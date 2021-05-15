5BHK Furnished Bunglow For Sale in Sterling City Bopal, Ahmedabad, India.



Plot: 373 Sq.Yd

Constructions: 485 Sq.Yd

Price: Rs. 4,00,00,000/-

Furnished

Location: Bopal



Follow Us on

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/PropertyPanther/

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/sandeeppandya01/

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYEoshOh-qAny3MFmTSK9Rg/feed

Twitter

https://twitter.com/PropertyPanther

Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandeep-pandya-a54a8a15

Slide Share

https://www.slideshare.net/sandeeppandya169



The society has dedicated security guards for every tower.

There is also a separate washroom for domestic help.

Full power backup is available.

Daily needs shopping could be done within the society premises to make the stay convinent.

The apartment has borings water supply.

Piped gas facility is available in the property.



For More Property Options Please Visit https://propertypanther.in/

Call For More Details 7405596568 / 7575066568