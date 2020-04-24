Inventive step standard in patents

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. Sanchita Tewari THIRD-IP Intellectual Property Services LLP PUNE 4/24/2020
Contents 1. Overview of Patents 2. Filing steps 3. Patentability 4. Inventive step 4/24/2020 5. Case study
Type of IPR TOOLS FOR PROTECTION Industrial property PATENTS INDUSTRIAL DESIGNS TRADEMARKS GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONSINDICAT...
 Exclusive right given by the government to the patentee in exchange of full disclosure of his invention  Term of Patent...
PRE GRANT OPPOSITION REQUEST FOR EXAMINATION EXAMINATION AND ISSUE OF FER ISSUE OF PATENT POST GRANT OPPOSITION APPEAL 4/2...
Composition/formulation Device Apparatus 4/24/2020 Apparatus Machine Useful Improvement Process
Novel Inventive step Industrial application Patentable subject matter (excluded from sec 3 & 4 ) 4/24/2020
General Principle of Inventive step: Inventive step: "inventive step" means a feature of an invention that involves techni...
State of the art / Existing Knowledge PRIOR ART defined as- “Everything made available to the public anywhere in the world...
3 Step Problem Solving Approach from the view of PSIA CLOSEST PRIOR ART STEP 1 Reference - Guidelines For Examination Of P...
Comparative Difference Comparative Difference Assessment……. 4/24/2020 Inventive ingenuity? Inventive ingenuity? ObviousObv...
Closest Prior art Claimed invention Inventive step Assessment……. https://www.wipo.int/export/sites/ww w/pct/en/texts/pdf/i...
D1 D2 D3 CASE STUDY: CLAIMED INVENTION - DRUG-SALT ‘S’ , NO SIDE EFFCETS PRIOR ARTS - D1, D2 & D3 4/24/2020 Drug – ‘M’ (Sa...
D1 D2 D3 COMBINING PRIOR ARTS 4/24/2020 CLAIMED INVENTION OBVIOUS/ LACK OF INVENTIVE STEP
Combine the teachings of two or more prior art references, for example, different published patents, or several Teachings ...
a) For determination of inventive step, all or any of the prior art(s) revealed during the search process to perform an en...
c) However, Indian applications filed before but published on or after the date of filing of complete specification of the...
e) If an invention lies merely in verifying the previous predictions, without substantially adding anything for technical ...
g) If the invention is predictable based on the available prior art, merely requiring workshop improvement by a person ski...
? THANK YOU.THANK YOU. THIRD-IP Intellectual Property Services LLP 7011406766, 7058127822, 9890154866 www.thirdip.com 4/24...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Inventive step standard in patents

27 views

Published on

THANK YOU.

THIRD-IP Intellectual Property Services LLP
7011406766, 7058127822, 9890154866
www.thirdip.com

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Inventive step standard in patents

