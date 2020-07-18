Numerologia en ruth

Successfully reported this slideshow.
•Pro 25:2 Gloria de Dios es encubrir un asunto; Pero honra del rey es escudriñarlo.
PRIMERA VEZ •Rut 1:4 los cuales tomaron para sí mujeres moabitas; el nombre de una era Orfa, y el nombre de la otra, Rut; ...
•Mat 20:16 Así, los primeros serán postreros, y los postreros, primeros; porque muchos son llamados, mas pocos escogidos.
NÚMERO 1 •Unidad •Primero •principio
Las primeras palabras registradas de Jesús. •Luc 2:49 Entonces él les dijo: ¿Por qué me buscabais? ¿No sabíais que en los ...
•Gén 3:9 Mas Jehová Dios llamó al hombre, y le dijo: ¿Dónde estás tú?
•Mat 2:2 diciendo: ¿Dónde está el rey de los judíos, que ha nacido? Porque su estrella hemos visto en el oriente, y venimo...
UNIDAD •Jua 17:22 La gloria que me diste, yo les he dado, para que sean uno, así como nosotros somos uno.
UNIDAD EN EL HOGAR •Mar 3:25 Y si una casa está dividida contra sí misma, tal casa no puede permanecer.
SEGUNDA APARICIÓN DE RUT
COMUNIÓN & SEPARACIÓN •Rut 1:14 Y ellas alzaron otra vez su voz y lloraron; y Orfa besó a su suegra, mas Rut se quedó con ...
•Sal 91:4 Con sus plumas te cubrirá, Y debajo de sus alas estarás seguro; Escudo y adarga es su verdad.
•Rut 2:12 Jehová recompense tu obra, y tu remuneración sea cumplida de parte de Jehová Dios de Israel, bajo cuyas alas has...
•Sof 2:1 Juicios contra las naciones vecinas Congregaos y meditad, oh nación sin pudor, •Sof 2:2 antes que tenga efecto el...
•Heb 10:25 no dejando de congregarnos, como algunos tienen por costumbre, sino exhortándonos; y tanto más, cuanto veis que...
TERCERA APARICIÓN DE RUT.
•Rut 1:16 Respondió Rut: No me ruegues que te deje, y me aparte de ti; porque a dondequiera que tú fueres, iré yo, y donde...
CON RESPECTO AL TIEMPO. •Pasado, •Presente, •Futuro.
Con respecto a la capacidad humana: •Pensamiento •Palabra •Acción.
•Jon 1:17 Pero Jehová tenía preparado un gran pez que tragase a Jonás; y estuvo Jonás en el vientre del pez tres días y tr...
JESÚS TRES VECES PASTOR
•Jua 10:11 Yo soy el buen pastor; el buen pastor su vida da por las ovejas.
EL GRAN PASTOR •Heb 13:20 Y el Dios de paz que resucitó de los muertos a nuestro Señor Jesucristo, el gran pastor de las o...
EL PRINCIPE DE LOS PASTORES •1Pe 5:4 Y cuando aparezca el Príncipe de los pastores, vosotros recibiréis la corona incorrup...
LA PLENITUD DE LA APOSTASÍA •Jud 1:11 ¡Ay de ellos! porque han seguido el camino de Caín, y se lanzaron por lucro en el er...
PLENITUD DE LA TENTACIÓN. •1Jn 2:16 Porque todo lo que hay en el mundo, los deseos de la carne, los deseos de los ojos, y ...
•Jua 14:6 Jesús le dijo: Yo soy el camino, y la verdad, y la vida; nadie viene al Padre, sino por mí.
CUARTA APARICION DE RUT
•Rut 1:22 Así volvió Noemí, y Rut la moabita su nuera con ella; volvió de los campos de Moab, y llegaron a Belén al comien...
4 PUNTOS CARDINALES.
4 ATADOS CON CADENAS DE BRONCE •Sansón, •Sedequías, •Joaquín y •Manases.
•Éxo 27:16 Y para la puerta del atrio habrá una cortina de veinte codos, de azul, púrpura y carmesí, y lino torcido, de ob...
LOS 4 EVANGELIOS. •PÚRPURA: REALEZA •CARMESÍ: SACRIFICIO •LINO: BLANCO •AZUL: CELESTIAL •MATEO •MARCOS •LUCAS •JUAN
QUINTA APARICIÓN DE RUTH.
•Rut 2:1 Tenía Noemí un pariente de su marido, hombre rico de la familia de Elimelec, el cual se llamaba Booz. •Rut 2:2 Y ...
