Art & Photos
Jan. 09, 2022
La femme en rouge193

Art & Photos
Jan. 09, 2022
36 views

La femme en rouge193

  1. 1. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) La dame à la mésange La dame à l'oeillet
  2. 2. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) La séductrice Il etait une fois
  3. 3. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) Madame Sebastien Brant
  4. 4. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) Nos esprits
  5. 5. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) La dame à l'iris Allégorie du géomètre
  6. 6. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) Blanche fleur
  7. 7. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) La dame de papier La dame livre
  8. 8. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) La légèreté
  9. 9. La passante Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) Tempus II
  10. 10. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) Le zèbre voyageur
  11. 11. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) Tempestas
  12. 12. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) Pandore
  13. 13. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) La transmission
  14. 14. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) The trompe l'oeil
  15. 15. Jean-François Segura - The trompe l'œil (details)
  16. 16. Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) The trompe l'œil (details)
  17. 17. Les mots et les songes Jean-François Segura (French, 1955) Suzanne et les viellards
  18. 18. Margo Selski (American) A glimpse of the encore Little Red- Sizing up the enemy
  19. 19. Peter Mitchev (Bulgarian, 1955) Peter Mitchev – Dvama (Two)
  20. 20. George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Maternity 2005 Motherhood, 2006
  21. 21. George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Embracement 2009 Presitential palace Nicosia
  22. 22. Woman in red 2012 George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Dance
  23. 23. George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Erotic composition 2007
  24. 24. Byzantine queen 1993 George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Young couple 2007
  25. 25. The red scarf George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Woman with long hair 2013
  26. 26. Lady with red shawl 2001 George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Young couple with quitar 2008
  27. 27. Young girl 2012 George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Mother and child (mosaic)
  28. 28. Mother and child George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Mother
  29. 29. George Kotsonis (Cypriot, 1940) Still life with peppers
  30. 30. Irene Jones Coatta (American) Margarita Sikorskaia (Russia, 1968) Harvest
  31. 31. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975)
  32. 32. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Steppe dance 2013
  33. 33. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975)
  34. 34. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Majestic reflection 2009
  35. 35. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975)
  36. 36. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Whisper 2010 Message
  37. 37. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Trio
  38. 38. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Untold story
  39. 39. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Pipa player
  40. 40. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Urban girls 2010
  41. 41. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Nomad woman Girl with trumpet 2021
  42. 42. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Girl with trumpet 2021
  43. 43. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975)
  44. 44. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Portrait
  45. 45. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Training the princess
  46. 46. Zayasaikhan Sambuu (Mongolian, 1975) Training the princess (fragment)
  47. 47. Text and pictures: Internet All copyrights belong to their respective owners Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu https://ma-planete.com/michaelasanda Sound: Musique du film - Les choses de la vie - Philippe Sarde 2022

