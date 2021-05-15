Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Balancing language learning with the four strands Daniel Beck Rikkyo University
meaning-focussed input
98-99%
me need input of many cookies
meaning-focussed input
meaning-focussed output
meaning-focussed output
language-focussed learning
lather rinse repeat
language-focussed learning
fluency practice
practice practice practice
fluency practice
Balancing language learning with the four strands Daniel Beck Rikkyo University
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
4 Strands of Language Learning
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
57 views
May. 15, 2021

4 Strands of Language Learning

4 Strands of Language Learning

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4 Strands of Language Learning

  1. 1. Balancing language learning with the four strands Daniel Beck Rikkyo University
  2. 2. meaning-focussed input
  3. 3. 98-99%
  4. 4. me need input of many cookies
  5. 5. meaning-focussed input
  6. 6. meaning-focussed output
  7. 7. meaning-focussed output
  8. 8. language-focussed learning
  9. 9. lather rinse repeat
  10. 10. language-focussed learning
  11. 11. fluency practice
  12. 12. practice practice practice
  13. 13. fluency practice
  14. 14. Balancing language learning with the four strands Daniel Beck Rikkyo University

×