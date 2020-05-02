Traditional Jewish Weddings & God's Relationship with His People

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Origins of Traditional Jewish Weddings is in the Tanakh Bershit (Genesis) 24 – the account of Abraham sending his serv...
The Origins of Tradi5onal Jewish Weddings is in the Tanakh
Tradi5onal Jewish Weddings Picture God’s Rela5onship with His People The Na'on of Israel – God’s bride (cf. Isaiah 62:4-5;...
Traditional Jewish Weddings Picture God’s Relationship with His People The Church – “the bride of Christ (Messiah)” (cf. 2...
25 So it came to pass in the morning, that behold, it was Leah. And he said to Laban, “What is this you have done to me? W...
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Wedding Couple The Bride’s face veiled.
Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week, and we will give you this one also for the service which you will serve with me sMll anothe...
Genesis 29:28 Then Jacob did so and fulﬁlled her week. So he (Laban) gave him (Jacob) his daughter Rachel as wife also. ‫א...
Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week... Daniel 9:24 70x ”weeks” or 7s = 490 years
Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week... Daniel 9:25 “Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the command to r...
Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week... Daniel 9:26 “And aRer the sixty-two weeks Messiah shall be cut oﬀ, but not for Himself; a...
Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week... Daniel 9:27 Then he shall conﬁrm a covenant with many for one week; but in the middle of ...
Leah = Israel • bears Jacob 6 sons (Gen. 29:32-35) including Judah, the progenitor of the Jews, and the priestly tribe of ...
Rachel = Church Genesis 46:19 The sons of Rachel, Jacob’s wife, were Joseph and Benjamin. ‫י‬‫וֹ‬‫ס‬ֵ‫ף‬ (yô·sēp̄ ) = he wi...
I will greatly rejoice in the LO RD , My soul shall be joyful in my God; for He has clothed me with the garments of salvat...
Song of Solomon 4:7 You are all fair, my love, and there is no spot in you. 2 Corinthians 11:2 For I am jealous for you wi...
Ephesians 5:22–27 Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord. 23 For the husband is head of the wife, as also Chri...
1. Selection of the Bride 2. The Bride Price 3. Betrothal/Ketubah 4. The Bride's Consent 5. Cup of the Covenant 6. Gifts f...
1. Selection of the Bride Not at all like “The Bachelor” 2020
1. Selection of the Bride Genesis 24:2-9 Abraham sent his most trusted servant Eliezer (“God’s helper”) to ﬁnd a wife for ...
1. Selection of the Bride John 15:16 You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear ...
2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set)
2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set) Exodus 6:6–7 Therefore say to the children of Israel: ‘...
2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set) Exodus 12:13 Now the blood shall be a sign for you on t...
2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set) Hosea 2:16, 19 “And it shall be, in that day,” Says the...
2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set) 1 Corinthians 6:20 For you were bought at a price; ther...
Exodus 19:5 Now therefore, if you will indeed obey My voice and keep My covenant, then you shall be a special treasure to ...
3. Betrothal (Engagement) Erusin, Ketubah (Covenant or “Brit”) Matthew 26:28 For this is My blood of the new covenant, whi...
4. The Bride's Consent she'tar Contract
4. The Bride's Consent Genesis 24:57–58 So they said, “We will call the young woman and ask her personally.” 58 Then they ...
4. The Bride's Consent she'tar Contract Romans 10:9–10 that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in y...
5. Cup of the Covenant In Jewish weddings today, there are two cups of wine during the wedding ceremony. After the rabbi r...
5. Cup of the Covenant Birkat Erusin. (sealing the engagement) Exodus 24:8 And Moses took the blood, sprinkled it on the p...
5. Cup of the Covenant Birkat Erusin. (sealing the engagement) Luke 22:20 Likewise He also took the cup aRer supper, sayin...
6. Gifts for the Bride Jewish wedding bands are o/en inscribed with Ani L’Dodi V’Dodi Li (I am my beloved’s and my beloved...
6. Gifts for the Bride kallah (Bride)
6. Gifts for the Bride Exodus 24:12 Then the LO RD said to Moses, “Come up to Me on the mountain and be there; and I will ...
6. Gifts for the Bride Ephesians 1:13–14 In Him you also trusted, aRer you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your sal...
