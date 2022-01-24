Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 40

Trees 9

Jan. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Art & Photos

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THIS PRESENTATION AS PPSX HERE:
http://www.downloadpps.com/history/art/viewdownload/16-art/4285-trees-9
https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_578305/title_Trees-9/

PLEASE SEE ALSO:
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-8-alexandra-battezzati
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-7-andrea-roggi-3
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-6-andrea-roggi
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-5-andrea-roggi
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-4
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-3
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-2-235838692
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-1-235784034
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/shades-of-blue-12-the-blue-trees
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds25
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds24
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds23
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds22
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds21
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds20-san-francesco
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds19
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds18
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds17
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds16
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds15
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds14
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds13
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds12-249880955
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds11
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds10-eco-art-parade
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds9
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds8-white-cranes
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds7-birds-of-happiness
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds6-jatayu
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds5-philip-wakeham
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds4-walenty-pytel
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds3-etienne-pirot
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds2-etienne-pirot
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/birds1-jeanpierre-augier

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Infinite Words: A Comprehensive Guide to Writing and Publishing Zane
(3.5/5)
Free
Ernest Hemingway on Writing Simon & Schuster
(4/5)
Free
On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft Stephen King
(4.5/5)
Free
My Mistake Daniel Menaker
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Five Pages: A Writer'S Guide To Staying Out of the Rejection P Noah Lukeman
(4/5)
Free
Writing Is My Drink: A Writer's Story of Finding Her Voice (and a Guide to How You Can Too) Theo Pauline Nestor
(4.5/5)
Free
Writing the Novel from Plot to Print to Pixel Lawrence Block
(5/5)
Free
Object Lessons: The Paris Review Presents the Art of the Short Story The Paris Review
(3.5/5)
Free
Gotham Writers' Workshop: Writing Fiction: The Practical Guide From New York's Acclaimed Creative Writing School Bloomsbury Publishing
(5/5)
Free
The Company of Writers: Fiction Workshops and Thoughts on the Writing Life Hilma Wolitzer
(5/5)
Free
The Writing Life Annie Dillard
(4/5)
Free
The Elements of Story: Field Notes on Nonfiction Writing Francis Flaherty
(4/5)
Free
The Writing of Fiction Edith Wharton
(5/5)
Free
A Year of Writing Dangerously: 365 Days of Inspiration and Encouragement Barbara Abercrombie
(4.5/5)
Free
Wild Mind: Living the Writer's Life Natalie Goldberg
(4/5)
Free
Write Away: One Writer's Approach to the Novel Elizabeth George
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life Anne Lamott
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of the Novel Milan Kundera
(4.5/5)
Free
Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them Francine Prose
(4/5)
Free
The Elements of Style: 60 Minutes to Better Writing & Grammar William N. Strunk
(4/5)
Free
On Writing Well Audio Collection William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
Danse Macabre Stephen King
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 1 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 3 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
King Richard III William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
Gielgud's Hamlet: (Dramatized) William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
Romeo and Juliet: The Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
Set the Boy Free: The Autobiography Johnny Marr
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City Second City
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 2 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
Open Book: A Memoir Jessica Simpson
(4.5/5)
Free
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free

