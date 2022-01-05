Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dod Procter (British, 1890 – 1972) Portrait of Margaret Lady Dugdale The golden girl
Dod Procter (born Doris Margaret Shaw) (British, 1890 – 1972) Girl in a red cap
Dod Procter (British, 1890 – 1972) Masai girl Portrait of Miss Mary Anne Jones, 1960
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Eleanor with Charlie
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) The Firebird
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Summer shelter The red jacket
Katya Gridneva (Ukraine, 1965) Alex Lorraine Dell Wood Flirty black hat with champagne Katya Gridneva Monk flutist
Catherine Alexandre (French) Prêt à l'envol
Catherine Alexandre (French) L'évasion
Corinne Reignier (French, 1963) Tatyana Markovtsev (Russian, 1951)
Corinne Reignier (French, 1963) Key to the heart
Marie Godest (French, 1971) La jolie lectrice La lectrice
La recette II La recette La robe rouge Marie Godest (French, 1971)
Marie Godest (French, 1971) Rêverie Martine Dechavanne (French, 1955) Pauline et son chien Biscotte
Olga Marciano (Italian, 1962)
Olga Marciano (Italian, 1962)
Olga Marciano (Italian, 1962)
Olga Marciano (Italian, 1962) Da San Valentino
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Autumn
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Acceptance Assemblage Allure
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Atone Avert
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Ingenue Falter
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Charade Shift
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Reset
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Evade Demeanor
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Disposition Tempt Undone
Erin Cone (American, 1981) Decorum Erin Cone (American, 1981) Resonance
Portrait d'Elise Louis Treserras (French, 1958) Réconciliation
Louis Treserras (French, 1958) Marie
Text and pictures: Internet
All copyrights belong to their respective owners
Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu
YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THIS PRESENTATION AS PPSX HERE:
http://www.downloadpps.com/history/art/viewdownload/16-art/4225-la-femme-en-rouge192
https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_577336/title_La-femme-en-rouge192/
PLEASE SEE ALSO:
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge191
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge190
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge189
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge188
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge187
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge186
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge185
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge184
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge183
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge182
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge181-salustiano-250275057
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge180-agnieszka-beer
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge179-anita-burnaz
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge178-yuroz
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge177
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge176
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge175
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge174
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge173
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge172
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge171-andrius-kovelinas
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge167-konstantin-kacev
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge165-isaac-maimon
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge164-victor-nizovtsev
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge161-angel-de-caceres-garcia
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge159-irene-jones
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge153-zeng-chuanxing
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge152-georgy-kurasov
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge151-lena-sotskova
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge140-83087030
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge131-santiago-carbonell
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge-my-tags100-130
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge-my-tags51-101
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge-my-tags-1-50
La femme en rouge192

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THIS PRESENTATION AS PPSX HERE:
http://www.downloadpps.com/history/art/viewdownload/16-art/4225-la-femme-en-rouge192
https://ma-planete.com/pps/websiteview/catid_26/id_577336/title_La-femme-en-rouge192/

PLEASE SEE ALSO:
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge191
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge190
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge189
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge188
https://www.slideshare.net/sandafoisoreanu/la-femme-en-rouge187
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge186
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge185
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge184
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge183
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge182
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge181-salustiano-250275057
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge180-agnieszka-beer
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge179-anita-burnaz
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge178-yuroz
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge177
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge176
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge175
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge174
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge173
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge172
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge171-andrius-kovelinas
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge167-konstantin-kacev
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge165-isaac-maimon
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge164-victor-nizovtsev
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge161-angel-de-caceres-garcia
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge159-irene-jones
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge153-zeng-chuanxing
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge152-georgy-kurasov
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge151-lena-sotskova
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge140-83087030
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge131-santiago-carbonell
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge-my-tags100-130
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge-my-tags51-101
https://www.slideshare.net/michaelasanda/la-femme-en-rouge-my-tags-1-50

