Microsoft SQL Server Database Administration.pptx

Jan. 20, 2023
Microsoft SQL Server Database Administration.pptx

Jan. 20, 2023
Technology

Microsoft SQL Server Database Administration Installation on computer

Microsoft SQL Server Database Administration Installation on computer

Technology
Microsoft SQL Server Database Administration.pptx

  1. 1. Microsoft SQL Server Database Administration -Vedant Sawant
  2. 2. Introduction:- • SQL is Known As Structured Query Language. • Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system developed by Microsoft • it is a software product with the primary function of storing and retrieving data as requested by other software applications
  3. 3. 1.Installing MSSQL Server 2019
  4. 4. 1.DownloadThe Appropriate version For MSSQL Server From The Official MicrosoftWebsite By FillingThe Form (MS SQL Server 2019)
  5. 5. 2. I)After Downloading,While Installing Setup Select Option Download Media .
  6. 6. 2. ii)SpecifyThe Download PathTo Download ISO File In Desired Folder Start Download.
  7. 7. 3.ThenWhile Downloading ,Create 4 Files In C Directory Of PC I)SQL Data Files ii)SQL Log Files ii)SQLTemp Db iv)SQL Backups We will NeedThese Folder Later While Storing Generated Files.
  8. 8. 4.OpenThe Downloaded ISO File ItWill Create One DiskWhich Will Contain Setup.exe Open ItTo Start Installing MSSQL Server.
  9. 9. 5.Then We Have Options In It.AlsoWe Have System Configuration Checker SoWeWill Run It Check Configuration OfThe System If It GivesWarning About ConfigurationThenWe Have Make Necessary Changes InThe Configuration AndTHen Proceed Further .
  10. 10. 6. choose the first option in the list and proceed to the next step
  11. 11. 7.we are installing the “Developer” edition, let us proceed with that option. Click “Next“
  12. 12. 8.Select the “I accept the license terms and Privacy Statement” Radio and click on “Next“.
  13. 13. 9.Windows will check the system to find out any problems that can occur while the setup is running. If your firewall is running, you might see a warning for “Windows Firewall” which reminds you to open appropriate ports after installation is complete. SoTurn Off theWindows Firewall
  14. 14. 10.AfterThat New Window Shows many features that SQL Server comes with. In case you would wish a certain feature to be included in your SQL instance, then this is the part that you choose their radio buttons. Click “Next” after you are done.
  15. 15. 11.Name your instance(Keep It By default), in this step and click on “Next“.
  16. 16. 12.We HaveTo Set StartupType Server Agent And SQL Server Database EngineTo Automatic And SQL Server BrowserTo Disabled InThose Features .And Click Next.
  17. 17. 13.Choose authentication Modes you will useTo Access SQL Server 1.Windows Mode Also Known As Integrated Mode Which Makes EasierTo Access SQL Server 2.mixed-mode authentication where a user can either be from a domain or added manually in the SQL instance.We HaveTo Set Password For SQL Server Authentication Mode
  18. 18. 14.OnThe NextTab Data Directories SetThe Directory Path For 4 Path SectionsThese Path Should Be the FolderWe Have Created BeforeThe Installation Of MSSQL
  19. 19. 15.Click OnTheTempDB Tab And SetThe Numbers As Needed.
  20. 20. 16.TickThe FirstTwo Checkboxes Of Filestream.
  21. 21. 17.On Clicking Next, We get an overview of the SQL Server configurations from the Ready to install page. Review the information and click on next to start the installation process.
  22. 22. 18.We Have Successfully Installed MSSQL2019
  23. 23. 2.Installing SSMS
  24. 24. • Click the "Download" button for downloading the SSMS 2019 • On the Given LinkThen find the .exe file. SSMS-Setup- ENU.exe
  25. 25. • Start installing ,The installation process of SMSS is So Easy Click the Install button.
  26. 26. • After loading packages progress bar will be shown.Wait for few minutes
  27. 27. • Installation completed. RestartThe Computer If Required.
  28. 28. • Double-click on SQL Server Management Studio.The first opening will take a few minutes.
  29. 29. • After Opening ItWill Show ConnectTo ServerWindow For Authentication.
  30. 30. MSSQL Authentication Modes 1.Windows Authentication 2.SQL Server andWindows Authentication
  31. 31. 1. Referred as integrated security 2. This eliminates the need for separate SQL Server credentials. 3. It Is Recommended that you useWindows Authentication Windows Authentication
  32. 32. 1. Referred to as mixed mode. 2. Username and password to connect to the SQL Server 3. Connecting to the SQL Server instance, bypassing WindowsAuthentication altogether. SQL Server andWindows Authentication
  33. 33. How is Data stored ? 1. Inside a database, data is stored into tables. 2. data has to be stored in a standardized manner. 3. data is stored in a database in tables, but tables are not the database.
  34. 34. Difference Between Candidate And Primary Key
  35. 35. 3.Restoring Backup File(AdventureWorks)
  36. 36. • First DownloadThe SpecifiedAdventureWorks2019.bak File FromThe Link Given
  37. 37. • Then MoveThose Downloaded FilesTo SQL_BACKUPS Folder
  38. 38. • Open SSMS Right-click the Databases folder and click the Restore Database… option as shown in the below image.
  39. 39. • You will get the below Restore Database window after clicking Restore Databases
  40. 40. • Click the radio button given beside Device. Once you click this option, a tab with three dots showing as grayed out in the below image will be enabled to choose the backup file. • Click the three dots and choose the backup file which we have downloaded in the above section.
  41. 41. • You can see database AdventureWorks2019 has been restored successfullyAnd Now We Can Perform Query On It

