Alien Awakened: Alternative Realities

Over 10 years ago I intensified a lifetime calling to start a deeper search inside me to meet my most authentic self with full awareness. Since setting that greatest intention I've opened my mind, body, and soul to every method and technology I could read, watch, participate in and integrate within my consciousness and capacity year after year. From self-help books to weekend seminars, weekly meetups exploring many different topics, meditation, religion, alchemy, ancient cultures, Qi Gong, energy healing, so many online videos, movies, music, counseling, therapy, psychic readings, tarot guidance, astrology, kambo and ayahuasca ceremonies, past life hypnosis, and insight from akashic records. In January 2016 a wonderful message of alternative realities and becoming neutral was the theme that came through an akashic session with an exceptional counselor https://www.akashicjune.com/