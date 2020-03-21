Successfully reported this slideshow.
Over 10 years ago I intensified a lifetime calling to start a deeper search inside me to meet my most authentic self with full awareness. Since setting that greatest intention I've opened my mind, body, and soul to every method and technology I could read, watch, participate in and integrate within my consciousness and capacity year after year. From self-help books to weekend seminars, weekly meetups exploring many different topics, meditation, religion, alchemy, ancient cultures, Qi Gong, energy healing, so many online videos, movies, music, counseling, therapy, psychic readings, tarot guidance, astrology, kambo and ayahuasca ceremonies, past life hypnosis, and insight from akashic records. In January 2016 a wonderful message of alternative realities and becoming neutral was the theme that came through an akashic session with an exceptional counselor https://www.akashicjune.com/

Published in: Self Improvement
Alien Awakened: Alternative Realities

  2. 2. Aliens Awakened ALTERNATIVE REALITIES You are the light hiding inside darkness. Open the door and come in. a·li·en The term "alien" is derived from the Latin alienus, meaning stranger, foreign, etym. "belonging (somewhere) else.” The masters and teachers are opening with alternative realities! What you are able to do and will enjoy doing more is skipping timelines for exploring parallel universes. You are very inter-dimensional and will get more so, as all are in the whole collective here. It is essential for you to remain neutral to move into your quantum power. The quantum power is space for creating your reality, a change in your life, or whatever you may choose at any given point. Discovered by doing nothing ﬁrst, don’t know an answer or be anything; just show up in a place of non-judgement and lightness of being. Stay out of duality and conclusions with things in your life. Remember conditions or circumstances aren’t necessarily good or bad, each just are. When something rears up in your consciousness, like a mosquito bite you can’t scratch, remain neutral, notice it,
  3. 3. and focus on your trajectory…not on what you don’t want, but want you do desire. Each choice is part of your journey. You are learning in experience-based results how to be an alchemist and transform things for the better to manifest here in a physical way. You have been known as many things in inﬁnite lifetimes, each as an aspect of you here. In stillness the universal aspect in you, the one part you’re pulling in and getting familiar with again strikes limitless pure joy in simply living here; present now. Approach this quest with a sense of play and exploration. The teaching of neutral by the masters and teachers is to guide you going there to that place inside that is alien to most where nothing is highly charged but you’re making choices with regard for how to create reality now. Keep exploring inwardly and outwardly that which lifts your heart and spikes your curiosity. Keep following that thread giving attention to what’s present now. At this time, you are at a juncture in this life where you're gathering tools and memories, pulling in the many aspects of your authentic self into this timeline, more and more coming together in a greater holographic way. You are also in a state of what the masters and teachers call becoming which is in fact the greatest gift you will give no matter where you go or the activities you engage in. At this point it’s as much about the frequency you carry in what you are becoming in-between all. Ultimately self- awareness is how you strip away those things that are more fear-based, judgement-based, resistance-based to stand in the fullest light you can wherever you go. This in truth is
  4. 4. your biggest work. How you express it in more detailed activities becomes what the masters and teachers call the playground, which is sacred, because your soul is like a child. Not childish, but very childlike and loves to play. It’s here to get the most out of this physical experience in tangible ways. To recognize in you how wonderful physicality is here! The masters and teaches guide you to deeply delve into anything and everything that interests you, makes you laugh, feels like creative expression. What you will cultivate is what the masters and teachers call a glistening thread that develops various forms of synchronicity taking you to the fullest expression for yourself and the other (world). What you are learning in this practice is how life will reveal to you and communicate what it needs you to do. Right now focus on following the glistening thread and allow life to show itself to you for taking action. Start being in the world but not of it in creative alliances which is really about connecting with people. Imagine an atom or molecule (as below) as a model of the universe.
  5. 5. In the essence or core of the nucleus is the inherent nature of your soul. The alien waiting to be awakened in this life. Use this wisdom for inner exploration and discovery starting wherever you are now. Stay curious like a child. Maintain focusing on the glistening thread, paying attention step-by-step, and keep responding to what is revealed to you with a purpose and a connection amplifying experiences with freedom, conﬁdence, and choice. In the akashic records you leave an imprint when departing a physical body. There is a certain amount of packing our bags energetically with what’s going to remain in the soul ﬁngerprint in the akashic ﬁeld. Here and now you collect tools and experiences while the soul studies how you apply consciousness to this situation, to this challenge, to this discussion to remember itself in consistent inﬂuence over time planted in everything like seeds. What are you most fearful about? We all inherit ancestral and family patterns along with karmic energy from every life creating fear and anxiety from when you voice your truth in a way where it is/was public, you are/were seen and heard standing in your altruistic truth, and are/were taken down for speaking against the mainstream. You hold your truth high and have contest or conﬂict in doing so with such a fear-based culture.