•Rom 8:29 Porque a los que antes conoció, también los predestinó para que fuesen hechos conformes a la imagen de su Hijo, ...
Los cinco instrumentos en el tabernáculo •Éxo 27:3 Harás también sus calderos para recoger la ceniza, y sus paletas, sus t...
ALTAR DEL HOLOCAUSTO
5 IMPLEMENTOS/5 MINISTERIOS •CALDEROS •PALETAS •TAZONES •GARFIOS •BRASEROS •EVANGELISTAS •PASTOR •MAESTRO •PROFETAS •APOST...
•Mat 1:5 Salmón engendró de Rahab a Booz, Booz engendró de Rut a Obed, y Obed a Isaí. •Mat 1:6 Isaí engendró al rey David,...
SEXTA APARICIÓN DE RUT.
•Rut 2:8 Entonces Booz dijo a Rut: Oye, hija mía, no vayas a espigar a otro campo, ni pases de aquí; y aquí estarás junto ...
•Gén 1:26 Entonces dijo Dios: Hagamos al hombre a nuestra imagen, conforme a nuestra semejanza; y señoree en los peces del...
•Gén 1:27 Y creó Dios al hombre a su imagen, a imagen de Dios lo creó; varón y hembra los creó. •Gén 1:28 Y los bendijo Di...
•Luc 5:5 Respondiendo Simón, le dijo: Maestro, toda la noche hemos estado trabajando, y nada hemos pescado; mas en tu pala...
SÉPTIMA APARICIÓN DE RUT
•Rut 2:21 Y Rut la moabita dijo: Además de esto me ha dicho: Júntate con mis criadas, hasta que hayan acabado toda mi sieg...
•Jud 1:14 De éstos también profetizó Enoc, séptimo desde Adán, diciendo: He aquí, vino el Señor con sus santas decenas de ...
Rut 4:18 Estas son las generaciones de Fares: Fares engendró a Hezrón, Rut 4:19 Hezrón engendró a Ram, y Ram engendró a Am...
LOS 7 APOCALIPTICOS. •7 IGLESIAS •7 TROMPETAS •7 TRUENOS
•Gén 7:10 Y sucedió que al séptimo día las aguas del diluvio vinieron sobre la tierra.
•Gén 8:12 Y esperó aún otros siete días, y envió la paloma, la cual no volvió ya más a él.
TEMA DOCTRINAL

  1. 1. •Pro 25:2 Gloria de Dios es encubrir un asunto; Pero honra del rey es escudriñarlo.
  2. 2. PRIMERA VEZ •Rut 1:4 los cuales tomaron para sí mujeres moabitas; el nombre de una era Orfa, y el nombre de la otra, Rut; y habitaron allí unos diez años.
  3. 3. •Mat 20:16 Así, los primeros serán postreros, y los postreros, primeros; porque muchos son llamados, mas pocos escogidos.
  4. 4. NÚMERO 1 •Unidad •Primero •principio
  5. 5. Las primeras palabras registradas de Jesús. •Luc 2:49 Entonces él les dijo: ¿Por qué me buscabais? ¿No sabíais que en los negocios de mi Padre me es necesario estar?
  6. 6. •Gén 3:9 Mas Jehová Dios llamó al hombre, y le dijo: ¿Dónde estás tú?
  7. 7. •Mat 2:2 diciendo: ¿Dónde está el rey de los judíos, que ha nacido? Porque su estrella hemos visto en el oriente, y venimos a adorarle.
  8. 8. UNIDAD •Jua 17:22 La gloria que me diste, yo les he dado, para que sean uno, así como nosotros somos uno.
  9. 9. UNIDAD EN EL HOGAR •Mar 3:25 Y si una casa está dividida contra sí misma, tal casa no puede permanecer.
  10. 10. SEGUNDA APARICIÓN DE RUT
  11. 11. COMUNIÓN & SEPARACIÓN •Rut 1:14 Y ellas alzaron otra vez su voz y lloraron; y Orfa besó a su suegra, mas Rut se quedó con ella.
  12. 12. •Gén 41:32 Y el suceder el sueño a Faraón dos veces, significa que la cosa es firme de parte de Dios, y que Dios se apresura a hacerla.
  13. 13. •Gén 41:32 Y el suceder el sueño a Faraón dos veces, significa que la cosa es firme de parte de Dios, y que Dios se apresura a hacerla.
  14. 14. •Mat 23:37 ¡Jerusalén, Jerusalén, que matas a los profetas, y apedreas a los que te son enviados! ¡Cuántas veces quise juntar a tus hijos, como la gallina junta sus polluelos debajo de las alas, y no quisiste!