7. Mikvah CommenWng on the mikvah, Rabbi Akiva, a famous ﬁrst century rabbi, said: “May you be praised, O Israel: Before w...
7. Mikvah a pool of living water (used for ritual puriﬁca9on) John 3:27–29 John answered and said, “A man can receive noth...
8. Departure of the Bridegroom chadar (wedding chamber) Psalm 45:10–11 Listen, O daughter, consider and incline your ear; ...
9. The Consecrated Bride Kallah (secluded or enclosed one) Song of Solomon 1:15 Behold, you are fair, my love! Behold, you...
9. The Consecrated Bride Kallah (secluded or enclosed one) Colossians 3:3 For you died, and your life is hidden with Chris...
10. Return of the Bridegroom Song of Solomon 2:10 My beloved spoke, and said to me: “Rise up, my love, my fair one, and co...
10. Return of the Bridegroom 1 Thessalonians 4:16–17 For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the ...
An outdoor Jewish wedding under a huppah in Vienna 11. The Huppah
11. The Huppah (“room” or “covering”) Psalm 19:5 Which is like a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoices like a...
Isaiah 26:20–21 Come, my people, enter your chambers, and shut your doors behind you; hide yourself, as it were, for a li8...
Nisu'in (The hometaking) 11. The Huppah Ephesians 5:31–32 “For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be ...
12. The Marriage Supper Ma:hew 26:29 But I say to you, I will not drink of this fruit of the vine from now on unPl that da...
12. The Marriage Supper Revela7on 19:6–9 And I heard, as it were, the voice of a great mulLtude, as the sound of many wate...
  1. 1. The Origins of Traditional Jewish Weddings is in the Tanakh Bershit (Genesis) 24 – the account of Abraham sending his servant to ﬁnd a wife (Rivkah/Rebekah) for his son, Isaac. Bershit (Genesis) 29 – gives the account of Jacob seeking a wife (Rahel/Rachel) for himself.
  2. 2. The Origins of Tradi5onal Jewish Weddings is in the Tanakh
  3. 3. Tradi5onal Jewish Weddings Picture God’s Rela5onship with His People The Na'on of Israel – God’s bride (cf. Isaiah 62:4-5; Hosea 2:1-23)
  4. 4. Traditional Jewish Weddings Picture God’s Relationship with His People The Church – “the bride of Christ (Messiah)” (cf. 2 Corinthians 11:2; Revelation 19:7-11)
  5. 5. 25 So it came to pass in the morning, that behold, it was Leah. And he said to Laban, “What is this you have done to me? Was it not for Rachel that I served you? Why then have you deceived me?” 1 2 3 ‫ר‬ָ‫מ‬ָ‫ה‬ (rā·māh) = deceive, i.e., cause someone to have erroneous, misleading views
  6. 6. An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Wedding Couple The Bride’s face veiled.
  7. 7. Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week, and we will give you this one also for the service which you will serve with me sMll another seven years.” ‫מ‬ָ‫ל‬ֵ‫א‬ (mā·lēʾ) = ﬁll up; ﬁnish a period (impera(ve mood) ‫שׁ‬ָ‫ב‬‫וּ‬‫ﬠ‬ַ (šā·ḇûaʿ) = a Mme period of 7 days ‫שׁ‬ֶ‫ב‬ַ‫ע‬ (šě·ḇǎʿ) = 7
  8. 8. Genesis 29:28 Then Jacob did so and fulﬁlled her week. So he (Laban) gave him (Jacob) his daughter Rachel as wife also. ‫א‬ִ‫שּׁ‬ָ‫ה‬ (ʾiš·šāh) = woman, female; wife, i.e., female spouse in a marriage union
  9. 9. Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week... Daniel 9:24 70x ”weeks” or 7s = 490 years
  10. 10. Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week... Daniel 9:25 “Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the command to restore and build Jerusalem (Ezra 7:11-28, 490 BC) unPl Messiah the Prince, there shall be seven weeks and sixty-two weeks (30 AD); the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublesome Pmes. (7 x 7) 49 years + (62 x 7) 434 years = 483 years
  11. 11. Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week... Daniel 9:26 “And aRer the sixty-two weeks Messiah shall be cut oﬀ, but not for Himself; and the people of the prince who is to come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary. The end of it shall be with a ﬂood, and Mll the end of the war desolaMons are determined. 490 years - 483 years = 7 years (“1 week”)
