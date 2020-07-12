Expo presentation pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
YouthCodingStrategies:TeachingOurChildrenHowToCodeAsA MeansOfProblemSolvingForOurCommunity Instructor: LaTriese Sanders-So...
Agenda • What is code? • How can code improve our community? • Problem Solving in our community • Careers in Code • Why ar...
WhatisCode? ▪ In programming, code (noun) is a term used for both the statements written in a particular programming langu...
MachineLanguage/BinaryCode ▪1 : something made of two things or parts specifically 2: mathematics : a number system based ...
WhatisProgramingLanguage? ▪A programming language is a formal language, which comprises a set of instructions that produce...
WhatisAlgorithm? ▪a process or set of rules to be followed in calculations or other problem-solving operations, especially...
How can code improve our community?
What Code You should master for these professions? Robots Drones Web Applications Desktop Application Cyber Security Pytho...
Engineering Problem Solving Method
Activity Time
  1. 1. YouthCodingStrategies:TeachingOurChildrenHowToCodeAsA MeansOfProblemSolvingForOurCommunity Instructor: LaTriese Sanders-Sobukwe
  2. 2. Agenda • What is code? • How can code improve our community? • Problem Solving in our community • Careers in Code • Why aren’t we pursuing these fields • Stats • Creative Coding Demonstration
  3. 3. WhatisCode? ▪ In programming, code (noun) is a term used for both the statements written in a particular programming language - the source code , and a term for the source code after it has been processed by a compiler and made ready to run in the computer - the object code . To code (verb) is to write programming statements - that is, to write the source code for a program.
  4. 4. MachineLanguage/BinaryCode ▪1 : something made of two things or parts specifically 2: mathematics : a number system based only on the numerals 0 and 1
  5. 5. WhatisProgramingLanguage? ▪A programming language is a formal language, which comprises a set of instructions that produce various kinds of output. Programming languages are used in computer programming to implement algorithms.
  6. 6. WhatisAlgorithm? ▪a process or set of rules to be followed in calculations or other problem-solving operations, especially by a computer.
  7. 7. How can code improve our community?
  8. 8. What Code You should master for these professions? Robots Drones Web Applications Desktop Application Cyber Security Python, JavaScript Python, C++, Arduino HTML, CSS, JavaScript Python, JavaScript, Visual basic C++ for upper level positions Safety & Surveillance Safety, Surveillance and disaster relief Marketing for business Customize software for companies Sensitive data protection
  9. 9. Engineering Problem Solving Method
  10. 10. Activity Time
×