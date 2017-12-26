Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ليوم‬‫الثالثاء‬80/80/9041‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫املوافق‬62/96/6892‫م‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫االستدامة‬ ‫برامج‬ :‫نايف‬ ‫بن‬ ‫سعود‬‫اجلامعات‬ ‫مسرية...
‫اهل‬ ‫جائزة‬ ‫رئيس‬ ‫يكرم‬ ‫الشرقية‬ ‫أمري‬ ‫نائب‬‫اجري‬ OkazThu 01 Jan 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫آراء‬ ‫رصد‬088‫الشرقية‬ ‫إمارة‬ ‫...
‫إدارة‬ ‫جملس‬ ‫يستقبل‬ ‫األحساء‬ ‫حمافظ‬«‫للمتقاعدين‬ ‫الوطنية‬»‫وشركة‬ ‫السياحة‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫اإل‬ ...
«‫الداخلية‬»‫يف‬ ‫املتورطني‬ ‫هوية‬ ‫تكشف‬‫اجلرياني‬ ‫القاضي‬ ‫قتل‬ Al RiyadhTue 26 Dec 01:28 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ودو‬ ‫القطيف‬ ‫إره...
4‫اجلرياني‬ ‫اغتالوا‬ ‫مطلوبني‬ Al Youme 26 Dec 03:00Tu ‫المزيد‬ ‫قتل‬ :‫القطيف‬ ‫أهالي‬«‫اجلرياني‬»‫اإل‬ ‫على‬ ‫واعتداء‬ ...
0‫أق‬ ‫أمام‬ ‫العوامية‬ ‫إرهابيي‬ ‫فضحت‬ ‫عوامل‬‫املقربني‬ ‫رب‬ makkahnewspaperMon 25 Dec 20:33 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ع‬ ‫هلا‬ ‫إرهابي...
‫والز‬ ‫بقيق‬ ‫لبلدي‬ ‫ًا‬‫س‬‫رئي‬ ‫اهلاجري‬ ‫اختيار‬‫ًا‬‫ب‬‫نائ‬ ‫هراني‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ملخالفات‬ ...
‫تفا‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الكشف‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫شعيب‬ ‫استنكار‬ :‫القطيف‬‫اجلرياني‬ ‫مقتل‬ ‫صيل‬ Al RiyadhTue 26 Dec 01:32 ‫المزيد‬ ‫اجلري‬ ‫اغت...
‫خيدم‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫حمول‬ ‫حريق‬ ‫على‬ ‫السيطرة‬2‫باهلفوف‬ ‫أحياء‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫امللك‬ ‫اهليئة‬ ‫لطالب‬ ...
٦‫آالف‬‫مشارك‬‫يف‬‫جائزة‬‫املنطقة‬‫ا‬‫لشرقية‬‫للسائق‬‫امل‬‫ثالي‬ InmaTue 26 Dec 00:23 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ي‬ "‫"اجلرياني‬ ‫القاضي‬ ‫...
‫متنح‬ ‫إبداعية‬ ‫حلول‬0‫كوريا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متقدمة‬ ‫جوائز‬ ‫طالب‬ Al WatanMon 25 Dec 20:03 ‫المزيد‬ ‫بالسرط‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫معدالت‬...
‫تتيح‬ ‫الشرقية‬ ‫غرفة‬40‫أول‬ ‫إلكرتونية‬ ‫خدمة‬6890 Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫باألحس‬ ‫احلديث‬ ‫املسكن‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫...
‫مهرجان‬«‫الشعر‬ ‫بيت‬»‫الد‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ينطلق‬‫اليوم‬ ..‫مام‬ OkazTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ «‫الشعر‬ ‫بيت‬»‫دورة‬ ‫ُدشن‬‫ي‬«‫ا‬...
‫ورشة‬ ‫تدشني‬ ‫يف‬ ‫وفيلم‬ ‫قصة‬«‫ا‬ ‫بيت‬‫لسرد‬»‫اإلجنليزية‬ Al RiyadhMon 25 Dec 23:08 ‫المزيد‬ 92‫يدخلون‬ ً‫ة‬‫وشاعر‬ ً...
0‫مهرجان‬ ‫يف‬ ‫تشارك‬ ‫تراثية‬ ‫قرى‬«‫سعودي‬ ‫هال‬» Al madinahTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫معرض‬«‫اململكة‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫روائع‬»‫...
الملف الإخباري للمنطقة الشرقية 08-04-1439