Trees 9

  1. 1. 9
  2. 2. Sam Hopkins (Australia) '2030', Metal tree sculpture
  3. 3. Lim Dong Lak (Korean, 1954) Point Growth, Paris
  4. 4. Lim Dong Lak (Korean, 1954) Point Growth, Paris - La Défense
  5. 5. ‘Do not cut the branch on which you sit’ in Yakutsk
  6. 6. Izhevsk, in the Summer Garden, 3m ‘Tree of love’ by Maxim Surnin
  7. 7. Izhevsk, in the Summer Garden, 3m ‘Tree of love’ by Maxim Surnin
  8. 8. Nacho Carbonell (Spanish, 1980) Balls Tree, 2019 Metal Mesh with Paverpol and Pigments, Metal Welded Branch, Concrete Base
  9. 9. Arabustier de Nelly Saunier (Palais de Tokyo, Paris
  10. 10. Maître d'art, Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres and winner of the Bettencourt Prize for the Intelligence of the Hand, Nelly Saunier is a plumassière, a feather artist Arabustier
  11. 11. Arabustier de Nelly Saunier (Palais de Tokyo, Paris
  12. 12. Arabustier de Nelly Saunier (Palais de Tokyo, Paris
  13. 13. Palais de Tokyo, Paris Nelly Saunier (French) Nature Transformée series, which are each an evocation of nature reborn, of hope in the desert, where life can reawaken
  14. 14. Palais de Tokyo, Paris Nelly Saunier (French) Nature Transformée series, which are each an evocation of nature reborn, of hope in the desert, where life can reawaken
  15. 15. Nelly Saunier (French) Nature Transformée series
  16. 16. Nelly Saunier (French) Nature Transformée series
  17. 17. Nelly Saunier (French) Nature Transformée series
  18. 18. Nelly Saunier (French) Nature Transformée series
  19. 19. Nelly Saunier (French) Nature Transformée series
  20. 20. Nelly Saunier (French) Nature Transformée series
  21. 21. Monette Loza, dancer and choreographer was a star dancer in the biggest companies. His career will be studded with several awards and in particular first prizes for interpretation in Moscow and Warsaw. Before choosing sculpture, she was director of the ballet-jazz de Paris. An interesting responsibility but not creative. So she drops everything for…. sculpt bronze and steel. Monette Loza - Les Cyprès Monette Loza (Belgian, 1951) Tozeur
  22. 22. Monette Loza (Belgian, 1951) Night and Day Sky Tree Monette Loza (Belgian, 1951) Tozeur
  23. 23. Monette Loza (Belgian, 1951) White tree L'ombre bleue
  24. 24. Jean- Michel Folon (Belgian, 1934 - 2005) Stained-glass windows designed by the well-known Belgian artist The Saint- Etienne church in Waha, Belgium
  25. 25. Han Meilin (China, 1936) Guardian of Peace 2017
  26. 26. Han Meilin (China, 1936) Guardian of Peace 2017 At the main entrance of the National Art Museum of China
  27. 27. Han Meilin (China, 1936) The Peace Tree (approximately 5 meters tall) The University of Maryland Han Meilin (China, 1936) urban sculpture Peace Tree
  28. 28. Ámà: The Gathering Place by Emeka Ogboh (Nigerian, 1977) Ámà: The Gathering Place is an installation integrating sound, sculpture, and textiles. The work’s point of departure is the social role of the Cleveland Museum of Art’s atrium, used by visitors as a place for meeting and exchange, eating and drinking, working and relaxing. Ogboh describes the atrium as the “heart and soul of the museum,” and compares it to the ámà—or village square—the central force of Igbo life in southeast Nigeria where he was born. “Both sites,” Ogboh explains, “are contact zones, spaces of gathering and ritual activities in their respective settings.”
  29. 29. Ámà: The Gathering Place by Emeka Ogboh (Nigerian, 1977)
  30. 30. Ámà: The Gathering Place by Emeka Ogboh (Nigerian, 1977)
  31. 31. Ámà: The Gathering Place by Emeka Ogboh (Nigerian, 1977) A sculptural rendering of a tree anchors the work at the east end of the atrium and evokes the iroko tree found in the Igbo ámà
  32. 32. Installation view of Ámà- The Gathering Place Emeka Ogboh, (Nigerian,. 1977) August 2- December 1, 2019 at The Cleveland Museum of Art
  33. 33. Mike De Butts - a giant Baobab Tree sculpture entitled “Under the baobab”, outside the Southbank Centre on May 24, 2012 in London, England. The installation is made from a selection of brightly coloured fabrics from around the world, and is part of the Southbank Centre's “Festival of the World” exhibition, in place around the Southbank centre
  34. 34. Mike De Butts Under the baobab 2012
  35. 35. Text & pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda https://ma-planete.com/michaelasanda Sound: Francesca Gagnon - Je voudrais bien 2022
  36. 36. 2022

Editor's Notes

  • Trees 7 Andrea Roggi
    https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_557402/title_Trees-7-Andrea-Roggi-3/
    http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/sandamichaela-4550397-trees-andrea-roggi/
    https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-7-andrea-roggi-3
    Trees 6 Andrea Roggi
    https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_557274/title_Trees-6-Andrea-Roggi/
    http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/sandamichaela-4549528-trees-andrea-roggi/
    https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-6-andrea-roggi
    Trees 5 Andrea Roggi
    https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_557123/title_Trees-5-Andrea-Roggi/
    http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/sandamichaela-4548989-trees-andrea-roggi/
    https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-5-andrea-roggi


    Trees 4
    http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/sandamichaela-4304109-trees/
    https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_538868/title_Trees-4/
    https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-4
    Trees 3
    http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/sandamichaela-4302400-trees/
    https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_538669/title_Trees-3/
    https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-3
    Trees 2
    http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/sandamichaela-4300920-trees/
    https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_538594/title_Trees-2/
    https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-2-235838692
    Trees 1
    http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/sandamichaela-4300139-trees/
    https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_538551/title_Trees-1/
    https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/trees-1-235784034
     

    • ×