GST for Construction Machines An overview of Taxation Change
1 GSTforConstructionMachines|01-Jul-17 GST for Construction Machines An overview of Taxation Change Introduction From 01-J...
2 GSTforConstructionMachines|01-Jul-17 GST on Rental of Various Machines The data in based on the following documents avai...
3 GSTforConstructionMachines|01-Jul-17 FAQ Q: When Should a firm register for GST? A. The registration for GST should be d...
The document is an overview of changes in the Construction machines transactions i.e. rental, resale (used machine sale/purchase) and specialized services. The source of contents is the official website of Central Board of Excise and Customs (http://www.cbec.gov.in) and discussion with Industry professionals. It should be taken for general information only and Sharedmachine.in will recommend to consult Tax Professionals before financial transactions or commitments.

GST for construction machines in India

  1. 1. WWW.SHAREDMACHINE.IN 2017 Authored by: Collab Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 7722 02 5566 GST for Construction Machines An overview of Taxation Change
  2. 2. 1 GSTforConstructionMachines|01-Jul-17 GST for Construction Machines An overview of Taxation Change Introduction From 01-Jul-2017, A new mechanism of Indirect Taxes in India is getting implemented, which will replace the earlier Value Added Tax (VAT) and Service Tax (ST). The new tax regime is known as “Goods and Service Tax (GST)”. The new taxation will be applicable on all types of transactions sale, transfer, purchase, barter, lease, or import of goods and/or services. India will adopt a dual GST model, meaning that taxation is administered by both the Union and State Governments. Transactions made within a single state will be levied with Central GST (CGST) by the Central Government and State GST (SGST) by the government of that state. For inter-state transactions and imported goods or services, an Integrated GST (IGST) is levied by the Central Government. The document is an overview of changes in the Construction machines transactions i.e. rental, resale (used machine sale/purchase) and specialized services. The source of contents is the official website of Central Board of Excise and Customs (http://www.cbec.gov.in) and discussion with Industry professionals. It should be taken for general information only and Sharedmachine.in will recommend to consult Tax Professionals before financial transactions or commitments. SharedMachine.in, A product by Collab Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a marketplace for construction machinery rental and resale and facilitate PAN India transactions with the website and mobile apps (Android and iOS). We help in finding right machine at right price at nearest location to have maximum ROI. GST Changes So far, Machine rental used to attract a service tax at rate of 15% and machine resale used to attract VAT/CST depending upon location of transaction. While As per definition in Schedule of GST Rates for Services for machine rental (33) Transfer of the right to use any goods for any purpose (whether or not for a specified period) for cash, deferred payment or other valuable consideration (supply of service) to attract the same GST rate and compensation cess as applicable on supply of similar goods which involves any transfer of title in goods (supply of goods) (34) Any transfer of right in goods or of undivided share in goods without the transfer of title thereof (supply of services) to attract the same GST rate and compensation cess as applicable on supply of similar goods which involves any transfer of title in goods (supply of goods). In Short, the GST rates for New Purchase, Resale (Used machine purchase) and rental will be the SAME in All Transactions.
  3. 3. 2 GSTforConstructionMachines|01-Jul-17 GST on Rental of Various Machines The data in based on the following documents available at website of Central Board of Excise and Customs and discussion with Industry Professionals. 1) Schedule of GST rates for services 2) Chapter wise rate wise GST schedule-03.06.2017 GST Rates for Machine Rental S.No. Equipment Category Equipment Name HSN Category (Sale) GST for Rental 1 Earth Moving Excavators 8429 28% 2 Earth Moving Bull dozers 8429 28% 3 Earth Moving Angle dozer 8429 28% 4 Earth Moving Graders 8429 28% 5 Earth Moving Levelers 8429 28% 6 Earth Moving Scrappers 8429 28% 7 Compaction Rollers 8429 28% 8 Concreting Concrete Mixer 8474 18% 9 Concreting Reversible Mixer 8474 18% 10 Concreting Batching Plant 8474 18% 11 Concreting Transit Mixer 8705 28% 12 Concreting Concrete Pump 8413 28% 13 Concreting Boom Pump 8705 28% 14 Concreting Self-Loading Concrete Mixer 8705 28% 15 Material handling Tower Crane 8431 18% 16 Material handling Man & material lift, Hoist 8425 18% 17 Material Handling Crane 8604 18% 18 Material Handling Forklift 8427 28% 19 Material handling Mobile Cranes 8705 28% 20 Transportation Dumper 8704 28% 21 Transportation Tipper 8704 28% 22 Transportation Low Bed Trailer 8704 28% 23 Power Electric Generators 8502 18% Applicable Service Codes Heading no. 9973 Group 99731 Service Code (Tarif) Leasing or rental services concerning machinery and equipment with or without operator 997311 Leasing or rental services concerning transport equipment including containers, with or without operator 997312 Leasing or rental services concerning agricultural machinery and equipment with or without operator 997313 Leasing or rental services concerning construction machinery and equipment with or without operator 997319 Leasing or rental services concerning other machinery and equipment with or without operator In Short, the GST rates for New Purchase, Resale (Used machine purchase) and rental will be the SAME in All Transactions.
  4. 4. 3 GSTforConstructionMachines|01-Jul-17 FAQ Q: When Should a firm register for GST? A. The registration for GST should be done if you satisfy any of below criteria’s a) If the rental turnover or total turnover is more than 20L per year or b) If the rental of machines is going to interstate firms. Q: When I need to pay for SGST, CGST and IGST? A. The taxation will be decided based on location of your firm and renter’s firm i.e. a) If both the parties are from same state, then it will be intra-state transaction. Hence, SGST and CGST will be applicable. b) If both the parties are from different states, then it will be inter-state transaction. Hence, IGST will be applicable. Q: I have given my machine to a firm registered in other state but work location is my state? Will it be Intra state or inter-state? A.If the renter firm (registered at other state) has local presence i.e. GST number of state of work location, then the transaction will be intra-state, else it will be termed as Inter-State. Q: When I need to pay the tax? A. The liability of tax will be earliest of following a) The date of issue of invoice by supplier or b) The last date of issue of invoice u/s 31 or c) The date of receipt of payment or Q: I have a transaction which started on 01-May-17 and is till 30-Sep, will it be covered under GST? A. This is a case of “Continuous supply” and it will be treated as follows a) The revenue till 30-Jun will be attracting “Service Tax”. b) The revenue earned after 01-Jul-17 will be attracting GST as per applicable rates. Q: I am machine owner and not under preview of GST but my renter is GST registered. How can I do transaction with him. A. If you are not required to be registered with GST (As per criteria’s above), the renter need to pay GST on your behalf under “reverse charge” mechanism, subjected to the rules and exemptions at that time. Q: I am a machine renter, not registered with GST. Can I take machines on rent from someone who is registered with GST? A. Yes, you can. You will not be able to take Input credit for the same. All the Q&A are part of knowledge base “Gyan” of www.sharedmachine.in. You can connect with Industry Experts and fellow professionals to get your queries answered