  6. 6. What you study within to stay in that space of speaking your truth will fall into the pact with the soul’s path. It’s not about ﬁghting for a right, but the right use of will and coming into command of the ego. Command is not fear- based, control is fear-based, and the world operates largely in a control-based way that has to change and is changing, which is a struggle in each individual and in the entire culture at large. The guidance is given from the masters and teachers with command being one of the biggest teachings coming from “I Am” and is very neutral. You are sure to have experienced what command feels like when there is no trying or pushing, there is no ‘I need to convince’ anybody of anything, you just walk in being the love that you are and come from such a deep place that even those people in control typically will hear you, because what you are saying comes from what the masters and teachers call that core piece of love that is the truth of what everyone is. It’s giving up consideration when feeling like I must get you to hear me or I must get you to understand something. When coming from command the masters and teachers are saying to you now, it comes from a place I need to do nothing, and it doesn’t mean you won’t do anything, but it takes away that control mechanism, the pushing, the ﬁght for a right and so many things you are moving away from in this lifetime. And then you are just standing here neutral in your real truth and respond genuinely. Yes, you take action but it feels totally different and has a huge impact. You have a graceful desire to learn, to become and to pass on. The way for it to happen is by allowing your pure
  7. 7. motive and then take action. Set your big intention to discover the essence of a living origin in you, around you, and through you and to pass it on in any way that feels freeing to you. Remember the word allow because it speciﬁcally comes through the akashic records and the energetic impact of it creates stillness inside that grants you to release and surrender in your own way. Surrender is the main avenue for empowerment. You were in prison and charged for something you didn’t even do. A lot of lives where you were taken down for speaking your truth and a lot of adventure held in a state of being powerless and in bondage. All are memories that impact now. What consciousness is doing currently is setting up a paradigm of challenges that should not be considered bad but an opportunity here in facing those fears and limitations. Take the word ﬁght out and choose freedom, love, peace, and joy in confronting your fear- based ego. You are here to live, let stories of yourself die, and show others how according to authentic practice. You and the people closest to you have been around a few times, coming together each life, to teach each other something. Do you understand? Many say I want one thing or another, but they truly do not mean it. The masters and teachers say the fear of being consumed, taken down and tread upon is the biggest and most palpable charge on this arena right now.
  8. 8. If you really want one greatest intention, start cultivating it by not just explaining how you want it to feel in your thoughts but by bringing the very feeling of having it already into this moment now. How do you feel with it here? Give the greatest intention an incredible amount of space and friendship to manifest the biggest container or vessel to be all you can and have all you want and need to be in full presence. Finding happiness even in challenging others needs around you. Go inside yourself with what the masters and teachers call the quantum open ended question, “How can I ﬁnd peace, love, joy and freedom within my chosen responsibility?” You choose to be responsible in a number of ways, how can you ﬁnd peace, love, joy and freedom within that paradigm. Trust yourself and have faith in a living spirit taking you beyond the mind’s current borders and boundaries by igniting passion to be the best version of you belonging in any point of alternative realities. Do not try to ﬁgure it out. Worrying is like praying for what you do not want. Once you get it and really bring understanding to your self-awareness, then you won’t start worrying about worry again. The quantum open ended question is one of the most powerful ways to collaborate with the divine in you. Use it everyday! If there is something you can’t ﬁgure out, pose a question, not with a sense of I need to know, but with appreciation in curiosity is most important.
  9. 9. You are human! You are here to integrate your humanness with the divine in you within individual expression. The masters and teachers say as you hold the human fears, both yours and the collective, and understand you got your piece of the collective you’re holding as well, do not judge but have compassion for the human mind that has brought you to this place. It means even love that dark part of you, like parenting and having compassion for the inner child which is scared, comfort it by saying, “It's OK, you have reasons, let’s take the next aligned step together.” If you judge and resist it’s going to keep going afraid. Love your way through the fear. Have great empathy for your human-ness. The masters and teachers say it doesn’t have to look perfect to be impeccable. You integrate the divine in you by bringing love to the human experience. The central essence of your soul pulls in reﬂection with precise synchronicity because the connection is already so strong and deep within the particles already in, around, and inside you coming together. Your freedom of mind, free open heart, all that you give is so beautiful. Just make sure you receive as well. Your love moves out into life and it will bring you what you desire in form. The life that you love is the life you will have, the love that you share is like seeing an image of all colors; so beautiful like the best rainbow ever. You are wonderful and here to tell all it is going to be alright in your original example!
  10. 10. Make your face a happy face. That is what I wish the most for you and it can be so. The happy face will bless the planet as it has already in so many ways. Don’t ever doubt your face lights up the world. We are more inter dimensional than you realize. Here, there, everywhere! Why are you not more present? Most live a life experience made of compromise beyond what is healthy for them. Not feeling you can be who you are or say what you want, being over-shadowed by others and giving up to accept ‘what this has to be' without it being necessary. All must go inside to ﬁnd oneself. Take the tiger by the tail! With amazement witness and observe how do you get by in a world that is so fearful is the tiger. You are capable of that fearlessness. Most get eaten alive many times. We come together quite often to teach each other things. Always love to hear how you are in everything and anyone. Recognize that and please keep the idea in mind, we do travel in packs. The power to choose is what brings life to life! Take the magic carpet ride to alternative realities to discover belonging to another unknown realm of yourself for the greatest good in resurrecting you and all concerned now; Alien Awaken!
  11. 11. Aliens Awakened is a series of guidance from the masters and teachers transmitted through reading Akashic Records for Sammy Simpson by June Brought. The ﬁrst guide, Alternative Realities are messages from the ﬁrst session in January 2016. Additional guides from annual readings will be available. Aliens Awakened: Detaching 2017 session Aliens Awakened: Resolving and Achieving in a Different Way 2018 session Aliens Awakened: Acknowledgement and Thank You 2019 session Learn more about June Brought by visiting https:// www.akashicjune.com/ Help Sammy create 1,000,000,000 happy faces worldwide to be a catalyst for limitless experiences here by visiting https:// thebestrainbowever.com/