  12. 12. Genesis 29:27 Fulﬁll her week... Daniel 9:27 Then he shall conﬁrm a covenant with many for one week; but in the middle of the week he shall bring an end to sacriﬁce and oﬀering. And on the wing of abominaPons shall be one who makes desolate, even unPl the consummaPon, which is determined, is poured out on the desolate.” The Final Week
  13. 13. Leah = Israel • bears Jacob 6 sons (Gen. 29:32-35) including Judah, the progenitor of the Jews, and the priestly tribe of Levi • Note: Jesus’ account of the rich man and Lazarus in Luke 16:27–28. “Then he said, ‘I beg you therefore, father, that you would send him to my father’s house, 28 for I have ﬁve brothers, that he may tesWfy to them, lest they also come to this place of torment.’ (cf. Gen. 35:23)
  14. 14. Rachel = Church Genesis 46:19 The sons of Rachel, Jacob’s wife, were Joseph and Benjamin. ‫י‬‫וֹ‬‫ס‬ֵ‫ף‬ (yô·sēp̄ ) = he will add or increase ‫בּ‬ִ‫ְנ‬‫י‬ָ‫מ‬ִ‫י‬‫ן‬ (bin·yā·mîn) = son of my right hand Pictures Messiah’s 1st coming Pictures Messiah’s 2nd coming
  15. 15. I will greatly rejoice in the LO RD , My soul shall be joyful in my God; for He has clothed me with the garments of salvation, He has covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decks himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorns herself with her jewels. Isaiah 61:10
  16. 16. Song of Solomon 4:7 You are all fair, my love, and there is no spot in you. 2 Corinthians 11:2 For I am jealous for you with godly jealousy. For I have betrothed you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ.
  17. 17. Ephesians 5:22–27 Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord. 23 For the husband is head of the wife, as also Christ is head of the church; and He is the Savior of the body. 24 Therefore, just as the church is subject to Christ, so let the wives be to their own husbands in everything. 25 Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her, 26 that He might sanctify and cleanse her with the washing of water by the word, 27 that He might present her to Himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle or any such thing, but that she should be holy and without blemish.
  18. 18. 1. Selection of the Bride 2. The Bride Price 3. Betrothal/Ketubah 4. The Bride's Consent 5. Cup of the Covenant 6. Gifts for the Bride 7. Mikvah 8. Departure of the Bridegroom 9. The Consecrated Bride 10. Return of the Bridegroom 11. The Huppah 12. The Marriage Supper The Steps of Ancient Jewish Weddings
  19. 19. 1. Selection of the Bride Not at all like “The Bachelor” 2020
  20. 20. 1. Selection of the Bride Genesis 24:2-9 Abraham sent his most trusted servant Eliezer (“God’s helper”) to ﬁnd a wife for his son Isaac Deuteronomy 7:6 “For you are a holy people to the LO RD your God; the LO RD your God has chosen you to be a people for Himself, a special treasure above all the peoples on the face of the earth. Deuteronomy 10:15 The LO RD delighted only in your fathers, to love them; and He chose their descendants aer them, you above all peoples, as it is this day. Kiddushin (The betrothal process begins)
  21. 21. 1. Selection of the Bride John 15:16 You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit, and that your fruit should remain… 1 John 4:19 We love Him because He ﬁrst loved us. 1 Peter 1:8 whom having not seen you love. Though now you do not see Him, yet believing, you rejoice with joy inexpressible and full of glory, Kiddushin (The betrothal process begins)
  22. 22. 2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set)
  23. 23. 2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set) Exodus 6:6–7 Therefore say to the children of Israel: ‘I am the LORD; I will bring you out from under the burdens of the Egyptians, I will rescue you from their bondage, and I will redeem you with an outstretched arm and with great judgments. 7 I will take you as My people, and I will be your God.
  24. 24. 2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set) Exodus 12:13 Now the blood shall be a sign for you on the houses where you are. And when I see the blood, I will pass over you; and the plague shall not be on you to destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.
