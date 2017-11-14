sistemas operativos

OPERACIÓN DE SISTEMA OPERATIVO MONOUSUARIO MS-WINDOWS unidad: es un conjunto de información, por ejemplo de un fichero pud...
TRAYECTORIAS. • Trayectorias absolutas. Es la forma de hacer referencias a directorios, para localizar un archivo de otro ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UNIDADES. • Es necesaria poner extensión a los archivos paran que se puedan encontrar de una forma mas ...
GESTIÓN DE DIRECTORIOS • Es para crear de manera sencilla un explorador de archivos, en un navegador para sus usuarios ser...
GESTIÓN DE FICHEROS • Son las que puedes estar cambiando de una pestaña a otra dentro de unos archivos para poder tener ac...
INTERFAZ GRAFICA DE WINDOWS • Es conocida también como GUI es un programa capaz de poner un a interfaz de inicio al usuari...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ARQUITECTURA. • El MS_DOS tiene muchas desventajas ya que no tiene muy buena interfaz grafica No es mult...
ELEMENTOS DE WINDOWS • Escritorio: es la interfaz inicial de una computadora donde es donde empiezas a abrir programas que...
• Bandeja de entrada: es donde se encuentras todos los mensajes y las herramientas importantes como ejemplo: el reloj la b...
ADMINISTRADOR DE PROGRAMAS • es el que consiste en administrar cada programa para decidir cual es mas importante y se debe...
CONFIG(.SYS.AUTOEXE.C BAT.) • es el que se usa para darle una posición y a los archivos y ser un controlador para que todo...
FICHEROS DE LOTES. • Tiene como función el de si un archivo tiene terminación .bat este archivo se pude utilizar como mult...
VARIABLES DE ENTORNO • Son como las unidades de los datos, pero solo si puedes conocerla las puedes utilizar Que una varia...
OPTIMIZANDO LA MEMORIA • Es cuando haces que una memoria sea mas optima para tener mejores resultados al momento de trabaj...
CONFIGURACIÓN DEL SISTEMA • Es cuando haces un cambio de variables para cambiar el funcionamiento de la computadora y en a...
SISTEMA OPERATIVO DE WINDOWS • Es el que se utiliza para poder estar en una interfaz en una computadora, y que empieza a f...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

sistemas operativos

8 views

Published on

conceptos

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

sistemas operativos

  1. 1. OPERACIÓN DE SISTEMA OPERATIVO MONOUSUARIO MS-WINDOWS unidad: es un conjunto de información, por ejemplo de un fichero pude ser un examen de historia un correo electrónico un programa o simplemente información almacenada en un disco duro y la información es guardada Directorios: es una colección de información a los cuales están hechos de ficheros y los directorios están conectados para que tenga la misma información de diferentes servidores.
  2. 2. TRAYECTORIAS. • Trayectorias absolutas. Es la forma de hacer referencias a directorios, para localizar un archivo de otro desde otros directorios de forma mas rápida y directa para ser mas optimo su funcionamiento. • Trayectoria relativa. Señala la ubicación de los archivos en cada directorio a partir de su ubicación actual en el sistema operativo.
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UNIDADES. • Es necesaria poner extensión a los archivos paran que se puedan encontrar de una forma mas fácil y es el que te da acceso a la memoria.
  4. 4. GESTIÓN DE DIRECTORIOS • Es para crear de manera sencilla un explorador de archivos, en un navegador para sus usuarios ser más fácil.
  5. 5. GESTIÓN DE FICHEROS • Son las que puedes estar cambiando de una pestaña a otra dentro de unos archivos para poder tener acceso a los archivos que tiene en el sistema operativo, para que sea mas fácil el encontrar y mas efectivo.
  6. 6. INTERFAZ GRAFICA DE WINDOWS • Es conocida también como GUI es un programa capaz de poner un a interfaz de inicio al usuario, utilizando varios conjuntos de imágenes y gráficos para poner hacer una presentación y permitirle al usuario hacer acciones.
  7. 7. CARACTERÍSTICAS Y ARQUITECTURA. • El MS_DOS tiene muchas desventajas ya que no tiene muy buena interfaz grafica No es multiusuario ni multitarea tiene que tener un solo usuario. No soporta las particiones de disco duros muy grandes.
  8. 8. ELEMENTOS DE WINDOWS • Escritorio: es la interfaz inicial de una computadora donde es donde empiezas a abrir programas que necesitas. • Barra de tarea: es la que esta en la parte inferior del escritorio donde están la aplicaciones principales que el usuario a puesto y donde esta la ventana de menú. • Menú de inicio: es donde están todos los programas de la computadora
  9. 9. • Bandeja de entrada: es donde se encuentras todos los mensajes y las herramientas importantes como ejemplo: el reloj la bocina , conectividad, fecha y hora.
  10. 10. ADMINISTRADOR DE PROGRAMAS • es el que consiste en administrar cada programa para decidir cual es mas importante y se debe administra primero
  11. 11. CONFIG(.SYS.AUTOEXE.C BAT.) • es el que se usa para darle una posición y a los archivos y ser un controlador para que todos los archivos tengan un lugar y para que los archivos se puedan ejecutar.
  12. 12. FICHEROS DE LOTES. • Tiene como función el de si un archivo tiene terminación .bat este archivo se pude utilizar como multitarea, ya que se ejecutan en grupo y de forma secuencial
  13. 13. VARIABLES DE ENTORNO • Son como las unidades de los datos, pero solo si puedes conocerla las puedes utilizar Que una variables solamente un conocedor de ellas puede utilizarlas.
  14. 14. OPTIMIZANDO LA MEMORIA • Es cuando haces que una memoria sea mas optima para tener mejores resultados al momento de trabajar con el equipo e ira que sea más rápida.
  15. 15. CONFIGURACIÓN DEL SISTEMA • Es cuando haces un cambio de variables para cambiar el funcionamiento de la computadora y en algunos casos se tiene que apagar el equipo para poder ver un cambio.
  16. 16. SISTEMA OPERATIVO DE WINDOWS • Es el que se utiliza para poder estar en una interfaz en una computadora, y que empieza a funcionar en el momento que la encendemos y es que te deja poder trabajar con el sistema de Windows

×