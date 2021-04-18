Successfully reported this slideshow.
Assessment of Learning अधिगम का आकलन Rajasthan Shiksha Mahavidyalaya Jaipur, Rajasthan, India-302002 www.rsmjaipur.com rsm...
तात्पर्य  ग्रेड िंग एक शक्ततशाली उपकरण क्िसका उपर्ोग शशक्षक अपने छात्रों, सहकशमयर्ों और सिंस्थानों क े साथ-साथ बाहरी सिंस...
भूममका Grading "is the process by which a teacher assesses students' learning through classroom tests and assignments, gra...
Use of Grading and types ग्रेड िंग का उपयोग एविं प्रकार A grading system is required to produce the report for the examina...
Challenges Before Managing Grading System- ग्रेड िंग प्रबिंिन क े समक्ष चुनौनतर्ािं- The major challenge for effective eva...
Principles for Managing Grading System (1/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (1/12)- Barbara E. Walvoor...
Principles for Managing Grading System (2/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (2/12)- 2. Substitute Judg...
Principles for Managing Grading System (3/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (3/12)- 3. Effective time ...
Principles for Managing Grading System (4/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (4/12)- 4. Preparation for...
Principles for Managing Grading System (5/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (5/12)- 5. Hearing and Obs...
Principles for Managing Grading System (6/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (6/12)- 6. Communicate and...
Principles for Managing Grading System (7/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (7/12)- 7. Integrate gradi...
Principles for Managing Grading System (8/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (8/12)- 8. Seize the Teach...
Principles for Managing Grading System (9/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (9/12)- 9. Make Student Le...
(10/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (10/12)- 10. Be the first teacher, the gatekeeper later-  Under...
Principles for Managing Grading System (11&12/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (11&12/12)- 11. Encour...
Thank You For queries feel free to mail at- Samparkacharya@gmail.com
Apr. 18, 2021

Grading

ग्रेडिंग एक शक्तिशाली उपकरण जिसका उपयोग शिक्षक अपने छात्रों, सहकर्मियों और संस्थानों के साथ-साथ बाहरी संस्थाओं के साथ संवाद करने के लिए उपयोग करता है। “प्रभावी ग्रेडिंग से तात्पर्य कक्षा की ग्रेडिंग को अधिक निष्पक्ष, अधिक समय-कुशल और अनुकूलित अधिगम हेतु सुझाव प्रस्तुत करना है”।
Grading is a powerful tool that teachers use to communicate with their students, colleagues, and institutions, as well as external institutions. "Effective grading refers to class grading to provide suggestions for more fair, more time-efficient and customized learning“.

Grading

  1. 1. Assessment of Learning अधिगम का आकलन Rajasthan Shiksha Mahavidyalaya Jaipur, Rajasthan, India-302002 www.rsmjaipur.com rsmjaipur1967@gmail.com Grading: Meaning, Role, Challenges and Principles ग्रेड िंग: अर्थ, भूममका, उपयोग, प्रकार, चुनौतियािं और मिदिािंि (ग्रेड िंग / श्रेणीकरण / क्रमस्र्ापन / ग्रे तनिाथरण /श्रेणी तनिाथरण) Presented By- Dr. Sampark Acharya Asst. Professor
  2. 2. तात्पर्य  ग्रेड िंग एक शक्ततशाली उपकरण क्िसका उपर्ोग शशक्षक अपने छात्रों, सहकशमयर्ों और सिंस्थानों क े साथ-साथ बाहरी सिंस्थाओिं क े साथ सिंवाद करने क े शलए उपर्ोग करता है। “प्रभावी ग्रेड िंग से तात्पर्य कक्षा की ग्रेड िंग को अधिक ननष्पक्ष, अधिक समर्-क ु शल और अनुक ू शलत अधिगम हेतु सुझाव प्रस्तुत करना है”।  Grading is a powerful tool that teachers use to communicate with their students, colleagues, and institutions, as well as external institutions. "Effective grading refers to class grading to provide suggestions for more fair, more time-efficient and customized learning“.
