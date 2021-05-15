-
5BHK Furnished Bunglow For Sale in Sterling City Bopal, Ahmedabad, India.
Plot: 373 Sq.Yd
Constructions: 485 Sq.Yd
Price: Rs. 4,00,00,000/-
Furnished
Location: Bopal
The society has dedicated security guards for every tower.
There is also a separate washroom for domestic help.
Full power backup is available.
Daily needs shopping could be done within the society premises to make the stay convinent.
The apartment has borings water supply.
Piped gas facility is available in the property.
