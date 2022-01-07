The effective rollout of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide is the best that could happen during this time of pandemic, Preventing life-threatening illness, deaths across all parts of the world, long-term after effects from the virus, and laying out steps towards economic recovery. However, the recent development of the new and highly mutated version of Covid 19 ‘The Omicron variant’ has raised feelings of fear and confusion that the current vaccines may not be as effective as they were for the previous variants. But the best part is all major tech giants of the world know what to do and are exactly on the right track. Well, many big pharma companies are using big data to fight the deadly Omicron variant. As a Big data consulting company, it is our duty and responsibility to tell you how big data is going to provide you with future-proof planning for Omicron.