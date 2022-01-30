Trees 13 1. 13 2. Avenida Bolivar Managua Nicaragua Inspired by the 1909 work by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, designed by Rosario Murillo, the wife of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and the Nicaraguan government’s official spokeswoman, the trees of life are a conspicuous example of the first lady’s far-reaching influence 3. 134 structures scattered throughout the city (and more are under construction), the 17-meter-tall “Trees of Life” now completely dominate the Managua city’s landscape 4. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua 5. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua 6. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua 7. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua 8. Rotonda Hugo Chavez, Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua 9. Rosario Murillo - Trees of life Avenida Bolivar, Managua, Nicaragua 10. Begun in 2013 to honor the 34th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, the Trees of Life are a city beautification project of First Lady Rosario Murillo, who has also served as Nicaragua's Vice President since 2017 11. The Trees of Life are made of metal and decorated by 2.5 million tiny light bulbs in total. 12. Standing 42 to 56 feet tall, they cost a reported $20,000 to $25,000 (USD) a piece and in total $1 million to light annually 13. In the 2018 protests, demonstrators toppled, and in some cases set on fire, a number of the Trees, a gesture widely interpreted as a rebuke to the administration and Murillo specifically 14. Bright yellow public sculpture - Pembroke Pines in Florida Project Team: Lawrence Scarpa, Jeff Huber, Chinh Nguyen, Arty Vartanyan 15. Bright yellow public sculpture - Pembroke Pines in Florida 16. Bright yellow public sculpture - Pembroke Pines in Florida 17. Bright yellow public sculpture - Pembroke Pines in Florida 18. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Idee di pietra 19. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Triplice- Triple, 2011 Untitled 20. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Repeating the forest 21. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Space of Light 22. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Space of Light 23. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) Untitled 24. Giuseppe Penone (Italian, 1947) The hidden life within Le foglie delle radici (the leaves of the roots) 25. Jim Beghtol Bonsai 26. Jim Beghtol Bonsai 27. Jim Beghtol Bonsai 28. Jim Beghtol Bonsai 29. Jim Beghtol Bonsai 30. The Trinity Root, a 9/11 Memorial Sculpture by Steve Tobin New York 31. The Trinity Root, a 9/11 Memorial Sculpture by Steve Tobin 32. Pierre Riche- Healed by an olive tree sculpture 33. ‘Tree man’ by the artist Damjan Gjurov Skopje, North Macedonia 34. ‘Tree man’ by Damjan Gjurov Skopje, North Macedonia 35. Text & pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda https://ma-planete.com/michaelasanda Sound: Bruce Cockburn – Nicaragua; The Shadows - Peace Pipe 2022

