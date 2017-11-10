Мобільний додаток робить можливим для студентів: 1. Доступ до розкладу online; 2. Вибори студентського самоврядування onli...
  1. 1. Мобільний додаток робить можливим для студентів: 1. Доступ до розкладу online; 2. Вибори студентського самоврядування online; 3. Online опитування на важливі теми студентського життя; 4. Швидкий доступ до найважливішої інформації університету; 5. Інтерактивна мапа університету.
  2. 2. : розклад 1. Online розклад академічних занять; 2. Push-сповіщення змін в розкладі; 3. Фільтр розкладу для конкретного викладача чи аудиторії; 4. Chat присутніх на занятті; 5. Можливість редагування розкладу занять “для себе”.
  3. 3. : вибори 1. Проведення виборів органів студентського самоврядування в режимі online; 2. Забезпечення високої залученості студентів в процес виборів ОСС; 3. Забезпечення прозорості та легітимності виборів завдяки використанню технології Blockchain.
  4. 4. : опитування 1. Збільшення зручності доступу до акутальних подій ВНЗ для 100% студентів; 2. Створення можливісті проводити оперативні опитування студентів по нагальним питанням; 3. Забезпечення високого рівня залучення студентів до життя громади / Університету.
  5. 5. : події Push-повідомлення про важливі події Університету і країни
  6. 6. : мапа Зручна інтерактівна Мапа Університету з актуальними подіями
  7. 7. : на що потрібні кошти? 1. Створення серверної частини: - Back end на Blockchain-платформі; - Front end Web- версії; 2. Створення функціоналу для голосування та опитувань; 3. Допрацювання та вдосконалення мобільного додатку: - мовою програмування Swift для IOS- пристроїв; - мовою програмування Java для Android- пристроїв.
  8. 8. : ефект від інновації 1. Збільшення зручності доступу до розкладу та акутальних подій ВНЗ для 100% студентів; 2. Збільшення залученість в вибори ОСС в 2 рази; 3. Забезпечення прозорості виборів ОСС; 4. Створення можливісті проводити оперативні опитування серед студентів з нагальних питань; 5. Підвищення залучення студентів до участі в житті Університету / Громади.
  9. 9. Дякуємо за увагу!

