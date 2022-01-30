Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trees 13

Jan. 30, 2022
'The tree is a spectacular creation because each part of the tree is necessary to its life. It is the perfect sculpture"
Giuseppe Penone

Trees 13

  1. 1. 13
  2. 2. Avenida Bolivar Managua Nicaragua Inspired by the 1909 work by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, designed by Rosario Murillo, the wife of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and the Nicaraguan government’s official spokeswoman, the trees of life are a conspicuous example of the first lady’s far-reaching influence
  3. 3. 134 structures scattered throughout the city (and more are under construction), the 17-meter-tall “Trees of Life” now completely dominate the Managua city’s landscape
  4. 4. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua
  5. 5. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua
  6. 6. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua
  7. 7. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua
  8. 8. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua
  9. 9. Rosario Murillo - Trees of life Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua
  10. 10. Begun in 2013 to honor the 34th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, the Trees of Life are a city beautification project of First Lady Rosario Murillo, who has also served as Nicaragua's Vice President since 2017
  11. 11. The Trees of Life are made of metal and decorated by 2.5 million tiny light bulbs in total.
  12. 12. Standing 42 to 56 feet tall, they cost a reported $20,000 to $25,000 (USD) a piece and in total $1 million to light annually
  13. 13. In the 2018 protests, demonstrators toppled, and in some cases set on fire, a number of the Trees, a gesture widely interpreted as a rebuke to the administration and Murillo specifically
  14. 14. Bright yellow public sculpture - Pembroke Pines in Florida Project Team: Lawrence Scarpa, Jeff Huber, Chinh Nguyen, Arty Vartanyan
  15. 15. Bright yellow public sculpture - Pembroke Pines in Florida
  16. 16. Bright yellow public sculpture - Pembroke Pines in Florida
  17. 17. Bright yellow public sculpture - Pembroke Pines in Florida
  18. 18. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Idee di pietra
  19. 19. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Triplice- Triple, 2011 Untitled
  20. 20. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Repeating the forest
  21. 21. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Space of Light
  22. 22. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Space of Light
  23. 23. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Untitled
  24. 24. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) The hidden life within Le foglie delle radici (the leaves of the roots)
  25. 25. Jim Beghtol Bonsai
  26. 26. Jim Beghtol Bonsai
  27. 27. Jim Beghtol Bonsai
  28. 28. Jim Beghtol Bonsai
  29. 29. Jim Beghtol Bonsai
  30. 30. The Trinity Root, a 9/11 Memorial Sculpture by Steve Tobin New York
  31. 31. The Trinity Root, a 9/11 Memorial Sculpture by Steve Tobin
  32. 32. Pierre Riche- Healed by an olive tree sculpture
  33. 33. ‘Tree man’ by the artist Damjan Gjurov Skopje, North Macedonia
  34. 34. ‘Tree man’ by Damjan Gjurov Skopje, North Macedonia
  Sound: Bruce Cockburn – Nicaragua; The Shadows - Peace Pipe

  Bruce Douglas Cockburn OC (born May 27, 1945) is a Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist. His song styles range from folk to jazz-influenced rock and his lyrics cover a broad range of topics including human rights, environmental issues, politics, and Christianity.
    Cockburn has written more than 350 songs on 34 albums over a career spanning 40 years, of which 22 have received a Canadian gold or platinum certification as of 2018, and he has sold over one million albums in Canada alone. In 2014, Cockburn released his memoirs, Rumours of Glory. In 2016, his album Christmas was certified 6 times platinum in Canada for sales of over 600,000.