  1. 1. Dr. Sanchita Tewari THIRD-IP Intellectual Property Services LLP PUNE 4/24/2020
  2. 2. Contents 1. Overview of Patents 2. Filing steps 3. Patentability 4. Inventive step 4/24/2020 5. Case study
  3. 3. Type of IPR TOOLS FOR PROTECTION Industrial property PATENTS INDUSTRIAL DESIGNS TRADEMARKS GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONSINDICATIONS Literary and artistic works COPYRIGHT Sui generis protection PROTECTION OF PLANT VARIETIES & FARMER’S RIGHTS (PPVFR) SEMICONDUCTOR & INTEGRATED CIRCUITS Semiconductor, microchips, electrical circuits TRADE SECRETS - 4/24/2020
  4. 4.  Exclusive right given by the government to the patentee in exchange of full disclosure of his invention  Term of Patent : 20 years  Right to exclude others from Making, Using, Selling, Importing the patented product or process producingImporting the patented product or process producing that product  Encourage invention, utilization, contribution to development of science and technology  Promotion of technological innovation, transfer and dissemination of technology 4/24/2020
  5. 5. PRE GRANT OPPOSITION REQUEST FOR EXAMINATION EXAMINATION AND ISSUE OF FER ISSUE OF PATENT POST GRANT OPPOSITION APPEAL 4/24/2020
  6. 6. Composition/formulation Device Apparatus 4/24/2020 Apparatus Machine Useful Improvement Process
  7. 7. Novel Inventive step Industrial application Patentable subject matter (excluded from sec 3 & 4 ) 4/24/2020
  8. 8. General Principle of Inventive step: Inventive step: "inventive step" means a feature of an invention that involves technical advance as compared to the existing knowledge or having economic significance or both and that makes the http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelin of-patent-office-practice_and- economic significance or both and that makes the invention not obvious to a person skilled in the art; Non obvious/ Inventiveness/ Inventive Step PSIA : “Person skilled in the art” http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelin esManuals/1_28_1_manual-of procedure.pdf 4/24/2020
  9. 9. State of the art / Existing Knowledge PRIOR ART defined as- “Everything made available to the public anywhere in the world by means of written disclosure (including https://www.wipo.int/export/sites/www/pct/en/texts/pdf/ drawings and other illustrations)” or any use before the “relevant date (priority date).” https://www.wipo.int/export/sites/www/pct/en/texts/pdf/ ispe.pdf http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelinesManuals/1_37 _1_3-guidelines-for-examination-of-patent-applications- pharmaceutical.pdf https://www.wipo.int/pct/en/texts/pdf/ispe.pdf 4/24/2020
  10. 10. 3 Step Problem Solving Approach from the view of PSIA CLOSEST PRIOR ART STEP 1 Reference - Guidelines For Examination Of Patent Applications In The Field Of Pharmaceuticals, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks October 2014 PCT INTERNATIONAL SEARCH AND PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION GUIDELINES CLAIMED INVENTION COMPARISION STEP 2 STEP 3 4/24/2020
  11. 11. Comparative Difference Comparative Difference Assessment……. 4/24/2020 Inventive ingenuity? Inventive ingenuity? ObviousObvious
  12. 12. Closest Prior art Claimed invention Inventive step Assessment……. https://www.wipo.int/export/sites/ww w/pct/en/texts/pdf/ispe.pdf step 4/24/2020
  13. 13. D1 D2 D3 CASE STUDY: CLAIMED INVENTION - DRUG-SALT ‘S’ , NO SIDE EFFCETS PRIOR ARTS - D1, D2 & D3 4/24/2020 Drug – ‘M’ (Salt) Side Effects Drug – A ..S..Z (Salts) Salt -S No side effects
  14. 14. D1 D2 D3 COMBINING PRIOR ARTS 4/24/2020 CLAIMED INVENTION OBVIOUS/ LACK OF INVENTIVE STEP
  15. 15. Combine the teachings of two or more prior art references, for example, different published patents, or several Teachings contained in the same prior art reference, such as one particular book, but only where such combination would be obvious to the person skilled in the art and reasonable motivation to combine prior arts. Suggestions in the prior art. PRIOR ART 1 PRIOR ART 2 CLAIMED INVENTION PCT INTERNATIONAL SEARCH AND PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION GUIDELINES4/24/2020
  16. 16. a) For determination of inventive step, all or any of the prior art(s) revealed during the search process to perform an enquiry as to whether such prior art(s) disclose(s) the claimed invention, are relied upon. b) Publications existing on the date of filing of http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelin of-patent-office-practice_and- b) Publications existing on the date of filing of complete specification would be considered as a prior art. http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelin esManuals/1_28_1_manual-of procedure.pdf 4/24/2020
  17. 17. c) However, Indian applications filed before but published on or after the date of filing of complete specification of the instant application are considered as a prior claiming. d) Invention as a whole shall be considered. In other words, it is not sufficient to draw the conclusion that http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelinesManuals/1_28_1_manual- procedure.pdf words, it is not sufficient to draw the conclusion that a claimed invention is obvious merely because individual parts of the claim taken separately are known or might be found to be obvious. http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelinesManuals/1_28_1_manual of-patent-office-practice_and-procedure.pdf 4/24/2020
  18. 18. e) If an invention lies merely in verifying the previous predictions, without substantially adding anything for technical advancement or economic significance in the art, the inventive step is lacking. http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelin of-patent-office-practice_and- f) For the purpose of establishing obviousness of the invention, citing a mosaic of prior arts is permissible, provided such prior art is enabling. http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelin esManuals/1_28_1_manual-of procedure.pdf 4/24/2020
  19. 19. g) If the invention is predictable based on the available prior art, merely requiring workshop improvement by a person skilled in the art, the inventive step is lacking. http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelin of-patent-office-practice_and- http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOGuidelin esManuals/1_28_1_manual-of procedure.pdf 4/24/2020
  20. 20. ? THANK YOU.THANK YOU. THIRD-IP Intellectual Property Services LLP 7011406766, 7058127822, 9890154866 www.thirdip.com 4/24/2020

×