La femme en rouge191

Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Meridiatio II 2012
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Reminiscentia II
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979)
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979)
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) LXXI 2014
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Convallaria
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979)
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979)
Amicus X Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Breve III 2011
Manipulatio 2012 Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Crepusculum, 2015
Delectatio Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Splendor formae
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Vide, qui fidas 2010 Hortus botanicus
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Dulcissima adulescentia 2011 Libella 2012
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Pervigilium, 2012 Illecebra, 2013
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Secretarius fuscus 2013
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Puella pulchra VII, 2015
Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Ventus 2011
Tomadachi III, 2019 Urszula Tekieli (Poland, 1979) Bombicilla garrulus
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Portrait de jeune femme brune Jeune fille
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Portrait de jeune femme aux cheveux blonds, 1949 Ofelia
La Marseillaise Lithographie originale Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) La Marseillaise
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) La Marseillaise (Fragment)
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Woman in red Portrait,1919
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Ritratto di donna Museo Bottacin Padova
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) 'Portrait' (Kiki), 1933 Portrait de Maria Hasenclever, 1927
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953)
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953)
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953)
The woman in red sweater Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953)
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Portrait with a collar 1938 Portrait of a lady
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Portrait of a girl in a red dress, 1935 Portrait 1932
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Redhead 1938 Portrait de Kiki
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Portrait de Madame Renée Kisling Nagoya City Art Museum Portrait d’une jeune femme brune
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Jeune fille à la robe rouge, 1926 Mlle Falconetti, 1927
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Jeune fille aux macarons Portrait
Bust of young woman left profile Kiki de Montparnasse Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953)
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Jeune fille au corsage rouge, vers 1934 Brune au corsage rouge, 1938
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Portrait of a dark-haired woman, 1918 Portrait de femme 1928
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) Nu au turban
Moise Kisling (Polish, 1891-1953) La marchande de fleurs 1930 Bouquet de Fleurs, 1918
Text and pictures: Internet
All copyrights belong to their respective owners
Presentation: Sanda Foişoreanu
