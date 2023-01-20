Microsoft SQL Server Database Administration.pptx

1.
Microsoft SQL Server Database Administration
Introduction:-
• SQL is Known As Structured Query Language.
• Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system developed by Microsoft
• it is a software product with the primary function of storing and retrieving data as
requested by other software applications
ii)SpecifyThe Download PathTo Download ISO File In Desired
Folder Start Download.
3.ThenWhile Downloading ,Create 4 Files In C Directory Of PC
I)SQL Data Files
ii)SQL Log Files
ii)SQLTemp Db
iv)SQL Backups
We will NeedThese Folder Later While Storing Generated
Files.
4.OpenThe Downloaded ISO File ItWill Create One DiskWhich
Will Contain Setup.exe Open ItTo Start Installing MSSQL
Server.
5.Then We Have Options In It.AlsoWe Have System Configuration
Checker SoWeWill Run It Check Configuration OfThe System If It
GivesWarning About ConfigurationThenWe Have Make Necessary
Changes InThe Configuration AndTHen Proceed Further .
6. choose the first option in the list and proceed to the next
step
7.we are installing the “Developer” edition, let us proceed with
that option. Click “Next“
12.
8.Select the “I accept the license terms and Privacy
Statement” Radio and click on “Next“.
13.
9.Windows will check the system to find out any problems that
can occur while the setup is running. If your firewall is running,
you might see a warning for “Windows Firewall” which
reminds you to open appropriate ports after installation is
complete. SoTurn Off theWindows Firewall
10.AfterThat New Window Shows many features that SQL
Server comes with. In case you would wish a certain feature to
be included in your SQL instance, then this is the part that you
choose their radio buttons. Click “Next” after you are done.
11.Name your instance(Keep It By default), in this step and
click on “Next“.
12.We HaveTo Set StartupType Server Agent And SQL Server
Database EngineTo Automatic And SQL Server BrowserTo
Disabled InThose Features .And Click Next.
17.
13.Choose authentication Modes you will useTo Access SQL Server
1.Windows Mode Also Known As Integrated Mode Which Makes EasierTo Access SQL Server
2.mixed-mode authentication where a user can either be from a domain or added manually in
the SQL instance.We HaveTo Set Password For SQL Server Authentication Mode
14.OnThe NextTab Data Directories SetThe Directory Path
For 4 Path SectionsThese Path Should Be the FolderWe Have
Created BeforeThe Installation Of MSSQL
15.Click OnTheTempDB Tab And SetThe Numbers As Needed.
• Click the "Download" button for downloading the SSMS
2019
• On the Given LinkThen find the .exe file. SSMS-Setup-
ENU.exe
• Start installing ,The installation process of SMSS is So Easy Click the Install button.
26.
• After loading packages progress bar will be shown.Wait for
few minutes
• Installation completed. RestartThe Computer If Required.
• Double-click on SQL Server Management Studio.The first
opening will take a few minutes.
• After Opening ItWill Show ConnectTo ServerWindow For
Authentication.
30.
MSSQL Authentication Modes
1.Windows Authentication
2.SQL Server andWindows Authentication
1. Referred as integrated security
2. This eliminates the need for separate SQL Server
credentials.
3. It Is Recommended that you useWindows
Authentication
Windows Authentication
1. Referred to as mixed mode.
2. Username and password to connect to the SQL
Server
3. Connecting to the SQL Server instance, bypassing
WindowsAuthentication altogether.
SQL Server andWindows Authentication
How is Data stored ?
1. Inside a database, data is stored into tables.
2. data has to be stored in a standardized manner.
3. data is stored in a database in tables, but tables are not the database.
• First DownloadThe SpecifiedAdventureWorks2019.bak File FromThe Link Given
37.
• Then MoveThose Downloaded FilesTo SQL_BACKUPS Folder
38.
• Open SSMS Right-click the Databases folder and click the
Restore Database… option as shown in the below image.
39.
• You will get the below Restore Database window after
clicking Restore Databases
40.
• Click the radio button given beside Device. Once you click this option, a tab
with three dots showing as grayed out in the below image will be enabled
to choose the backup file.
• Click the three dots and choose the backup file which we have downloaded
in the above section.
41.
• You can see database AdventureWorks2019 has been
restored successfullyAnd Now We Can Perform Query On It