  25. 25. 2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set) Hosea 2:16, 19 “And it shall be, in that day,” Says the LO RD, “That you will call Me ‘My Husband,’ and no longer call Me ‘My Master,’ 19 “I will betroth you to Me forever; yes, i will betroth you to Me In righteousness and jusWce, in lovingkindness and mercy;” Hosea 3:1 Then the LO RD said to me, “Go again, love a woman who is loved by a lover and is commidng adultery, just like the love of the LO RD for the children of Israel, who look to other gods and love the raisin cakes of the pagans.”
  26. 26. 2. The Bride Price Mohar (The Bride Price or Redemption Price Set) 1 Corinthians 6:20 For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s. 1 Peter 1:18–19 knowing that you were not redeemed with corrupWble things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradiWon from your fathers, 19 but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot.
  27. 27. Exodus 19:5 Now therefore, if you will indeed obey My voice and keep My covenant, then you shall be a special treasure to Me above all people; for all the earth is Mine. Kidushin = sancMﬁcaMon or holiness; hence, “holy matrimony” 3. Betrothal (Engagement) Erusin, Ketubah (Covenant or “Brit”)
  28. 28. 3. Betrothal (Engagement) Erusin, Ketubah (Covenant or “Brit”) Matthew 26:28 For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. Hebrews 10:10 …we have been sancPﬁed through the oﬀering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.
  29. 29. 4. The Bride's Consent she'tar Contract
  30. 30. 4. The Bride's Consent Genesis 24:57–58 So they said, “We will call the young woman and ask her personally.” 58 Then they called Rebekah and said to her, “Will you go with this man?” And she said, “I will go.” Exodus 24:7 Then he took the Book of the Covenant and read in the hearing of the people. And they said, “All that the LO RD has said we will do and be obedient.” she'tar Contract
  31. 31. 4. The Bride's Consent she'tar Contract Romans 10:9–10 that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvaMon.
  32. 32. 5. Cup of the Covenant In Jewish weddings today, there are two cups of wine during the wedding ceremony. After the rabbi recites the betrothal blessings accompanying the first, the couple drinks from the cup. Since wine is associated with Kiddish, the prayer of sanctification recited on Shabbat, and since marriage is the sanctification of the bride and groom to each other, marriage is also called kiddushin. Birkat Erusin. (sealing the engagement)
  33. 33. 5. Cup of the Covenant Birkat Erusin. (sealing the engagement) Exodus 24:8 And Moses took the blood, sprinkled it on the people, and said, “This is the blood of the covenant which the LORD has made with you according to all these words.”
  34. 34. 5. Cup of the Covenant Birkat Erusin. (sealing the engagement) Luke 22:20 Likewise He also took the cup aRer supper, saying, “This cup is the new covenant in My blood, which is shed for you. MaIhew 26:29 But I say to you, I will not drink of this fruit of the vine from now on unMl that day when I drink it new with you in My Father’s kingdom.”
  35. 35. 6. Gifts for the Bride Jewish wedding bands are o/en inscribed with Ani L’Dodi V’Dodi Li (I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine). Matan ntm (bridal gi-)
  36. 36. 6. Gifts for the Bride kallah (Bride)
  37. 37. 6. Gifts for the Bride Exodus 24:12 Then the LO RD said to Moses, “Come up to Me on the mountain and be there; and I will give you tablets of stone, and the law and commandments which I have wri]en, that you may teach them.” Jeremiah 31:33 But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel aRer those days, says the LO RD: I will put My law in their minds, and write it on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people. Matan ntm (bridal gi-)
  38. 38. 6. Gifts for the Bride Ephesians 1:13–14 In Him you also trusted, aRer you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvaMon; in whom also, having believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise, 14 who is the guarantee of our inheritance unMl the redempMon of the purchased possession, to the praise of His glory. Matan ntm (bridal gi-)
  39. 39. 7. Mikvah CommenWng on the mikvah, Rabbi Akiva, a famous ﬁrst century rabbi, said: “May you be praised, O Israel: Before whom are you purifying yourselves? Who puriﬁes you? Your Father in Heaven... Just as the mikvah puriﬁes the impure, so does the Holy One, Blessed be He, purify Israel.” a pool of living water (used for ritual puriﬁca9on)
  40. 40. 7. Mikvah a pool of living water (used for ritual puriﬁca9on) John 3:27–29 John answered and said, “A man can receive nothing unless it has been given to him from heaven. 28 You yourselves bear me witness, that I said, ‘I am not the Christ,’ but, ‘I have been sent before Him.’ 29 He who has the bride is the bridegroom; but the friend of the bridegroom, who stands and hears him, rejoices greatly because of the bridegroom’s voice. Therefore this joy of mine is fulﬁlled.