  15. 15. •Pro 25:2 Gloria de Dios es encubrir un asunto; Pero honra del rey es escudriñarlo.
  16. 16. PRIMERA VEZ •Rut 1:4 los cuales tomaron para sí mujeres moabitas; el nombre de una era Orfa, y el nombre de la otra, Rut; y habitaron allí unos diez años.
  17. 17. COMUNIÓN & SEPARACIÓN •Rut 1:14 Y ellas alzaron otra vez su voz y lloraron; y Orfa besó a su suegra, mas Rut se quedó con ella.
  18. 18. •Sal 91:4 Con sus plumas te cubrirá, Y debajo de sus alas estarás seguro; Escudo y adarga es su verdad.
  19. 19. •Mat 23:37 ¡Jerusalén, Jerusalén, que matas a los profetas, y apedreas a los que te son enviados! ¡Cuántas veces quise juntar a tus hijos, como la gallina junta sus polluelos debajo de las alas, y no quisiste!
  20. 20. •Rut 2:12 Jehová recompense tu obra, y tu remuneración sea cumplida de parte de Jehová Dios de Israel, bajo cuyas alas has venido a refugiarte.
  21. 21. •Sof 2:1 Juicios contra las naciones vecinas Congregaos y meditad, oh nación sin pudor, •Sof 2:2 antes que tenga efecto el decreto, y el día se pase como el tamo; antes que venga sobre vosotros el furor de la ira de Jehová, antes que el día de la ira de Jehová venga sobre vosotros.
  22. 22. •Heb 10:25 no dejando de congregarnos, como algunos tienen por costumbre, sino exhortándonos; y tanto más, cuanto veis que aquel día se acerca.
  23. 23. TERCERA APARICIÓN DE RUT.
  24. 24. •Rut 1:16 Respondió Rut: No me ruegues que te deje, y me aparte de ti; porque a dondequiera que tú fueres, iré yo, y dondequiera que vivieres, viviré. Tu pueblo será mi pueblo, y tu Dios mi Dios. •Rut 1:17 Donde tú murieres, moriré yo, y allí seré sepultada; así me haga Jehová, y aun me añada, que sólo la muerte hará separación entre nosotras dos.
  25. 25. CON RESPECTO AL TIEMPO. •Pasado, •Presente, •Futuro.
  26. 26. Con respecto a la capacidad humana: •Pensamiento •Palabra •Acción.
  27. 27. •Jon 1:17 Pero Jehová tenía preparado un gran pez que tragase a Jonás; y estuvo Jonás en el vientre del pez tres días y tres noches.
  28. 28. JESÚS TRES VECES PASTOR
  29. 29. •Jua 10:11 Yo soy el buen pastor; el buen pastor su vida da por las ovejas.
  30. 30. EL GRAN PASTOR •Heb 13:20 Y el Dios de paz que resucitó de los muertos a nuestro Señor Jesucristo, el gran pastor de las ovejas, por la sangre del pacto eterno,
  31. 31. EL PRINCIPE DE LOS PASTORES •1Pe 5:4 Y cuando aparezca el Príncipe de los pastores, vosotros recibiréis la corona incorruptible de gloria.
  32. 32. LA PLENITUD DE LA APOSTASÍA •Jud 1:11 ¡Ay de ellos! porque han seguido el camino de Caín, y se lanzaron por lucro en el error de Balaam, y perecieron en la contradicción de Coré.
  33. 33. PLENITUD DE LA TENTACIÓN. •1Jn 2:16 Porque todo lo que hay en el mundo, los deseos de la carne, los deseos de los ojos, y la vanagloria de la vida, no proviene del Padre, sino del mundo.
  34. 34. •Jua 14:6 Jesús le dijo: Yo soy el camino, y la verdad, y la vida; nadie viene al Padre, sino por mí.
  35. 35. CUARTA APARICION DE RUT
  36. 36. •Rut 1:22 Así volvió Noemí, y Rut la moabita su nuera con ella; volvió de los campos de Moab, y llegaron a Belén al comienzo de la siega de la cebada.
  37. 37. 4 PUNTOS CARDINALES.
  38. 38. 4 ATADOS CON CADENAS DE BRONCE •Sansón, •Sedequías, •Joaquín y •Manases.
  39. 39. •Éxo 27:16 Y para la puerta del atrio habrá una cortina de veinte codos, de azul, púrpura y carmesí, y lino torcido, de obra de recamador; sus columnas cuatro, con sus cuatro basas.
