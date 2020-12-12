Practica 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA DE HUANCAYO FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE CIENCIAS FARMACÉUTICAS Y BIOQUÍMICA. PRACTICA N° 05 APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES: TORRES GUILLERMO SAMUEL DOCENTE: Q.F. Karen Janet Ayala Guevara SEMESTRE ACADÉMICO: I CICLO CUERO CABELLUDO (ALOPECIA, CASPA) Y UÑAS
  2. 2. COMPUESTOS DE LOS RECURSOS VEGETALES La moda actual de los productos naturales se ha extendido en farmacia y también en cosmética. COMPUESTOS RESPONSABLES DE LA ACTIVIDAD  Extractos vegetales hidroglicolicos, oliosos alcohólico suaves o fluidos, secos  Aceites esenciales  Aceites puros o emulsionados  Extractos integrales de plantas frescas Aceites esenciales: Son mezclas de terpenos (mono, di, o sesequiterpenos).Los aceites esenciales se emplean principalmente por su actividad como antisépticos y cicatrizantes. Flavonoides: Están compuestos por una genina polifenolica en forma de flavononas (quercetina y rutina), asociada a una o dos moléculas de azúcar (glucosa, ramosa). Son hidrosolubles. Taninos: Son polifenoles hidrosolubles. Se dividen en taninos hidrolizables, derivados del catecol.Tienen la propiedad de fijarse a las proteínas de la piel mediante puentes de hidrogeno Antocianos: Están compuestos por una genina como el malvidol, el dilfinidol, el cianidol, el petunidol, asociada a un azúcar Saponosidos: Están compuestos por una genina esteroidica o triperpenica asociada aun azúcar: galactosa, glucosa, pentosa, metilpentosa Lecitinas: Son lípidos polares formados por la asociación de una molécula de glicerol, dos ácidos grasos y una molécula de ácido fosfórico esterificados por la colina Azucares: Osas y osidos: Los azucares están presentes en la mayoría de los elementos vegetales en forma de azucares simples o de asociados de azucares Poliosidos: Son asociaciones de diferentes osas. Vitaminas: Se distinguen vitaminas hidrosolubles (B y C) y vitaminas liposolubles (A, D, E).
  3. 3. Nº PLANT A COMPUESTOS PROPIEDADES ACCIÓN COSMÉTICA 1 Sándalo Aceite esencial, entre un 3 y un 6% de su peso Antibiótico Sedantes, astringentes suaves, reafirmantes y relajantes de la musculatura. 2 Salvia Aceite esencial (1-3%), alcanfor, acetato de linalilo, alcanfor, cariofinelo, taninos, ácido rosmarínico, flavonoides y triterpenos. 1. Tiene efectos antibióticos, 2. Astringente y 3. Rica en antioxidantes se utiliza para tratar la piel y el cabello grasos por sus propiedades antisépticas y antimicrobianas 3 Sauce negro químico similar a la aspirina (ácido acetilsalicílico) Analgésicas y antiinflamatorias. Proporciona exfoliación (incrementa la renovación celular) y acción anti- microbiana sin ningún tipo de irritación asociada 4 lavanda Linalol, ácidos acético, butílico, valeriánico y caproico Analgésico, regenerador celular, sedante Regenerador de las células cutáneas. 5 Aloe Vera compone de un 95 % de agua y un 5 % de componentes sólidos. Contiene más de 200 nutrientes esenciales para el organismo. Regenerador hidrata, refresca y suaviza la piel 6 Manzanil la aceite esencial rico en chamazuleno y bisabolol, dicloroéter pohiínico; flavonoides como luteolol, apigenol antiinflamatorias, antialérgicas, antibacterianas y sedantes limpia, tonifica, suaviza, restaura el equilibrio de la piel inflamada 7 Rosa mosqueta alto porcentaje por ácidos grasos esenciales poli- insaturados (linoleico; linolénico, oleico, esteárico y palmítico) Antioxidantes Actúa de forma superficial como humectante, mejorando la hidratación de la piel. Nutre y regenera la piel atenuando visiblemente las cicatrices y las arrugas 8 Caléndul a aceite esencial (hasta un 0,12% en las flores liguladas y hasta un 0,4% en el receptáculo) cicatrizante y antiséptico, antiséptica y cicatrizante, que repara de forma intensiva los daños de la epidermis 9 Tomillo el timol y el carvacrol, responsables de su aroma, pero también geraniol, linalol, terpineol, etcétera Es antinflamatorio Es un estimulante en general; del sistema nervioso y la circulación 10 Diente de león Vitaminas A, C y K. También contienen vitamina E, ácido fólico, pequeñas cantidades de vitaminas del grupo B antinflamatorias, antibióticas y anticancerígenas suavizarla, nutrirla e hidratarla 11 Aguacate Contiene vitaminas K, C, B5, B6 y E, potasio y ácido fólico Un potente antioxidante hidratante, emoliente y cicatrizante 12 Ortiga contiene flavonoides (de acción antioxidante y antiinflamatoria), depurativas, astringentes y diuréticas previene la caída e hidrata el cuero cabelludo 13 Bambú esteroles, vitamina E, hidrocarburos saturados Antioxidantes Protege de los rayos UV, por la acción de los antioxidantes 14 Árnica Aceite esencial, con lactonas sesquiterpénicas como la helenalina Analgésicas y antimicrobianas promueve la hidratación y la regeneración celular 15 Árbol de Té terpinen-4-ol, alfa terpineno, gamma terpineno , paracimeno, cineol y alfa terpineol ntifungicas, antiviricas y antibacterianas antiacné, anticaspa y antihongos
  4. 4. OFICINA DE CALIDAD EDUCATIVA Y ACREDITACIÓN Describe una preparación Cosmética, teniendo en cuenta las plantas mencionadas Crema de limpieza facial sencilla Ingredientes: 125 ml de agua de rosas, 60 ml de aceite de pepita de uva, 5 g de cera de abeja, 12 g de emulgente vegetal, 5 gotas de aceite esencial de geranio o de rosa, 5 gotas de aceite esencial de pomelo. Preparación: Se ponen en un recipiente de cristal el aceite de pepita de uva, la cera y el emulgente y se calientan al baño María, removiendo hasta que los ingredientes se hayan ligado por completo. Se calienta el agua de rosas a la misma temperatura y se agrega a la mezcla anterior sin dejar de remover (aproximadamente 4 o 5 minutos). Luego se saca la mezcla del fuego y se deja enfriar ligeramente. Finalmente se le añaden los aceites esenciales escogidos y se remueve hasta que se hayan integrado bien.