  3. 3. भूममका Grading "is the process by which a teacher assesses students' learning through classroom tests and assignments, grading has four roles:: ग्रेड िंग "प्रक्रिर्ा है क्िसक े द्वारा एक शशक्षक कक्षा परीक्षणों और असाइनमेंट क े माध्र्म से ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों क े अधिगम का आकलन करता है, ग्रेड िंग की चार भूशमकाएँ होती हैं:  Evaluation of the quality of student work ववद्र्ाथी क े काम की गुणवत्ता का मूलर्ािंकन  Interaction with students, institutes of higher studies, employers, and other individuals / institutions ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों, उच्च अध्र्र्न सिंस्थानों, ननर्ोतताओिं, और अन्र् व्र्क्लतर्ों/सिंस्थाओिं क े साथ सिंवाद  Motivation of students' learning method, focus and activity in the curriculum. Marking changes, attracting teachers' attention to the student ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों की अध्र्र्न पद्िनत, ध्र्ान-क े न्रण और पाठ्र्िम में सक्रिर्ता क े प्रनत अशभप्रेरणा पररवतयनों को धचक्न्हत करना, शशक्षकों का ध्र्ान ववद्र्ाथी क े प्रनत आकवषयत करना
  4. 4. Use of Grading and types ग्रेड िंग का उपयोग एविं प्रकार A grading system is required to produce the report for the examination conducted. Various formats are used for grading- GPA (Grade Point Average), CWA (Course Weighted Average), CCE (only for Institutes of CBSE, India format) and ICSE (for post-ICSE institutions, India) is the grading format. Once the grading level is defined, the curriculum needs to be created. When creating a course, the admin user needs to define what grading level is used to evaluate the students of that course. The course is determined by choosing one of the grading systems. The grading system can be edited when required. But this must be done before the examination report is made. आर्ोक्ित परीक्षा क े प्रनतवेदन ननमायण हेतु ग्रेड िंग प्रणाली की आवश्र्कता होती है। ग्रेड िंग हेतु ववशभन्न फॉमेट उपर्ोग में शलए िाते हैं- GPA (ग्रे प्वाइिंट एवरेि), CWA (कोसय वेटे एवरेि) CCE (क े वल CBSE, इिंड र्ा फॉमेट क े सिंस्थानों क े शलए) और ICSE (ICSE क े बाद क े सिंस्थानों क े शलए, भारत) ग्रेड िंग फॉमेट हैं। एक बार ग्रेड िंग स्तर पररभावषत क्रकए िाने क े बाद, पाठ्र्िम बनाने की आवश्र्कता होती है। पाठ्र्िम बनाते समर्, व्र्वस्थापक उपर्ोगकताय को र्ह पररभावषत करने की आवश्र्कता होती है क्रक उस पाठ्र्िम क े छात्रों का मूलर्ािंकन करने क े शलए क्रकस ग्रेड िंग स्तर का उपर्ोग क्रकर्ा िाता है। ग्रेड िंग शसस्टम में से क्रकसी एक को चुनकर पाठ्र्िम का ननिायरण क्रकर्ा िाता है।
  5. 5. Challenges Before Managing Grading System- ग्रेड िंग प्रबिंिन क े समक्ष चुनौनतर्ािं- The major challenge for effective evaluation is to manage the grading process. To do this "the teacher must abandon three common biases. These biases tend to deviate the grading process. 1) Assuming that the grading process will be completely fair; 2) Assuming that grading accurately reflects the situation 3) It is believed that this is a student-centered one- dimensional process to increase student learning. प्रभावी मूलर्ािंकन क े शलए प्रमुख चुनौती ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा का प्रबिंिन करना है। ऐसा करने क े शलए "शशक्षक को तीन सामान्र् पूवायग्रहों का त्र्ाग कर देना चादहए र्े पूवायग्रह ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा को राह से भटकते हैं- 1) र्ह मानना की ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा पूणय रूप से ननष्पक्ष होगी;
  6. 6. Principles for Managing Grading System (1/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (1/12)- Barbara E. Walvoord and Virginia Johnson Anderson propound 12 principles of grading 1. Appreciating the complexity of grading: use it as a learning tool-  Grading is a socially constructed and context-dependent process, and "there are no eternal standards of any grade or grading system.  The role of grades can change over time and they have different meanings for different groups of people. 1. ग्रेड िंग की जटिलिा की िराहना: इिे एक अधिगम-उपकरण क े रूप में उपयोग करें-  ग्रेड िंग एक सामाक्िक रूप से ननशमयत और सिंदभय-ननभयर प्रक्रिर्ा है, और "क्रकसी भी ग्रे र्ा ग्रेड िंग शसस्टम क े क ु छ शाश्वत मानक नहीिं हैं।  ग्रे की भूशमका समर् क े साथ बदल सकती है और लोगों क े ववशभन्न समूहों क े शलए उनक े अलग-अलग अथय हैं।