  40. 40. LOS 4 EVANGELIOS. •PÚRPURA: REALEZA •CARMESÍ: SACRIFICIO •LINO: BLANCO •AZUL: CELESTIAL •MATEO •MARCOS •LUCAS •JUAN
  41. 41. QUINTA APARICIÓN DE RUTH.
  42. 42. •Rut 2:1 Tenía Noemí un pariente de su marido, hombre rico de la familia de Elimelec, el cual se llamaba Booz. •Rut 2:2 Y Rut la moabita dijo a Noemí: Te ruego que me dejes ir al campo, y recogeré espigas en pos de aquel a cuyos ojos hallare gracia. Y ella le respondió: Vé, hija mía
  43. 43. •Rom 8:29 Porque a los que antes conoció, también los predestinó para que fuesen hechos conformes a la imagen de su Hijo, para que él sea el primogénito entre muchos hermanos. •Rom 8:30 Y a los que predestinó, a éstos también llamó; y a los que llamó, a éstos también justificó; y a los que justificó, a éstos también glorificó.
  44. 44. Los cinco instrumentos en el tabernáculo •Éxo 27:3 Harás también sus calderos para recoger la ceniza, y sus paletas, sus tazones, sus garfios y sus braseros; harás todos sus utensilios de bronce.
  45. 45. ALTAR DEL HOLOCAUSTO
  46. 46. 5 IMPLEMENTOS/5 MINISTERIOS •CALDEROS •PALETAS •TAZONES •GARFIOS •BRASEROS •EVANGELISTAS •PASTOR •MAESTRO •PROFETAS •APOSTOL
  47. 47. •Mat 1:5 Salmón engendró de Rahab a Booz, Booz engendró de Rut a Obed, y Obed a Isaí. •Mat 1:6 Isaí engendró al rey David, y el rey David engendró a Salomón de la que fue mujer de Urías.
  48. 48. SEXTA APARICIÓN DE RUT.
  49. 49. •Rut 2:8 Entonces Booz dijo a Rut: Oye, hija mía, no vayas a espigar a otro campo, ni pases de aquí; y aquí estarás junto a mis criadas. •Rut 2:9 Mira bien el campo que sieguen, y síguelas; porque yo he mandado a los criados que no te molesten. Y cuando tengas sed, vé a las vasijas, y bebe del agua que sacan los criados.
  50. 50. •Gén 1:26 Entonces dijo Dios: Hagamos al hombre a nuestra imagen, conforme a nuestra semejanza; y señoree en los peces del mar, en las aves de los cielos, en las bestias, en toda la tierra, y en todo animal que se arrastra sobre la tierra.
  51. 51. •Gén 1:27 Y creó Dios al hombre a su imagen, a imagen de Dios lo creó; varón y hembra los creó. •Gén 1:28 Y los bendijo Dios, y les dijo: Fructificad y multiplicaos; llenad la tierra, y sojuzgadla, y señoread en los peces del mar, en las aves de los cielos, y en todas las bestias que se mueven sobre la tierra.
  52. 52. •Luc 5:5 Respondiendo Simón, le dijo: Maestro, toda la noche hemos estado trabajando, y nada hemos pescado; mas en tu palabra echaré la red. •G2872 •kopiáo •de un derivado de G2873; sentir fatiga; por implicación trabajar duro: cansar, fatigar, labrar, trabajar. •
  53. 53. SÉPTIMA APARICIÓN DE RUT
  54. 54. •Rut 2:21 Y Rut la moabita dijo: Además de esto me ha dicho: Júntate con mis criadas, hasta que hayan acabado toda mi siega.
  55. 55. •Jud 1:14 De éstos también profetizó Enoc, séptimo desde Adán, diciendo: He aquí, vino el Señor con sus santas decenas de millares,
  56. 56. Rut 4:18 Estas son las generaciones de Fares: Fares engendró a Hezrón, Rut 4:19 Hezrón engendró a Ram, y Ram engendró a Aminadab, Rut 4:20 Aminadab engendró a Naasón, y Naasón engendró a Salmón, Rut 4:21 Salmón engendró a Booz, y Booz engendró a Obed, Rut 4:22 Obed engendró a Isaí, e Isaí engendró a David.
  57. 57. LOS 7 APOCALIPTICOS. •7 IGLESIAS •7 TROMPETAS •7 TRUENOS
  58. 58. •Gén 7:10 Y sucedió que al séptimo día las aguas del diluvio vinieron sobre la tierra.
  59. 59. •Gén 8:12 Y esperó aún otros siete días, y envió la paloma, la cual no volvió ya más a él.