  41. 41. 8. Departure of the Bridegroom chadar (wedding chamber) Psalm 45:10–11 Listen, O daughter, consider and incline your ear; forget your own people also, and your father’s house; 11 So the King will greatly desire your beauty; because He is your Lord, worship Him. John 14:2–3 In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.
  42. 42. 9. The Consecrated Bride Kallah (secluded or enclosed one) Song of Solomon 1:15 Behold, you are fair, my love! Behold, you are fair! You have dove’s eyes. Esther 2:12 Each young woman’s turn came to go in to King Ahasuerus aer she had completed twelve months’ preparaWon… six months with oil of myrrh, and six months with perfumes and preparaWons for beauWfying women. Esther, Hadassah in Hebrew = “I will be hidden”
  43. 43. 9. The Consecrated Bride Kallah (secluded or enclosed one) Colossians 3:3 For you died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. 2 Corinthians 5:15 and He died for all, that those who live should live no longer for themselves, but for Him who died for them and rose again.
  44. 44. 10. Return of the Bridegroom Song of Solomon 2:10 My beloved spoke, and said to me: “Rise up, my love, my fair one, and come away. Song of Solomon 3:9–10 Of the wood of Lebanon Solomon the King made himself a palanquin (aperion): 10 He made its pillars of silver, its support of gold, its seat of purple, its interior paved with love by the daughters of Jerusalem.
  45. 45. 10. Return of the Bridegroom 1 Thessalonians 4:16–17 For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise ﬁrst. 17 Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord. Nisuin comes from the verb nasah = to li- up, to bear or to carry.
  46. 46. An outdoor Jewish wedding under a huppah in Vienna 11. The Huppah
  47. 47. 11. The Huppah (“room” or “covering”) Psalm 19:5 Which is like a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoices like a strong man to run its race. Joel 2:15 Blow the trumpet in Zion, consecrate a fast, call a sacred assembly;
  48. 48. Isaiah 26:20–21 Come, my people, enter your chambers, and shut your doors behind you; hide yourself, as it were, for a li8le moment, un9l the indigna9on is past. 21 For behold, the LO RD comes out of His place to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity; the earth will also disclose her blood and will no more cover her slain. Revela1on 21:9–10 Then one of the seven angels who had the seven bowls ﬁlled with the seven last plagues came to me and talked with me, saying, “Come, I will show you the bride, the Lamb’s wife.” 10 And he carried me away in the Spirit to a great and high mountain, and showed me the great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God, 11. The Huppah Yihud (The bridal chamber)
  49. 49. Nisu'in (The hometaking) 11. The Huppah Ephesians 5:31–32 “For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one ﬂesh.” 32 This is a great mystery, but I speak concerning Christ and the church.
  50. 50. 12. The Marriage Supper Ma:hew 26:29 But I say to you, I will not drink of this fruit of the vine from now on unPl that day when I drink it new with you in My Father’s kingdom.” seudat mitzvah (a fes9ve meal)
  51. 51. 12. The Marriage Supper Revela7on 19:6–9 And I heard, as it were, the voice of a great mulLtude, as the sound of many waters and as the sound of mighty thunderings, saying, “Alleluia! For the Lord God Omnipotent reigns! 7 Let us be glad and rejoice and give Him glory, for the marriage of the Lamb has come, and His wife has made herself ready.” 8 And to her it was granted to be arrayed in ﬁne linen, clean and bright, for the ﬁne linen is the righteous acts of the saints. 9 Then he said to me, “Write: ‘Blessed are those who are called to the marriage supper of the Lamb!’ ” And he said to me, “These are the true sayings of God.” seudat mitzvah (a fes9ve meal)
