GST for construction machines in India

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The document is an overview of changes in the Construction machines transactions i.e. rental, resale (used machine sale/purchase) and specialized services. The source of contents is the official website of Central Board of Excise and Customs (http://www.cbec.gov.in) and discussion with Industry professionals. It should be taken for general information only and Sharedmachine.in will recommend to consult Tax Professionals before financial transactions or commitments.
Be the first to comment