  7. 7. Principles for Managing Grading System (2/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (2/12)- 2. Substitute Judgment for Objectivity  There is no ultimate objective for evaluation.  The teacher must develop and present a self-informed and professional decision in the context of the needs of the institution, the students, and their future. 2. तनष्पक्षिा क े मलए स्र्ानापन्न तनणथय-  मूलर्ािंकन हेतु कोई अिंनतम उद्देश्र् नहीिं है।  शशक्षक को सिंस्थान, छात्रों और उनक े भववष्र् की आवश्र्कताओिं क े सिंदभय में एक स्व-सूधचत और पेशेवर ननणयर् ववकशसत और प्रस्तुत करना होगा।
  8. 8. Principles for Managing Grading System (3/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (3/12)- 3. Effective time distribution • Give sufficient time to the process to make a proper, professional decision, proceed with proper consistency • Repeated review of work does not result in complete impartiality. 3. िमय का प्रभावी वविरण- • एक उधचत, पेशेवर ननणयर् लेने हेतु प्रक्रिर्ा को पर्ायप्त समर् दें, उधचत क्स्थरता क े साथ आगे बढें • कार्य की समीक्षा बार-बार करने से पूणय ननष्पक्षता नहीिं होती।
  9. 9. Principles for Managing Grading System (4/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (4/12)- 4. Preparation for change  "Your grade and grading system in the institution will be explained and used within the system - everything will not be to your liking nor will grading be interpreted to the wishes of the students ..  The social meaning of grading changes over time.  Keep the brain open for change and be alert to falling grades. 4. पररविथन हेिु िैयारी-  "सिंस्था में आपक े ग्रे और ग्रेड िंग शसस्टम की व्र्ाख्र्ा की िाएगी और शसस्टम क े भीतर इसका उपर्ोग क्रकर्ा िाएगा – सब क ु छ आपकी पसिंद क े अनुसार नहीिं होगा और ना ही ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों की इच्छा क े अनुरूप ग्रेड िंग की व्र्ाख्र्ा की िार्ेगी..  समर् क े साथ ग्रेड िंग का सामाक्िक अथय बदल िाता है।
  10. 10. Principles for Managing Grading System (5/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (5/12)- 5. Hearing and Observation-  Students see grades in a specific sense that most affects their learning and learning style  Students should be fully introduced to the true meaning of Grades  Grade-setting should include cultural beliefs and values, the better you understand the culture, the better you can manage the grading process 5. श्रवण एविं तनरीक्षण-  ववद्र्ाथी ग्रे को क्रकसी ववशशष्ट अथय में देखते हैं िो उनक े अधिगम एविं अधिगम शैली को सवायधिक प्रभाववत करता है  ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों को ग्रेड्स क े वास्तववक अथों से पूणय रूप से पररधचत करा ददर्ा िाना चादहए
  11. 11. Principles for Managing Grading System (6/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (6/12)- 6. Communicate and Collaborate with Students-  Explain to the students the criteria and standards that you have set for grading.  Determine the criteria in such a way that the learning process is encouraged.  Collaborate with students to achieve common learning goals. 6. ववदयाधर्थयों क े िार् ििंवाद एविं िहयोग-  ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों को उन मानदिं ों और मानकों को समझाइए िो आपने ग्रेड िंग हेतु ननिायररत क्रकर्े हैं।  मानदिं ों का ननिायरण इस प्रकारसे करें क्रक अधिगम प्रक्रिर्ा को प्रोत्साहन प्राप्त हो।
  12. 12. Principles for Managing Grading System (7/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (7/12)- 7. Integrate grading with other key processes-  Integrate every activity in the school with grading.  Students’ Discipline  Behavior  Punctuality/Timeliness  Engagement in Activities. 7. अन्य प्रमुख प्रक्रक्रयाओिं क े िार् ग्रेड िंग को एकीकृ ि करें-  ववद्र्ालर् की प्रत्र्ेक गनतववधि को ग्रेड िंग से अशभन्न करें  ववद्र्ाथी का अनुशासन  व्र्वहार  समर्बद्िता  गनतववधिर्ों में सिंलग्नता
  13. 13. Principles for Managing Grading System (8/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (8/12)- 8. Seize the Teachable Moments-  Informal feedback and discussion related to the grade is good for the students.  Emotional moments can be valuable learning moments in which lessons and their associated values can be provided to students. 8. मिक्षण योग्य पलों को अपने अधिकार में करें-  ग्रे से सम्बिंधित अनौपचाररक प्रनतक्रिर्ा और चचाय ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों हेतु अच्छी है।  भावनात्मक पल मूलर्वान शशक्षण क्षण हो सकते हैं क्िसमें पाठ और और उनसे सम्बिंधित मूलर् ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों को प्रदान क्रकए िा सकते हैं।
