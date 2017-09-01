Método científico la manzana 1

Método Científico Oxidación de una manzana
1.observacion
-Como vemos la manzana no solo cambia de color si no de forma
2.planteamiento del problema
¿Como sucede esto o como es posible?
3.hipotesis
• Todo lo q esta en contacto con el oxigeno, se oxida inclusive nosotros. ejemplo: -la palta al estar en contacto con el o...
4.objetivos
• Dejamos una manzana partida al a mitad durante 4 a 5 horas y podremos ver q pasa
5.experimentacion
• Vamos a poner una manzana cortada en dos en medio del sol y oxigeno y veremos cual será la reacciones ante el medio ambi...
6. resultados
• Al finalizar el experimento vemos que la manzana cambio de forma y color.
7.conclusion
• La mayoría de las cosas que están expuestas al oxigeno se oxidan. • A esto le llamamos teoría o ley.
