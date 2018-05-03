Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to gain weight in Gurgaon– A smart and healthful way Keeping your body healthy and being in shape is the biggest need ...
Tips on gaining weight in a healthful way:  Be Realistic about Your Body Type If you are thin but healthy, take a close l...
What foods to eat to gain weight? Here are the best foods to help you gain weight, the smarter way:  Milk: Milk a good ba...
What do I have to do to gain weight? Healthy ways to Weight Gain in Gurgaon when you're underweight:  Eat more frequently...
What exercise to do to gain weight?  Push-Ups: Push-ups are one of the most effective forms of exercise as they do not re...
Thank You For more details consult a proper dietitian in Gurgaon or visit at https://www.grotal.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Weight gain in gurgaon

11 views

Published on

Consult a dietician they have little idea of where to go or whom to consult. Weight gain in Gurgaon is the best option for you.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Weight gain in gurgaon

  1. 1. How to gain weight in Gurgaon– A smart and healthful way Keeping your body healthy and being in shape is the biggest need of the hour today. Just look around you, almost everyone is facing weight problems or is fighting diseases that emerge from it. However, a big problem that people today face is that even though they are willing to consult a dietician- they have little idea of where to go or whom to consult. Weight gain in Gurgaon is the best option for you. The problems in a human body are not only a result of what you eat but also a reflection of how much you eat and when you eat. Hence, it is extremely crucial to consult a proper dietitian and determine the vitamin, fiber and nutrient requirements of your body and plan your meals accordingly.
  2. 2. Tips on gaining weight in a healthful way:  Be Realistic about Your Body Type If you are thin but healthy, take a close look at your parents and siblings.  Steer Clear of Gimmicks and Supplements Eat more delicious nutrient-rich foods.  Focus on Quality First, Quantity Second Focus on Quality and quantity of healthy weight gain and to consume more nutrient-rich foods.
  3. 3. What foods to eat to gain weight? Here are the best foods to help you gain weight, the smarter way:  Milk: Milk a good balance of proteins, carbs, and fats. It's also a good source of calcium, as well as other vitamins and minerals.  Rice: Rice is a convenient, low-cost carb source to help you gain weight.  Nuts and nut butter: Nuts and nut butter are a perfect choice if you're looking to gain weight.  Red Meats: Red meats are helpful for muscle-building and frequent weight gain.  Potatoes and Starches: Potatoes and starchy foods are very helpful in gaining extra calories. Choose one of these starchy carbs:  Quinoa  Oats  Corn  Buckwheat  Potatoes and sweet potatoes  Squash  Winter root vegetables  Beans and legumes  Salmon and Oily Fish: Salmon and oily fish are excellent sources of protein and helpful in gaining weight.
  4. 4. What do I have to do to gain weight? Healthy ways to Weight Gain in Gurgaon when you're underweight:  Eat more frequently: When you're underweight, you may feel full faster.  Make each bite count: Eat nuts, peanut butter, cheese, dried fruits, and avocados.  Nutrient-rich foods: Consume bread, pasta and cereals, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, lean protein sources, nuts, and seeds.  Smoothies and shakes: Eat Smoothies and drink shakes of banana, mango, and papaya to gain calories.  Exercise: Exercise, especially strength training, can help you gain weight by building up your muscles. Exercise may also stimulate your appetite.
  5. 5. What exercise to do to gain weight?  Push-Ups: Push-ups are one of the most effective forms of exercise as they do not require weights or any fancy machines. This exercise is ideal for gaining weight in the upper body as it works best when bigger muscles are worked upon.  Swimming: This cardiovascular workout is effective in both weight gain as well as weight loss. When a person swims diligently, his appetite gets aggravated and he tends to consume a lot of food, which causes weight gain.  Low-Intensity Aerobic Workout: This form of exercise for weight gain involves breathing in oxygen and breathing out carbon dioxide in the process of performing low-intensity workouts. It stimulates the appetite and enhances the metabolism, which leads to an increase in weight.  Lunges And Squats: Lunges and squats are excellent exercises to gain weight. They are an option when it comes to putting on weight around the quadriceps, the back and the calves. The area around the legs is the largest muscle zone and one can gain much weight if these lunges and squats are performed in sets.  Bench Press: Exercises like the bench press are effective in increasing more weight around the inner and outer chest regions than on the shoulders and forearms. Inclined bench press and a few more modifications are known to bear better results. Two sets of ten each are ideal to gain weight in the focused area.  Upright Barbell Rows and Dumbbell Shoulder Press: These exercises are wonderful for gaining muscle mass in the upper body and help a thin body gain a good physique. These weight gain exercises have to be done repeatedly in sets and can be done at home as well.  Pull-Ups: This exercise is more effective when executed with a bar. It can be done anywhere and like push-ups, this exercise is also a part of calisthenics. It helps in increasing the weight  Deadlifts: Before practicing this exercise, one is required to understand the form as it involves the use of heavyweights with the help of the arms, back, and legs. It can be precarious hence one should practice it in the presence of a trainer. This workout helps in gaining weight promptly.  Yoga: Yoga involves the enactment of poses with precision and correct pattern of breathing. This not just helps in gaining weight by reviving the appetite, it also relaxes the mind which indirectly helps in gaining weight.
  6. 6. Thank You For more details consult a proper dietitian in Gurgaon or visit at https://www.grotal.com/

×