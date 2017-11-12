Desperate times call for desperate measures, and for aging Hollywood stars Karen and Steve that means agreeing to a shocki...
●Written By: Neil LaBute ●Narrated By: Ari Graynor, Eric McCormack, Jennifer Westfeldt, Amber Tamblyn ●Publisher: LA Theatre Works ●Date: January 2017 ●Duration: 1 hours 39 minutes
Money Shot By Neil LaBute download audiobooks for free mp3

  Desperate times call for desperate measures, and for aging Hollywood stars Karen and Steve that means agreeing to a shocking contractual clause. On the eve of a "climactic" day of shooting, they finally tell their significant others what's to come. Starring (in alphabetical order): Ari Graynor as Missy Eric McCormack as Steve Amber Tamblyn as Bev Jennifer Westfeldt as Karen Written and directed by Neil LaBute and recorded before an audience. Sound Effects Artist, Jeff Gardner. Production Manager, Rick V. Moreno. Associate Producer, Anna Lyse Erikson. Recording Engineer, Sound Designer, Mixer and Editor, Mark Holden for The Invisible Studios, West Hollywood.
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Neil LaBute ●Narrated By: Ari Graynor, Eric McCormack, Jennifer Westfeldt, Amber Tamblyn ●Publisher: LA Theatre Works ●Date: January 2017 ●Duration: 1 hours 39 minutes
