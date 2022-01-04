Big data and cloud computing a winning combination!

Despite the facts pointing to the business efficiency, cost-benefits, and competitive advantages that cloud computing offers, a huge section of the corporate community continues to function without it. However, as the amount of data grows, it becomes increasingly difficult for people and businesses to maintain all of their critical data, applications, and systems up and operating on in-house computer servers. The usage of cloud computing as a solution to this problem is a viable option. Resource pooling is utilized to give flexibility on-demand in cloud computing environments, which are designed for general-purpose applications. As a result, it appears that the Cloud Computing environment is best suited for Big Data. We've covered a number of advantages of Big Data on the cloud in this post. The combination of big data and cloud computing is just fantastic!