Instagram money(1)

Instagram for Local Business
By Masira Kumre
We all know what role Instagram is playing in today's world, isn't it?
There is no doubt in the fact that the more followers you have on your account the more
beneficial it is for you, especially if you are a business person. You can also expect
Instagram followers to become your customers in the long run.
When we browse through the Instagram feed, we hit like and we tend to follow if
someone has uploaded the picture of any cute cat or dog or any other animal as such.
local business and intagramYou know what, the likes that a cute animal gets is far more
than what a big company can get on Instagram. If a big company like Samsung works so
hard to get more followers and like on their Insta account, just imagine how much of
hard efforts that you will have to put in having a small local business.
Just because it is hard to get more likes and followers on Instagram, you can not stop
promoting your business on Instagram. So what you should do to get more likes and
followers?
All you got to do is get into more engagements. More and more you engage in your
account, the more leads you get and eventually more conversions. Engaging audience is
not as simple as you think. It requires you to put in informative content at the same time
something entertaining.
So guys, you can follow the below ways which will help you get some benefits to develop
your local business on Instagram:
1. Local content repost
Do not always be professional and do not always try getting leads and try getting more
conversion. We all know that your main intention is conversion but your followers should
not always feel like you are just promoting your business. What you got to do is repost
some good content of your followers. This makes your followers feel that you are
friendly and they will get more engaged (which is what you want). You can even repost
the content from other businesses and this may lead you to get their followers as well.
This makes your brand approachable and you will gain more from it. This definitely helps
you build a good reputation in the long run. All you need to take care here is, ask the
person (whose post you are reposting) and then you got to tag the user. And that's it! All
set!
2. Just participate
Just posting videos and images is not sufficient. If you want good followers, you will
also have to follow them back. When your followers put in some good content, try to give
a comment and try to build some conversation. Your engagement is equally required to
get engagement for your posts. So all you got to do is be active on Instagram and make
sure you praise or ask or do some or the other thing when your followers post something.
3. Keep your brand identity stagnant
Well! This is something important on which we have to spend time on. Instagram is just
another platform to promote your brand. So what you got to do is, you should not be
different here. That means you should maintain the same identity on all the social media
platforms and do not confuse the audience. If you have mentioned a name on Facebook
and a different one has been mentioned in Instagram, this will not help you build a brand
but will make the followers go confused.
4. Reviews of your customers
It is always good to showcase what people get if they buy your product. And this can be
done by sharing pictures with your customers and posting videos on customers
reviewing your product. When certain things come out from the person who has already
used the product, then it helps you get more customers as reviews give more value to
your brand. So add your link.
5. Wondering where to add your link?
Add your website URL in bio. This is the only place where you can add your website link.
This helps the people to visit your website and know more about your product or service.
So wherever you want the users to land on after visiting your Instagram account, that link
needs to be placed in the bio section of your account.
So, guys, you got to understand one thing and that is, it is mandatory to be successful on
every social media platform and especially on Instagram as it is the place where you can
put in more of images, videos and certain other things and make it more attractive and
then promote.
All you need to know is you should give yourself some time and then you can rock on
this platform by getting more and more conversion