  14. 14. Principles for Managing Grading System (9/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (9/12)- 9. Make Student Learning the Primary Goal  Confrontation of values ​​between internal and external pressures is possible. In this situation, the teacher should focus on learning and not spend time in response to external pressures.–  Confrontation of values ​​between internal and external pressures is possible. In this situation, the teacher should focus on learning and not spend time in response to external pressures.  The participation of more and more students in the grading process leads to greater development of learning and personality.  Active participation of students in learning depends on- 1. Teacher interest 2. Friendships with students 3. Fairness of grading system 4. Grading Assistance for Students 5. Information given by the teacher to the students regarding the grading system  Efforts made by education to strengthen grading- 1. Encourage student-faculty interaction 2. Encourage collaboration between students 3. Promotion of active learning 4. prompt response 5. Encourage students to complete work on time 6. Communication of high expectations 7. Honoring diverse talents and learning tips 9. ववदयाधर्थयों दवारा अधिगम क े प्रार्ममक उददेश्यों की प्राप्ति िुतनप्श्चि करें-  आन्तररक और बाह्र् दबावों क े मध्र् मूलर्ों में टकराव सिंभव है। इस क्स्थनत में शशक्षक को अधिगम पर ध्र्ान देना चादहए ना की बाह्र् दबावों क े प्रत्र्ुत्तर में समर् बबताना चादहए।  अधिकाधिक ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों की ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा में भागीदारी अधिगम और व्र्क्ततत्व का अधिक ववकास करती है।  अधिगम में ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों की सक्रिर् भागीदारी ननम्नाक्रकत पर ननभयर करती है- 1. शशक्षक की रूधच 2. ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों क े साथ शमत्रता क े भाव, 3. ग्रेड िंग प्रणाली की ननष्पक्षता, 4. ग्रेड िंग की ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों हेतु सहार्कता, 4. ग्रेड िंग प्रणाली क े सन्दभय में शशक्षक द्वारा ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों को दी गर्ी सूचना  शशक्षा द्वारा ग्रेड िंग को सुरढ बनाने हेतु क्रकर्े िाने वाले प्रर्ास- 1. छात्र-सिंकार् सिंपक य को प्रोत्साहन, 2. छात्रों क े बीच सहर्ोग को प्रोत्साहन, 3. सक्रिर् अधिगम को प्रोत्साहन, 4. शीघ्र प्रनतक्रिर्ा, 5. ववद्र्ाधथयर्ों को समर् पर कार्य प्रस्तुत करने हेतु प्रोत्साहन, 6. उच्च उम्मीदों का सिंचार 7. ववववि प्रनतभाओिं और अधिगम र्ुक्ततर्ों का सम्मान
  15. 15. (10/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (10/12)- 10. Be the first teacher, the gatekeeper later-  Understand the student  Trust them  Find out what they need  Help them learn no matter their background.  Provide equal opportunity to all students and learning. 10. पहले मिक्षक बनें, दवारपाल बाद में-  छात्र को समझें  उन पर ववश्वास करें  पता लगाएँ क्रक उन्हें तर्ा चादहए  उनकी पृष्ठभूशम को कोई फक य नहीिं पड़ता सीखने में मदद करें।  सभी छात्रों और सीखने का समान मौका प्रदान करें।
  16. 16. Principles for Managing Grading System (11&12/12)- ग्रेड िंग प्रक्रिर्ा क े प्रबिंिन हेतु शसद्िािंत (11&12/12)- 11. Encourage learning-focused motivation-  Motivation is a key to learning and grades have the ability to take this motivation to the highest level.  Attitudes to grades, more than grades themselves, negatively affect student motivation for learning 12. Emphasize Student Involvement-  This is the bottom line for learning. 11. अधिगम-क ें टिि प्रेरणा को प्रोत्िाटहि करें-  प्रेरणा अधिगम की एक क ुिं िी है और ग्रे में इस प्रेरणा को उच्चतम स्तर तक ले िाने की क्षमता होती है।  ग्रे क े प्रनत दृक्ष्टकोण, स्वर्िं ग्रे से अधिक, अधिगम हेतु ववद्र्ाथी की प्रेरणा को नकारात्मक रूप से प्रभाववत करते हैं 12. छात्र भागीदारी पर जोर दें-  र्ह अधिगम की आिारभूत रेखा है।
  17. 17. Thank You For queries feel free to mail at- Samparkacharya@gmail.com

