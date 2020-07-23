2292 Sq.Ft Furnished Office For Rent in Olive Arcade Building CG Road, Ahmedabad, India



Size: 2292 Sq Ft

Rent: Rs. 1,03,000/-

Furnished: 30 Workstations, 02 Cabin, 1 Conference Room

Location: CG Road



Description:



Building has good connectivity, excellent surroundings and good infrastructural support. Best suitable for IT Company,MNC, High end educational/training institution, Diagnostic center, Studio or Ca/consulting office.



It has Reception area, few work station, washroom, Pantry, and Manager Cabin. Also has Ac in the Office. Easily reachable surrounded with commercial, Offices, Malls, Five star hotels. We have multiple unfurnished / furnished properties to suit your requirement and give you the best options.



Call For More Details 7405596568 / 7575066568