens is a task done best by Big data. Big data can analyze large and varied datasets to find critical pieces of proteins in pathogens that are either highly variable or highly conserved. Big data designed vaccines have the potential to create universal, future-proof solutions that will be effective across a family of closely related pathogens. Email - sales@ksolves.com Call Us - +91 987 197 7038 www.ksolves.com
  8. 8. Ksolves Big data services The times are tough and the solutions are limited. However, smart antigen designs to develop future-proof vaccines will surely help us in protecting the world from this virus and many more that are going to come and reduce chances of another pandemic so severe. Ksolves is doing their bit in this fight against the Omicron variant by offering our Big data development services. Ksolves is the leading consulting and development company across the globe. Our highly efficient team of Big data developers will help you in getting everything you need to save humanity. If you are looking for more Big data services, write to us in the comments below. Email - sales@ksolves.com Call Us - +91 987 197 7038 www.ksolves.com

The effective rollout of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide is the best that could happen during this time of pandemic, Preventing life-threatening illness, deaths across all parts of the world, long-term after effects from the virus, and laying out steps towards economic recovery. However, the recent development of the new and highly mutated version of Covid 19 ‘The Omicron variant’ has raised feelings of fear and confusion that the current vaccines may not be as effective as they were for the previous variants. But the best part is all major tech giants of the world know what to do and are exactly on the right track. Well, many big pharma companies are using big data to fight the deadly Omicron variant. As a Big data consulting company, it is our duty and responsibility to tell you how big data is going to provide you with future-proof planning for Omicron.

Views

Total views

43

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×