الملف الإخباري للمنطقة الشرقية
الثلاثاء 08-04-1439
إعداد: إدارة الإعلام بإمارة المنطقة الشرقية
للتواصل مع إدارة الإعلام
media@sharqiah.gov.sa

الملف الإخباري للمنطقة الشرقية 08-04-1439

  1. 1. ‫ليوم‬‫الثالثاء‬80/80/9041‫ـ‬‫ه‬ ‫املوافق‬62/96/6892‫م‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫االستدامة‬ ‫برامج‬ :‫نايف‬ ‫بن‬ ‫سعود‬‫اجلامعات‬ ‫مسرية‬ ‫تعزز‬ OkazTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫عل‬ ‫اجلامعات‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫جيب‬ :‫الشرقية‬ ‫أمري‬‫ى‬«‫املالية‬ ‫االستدامة‬» Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬
  2. 2. ‫اهل‬ ‫جائزة‬ ‫رئيس‬ ‫يكرم‬ ‫الشرقية‬ ‫أمري‬ ‫نائب‬‫اجري‬ OkazThu 01 Jan 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫آراء‬ ‫رصد‬088‫الشرقية‬ ‫إمارة‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مستفيد‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫الطال‬ ‫الشرقية‬ ‫أمري‬ ‫استضافة‬ :‫البتال‬ .‫د‬‫يف‬ ‫ب‬«‫اإلثنينية‬»‫تع‬‫قدراتهم‬ ‫زز‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬
  3. 3. ‫إدارة‬ ‫جملس‬ ‫يستقبل‬ ‫األحساء‬ ‫حمافظ‬«‫للمتقاعدين‬ ‫الوطنية‬»‫وشركة‬ ‫السياحة‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫بالعمل‬ ‫تندد‬ ‫العلماء‬ ‫كبار‬ ‫وهيئة‬ ..‫جرامي‬ Al RiyadhTue 26 Dec 01:32 ‫المزيد‬ ً‫ا‬‫وخارجي‬ ً‫ا‬‫داخلي‬ ‫اإلرهاب‬ ‫تنسف‬ ‫اململكة‬ Al RiyadhTue 26 Dec 01:32 ‫المزيد‬
  4. 4. «‫الداخلية‬»‫يف‬ ‫املتورطني‬ ‫هوية‬ ‫تكشف‬‫اجلرياني‬ ‫القاضي‬ ‫قتل‬ Al RiyadhTue 26 Dec 01:28 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ودو‬ ‫القطيف‬ ‫إرهابيي‬ ‫دربت‬ ‫إيران‬ :‫الرتكي‬‫ست‬ ‫خلف‬ ‫من‬ ‫متوهلم‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫ل‬‫ار‬ OkazTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫اإلرهاب‬ ‫بدعم‬ ‫إيران‬ ‫تتهم‬ ‫السعودية‬‫لقطيف‬ Alsharq alawsatTue 26 Dec 08:03 ‫المزيد‬ ‫امليليشيا‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫يف‬ ‫إيراني‬ ‫دور‬ :‫السعودية‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫لإلرهابيني‬ ‫املساندة‬ ‫ت‬‫لقطيف‬ tAlsharq alawsaTue 26 Dec 02:14 ‫المزيد‬
  5. 5. 4‫اجلرياني‬ ‫اغتالوا‬ ‫مطلوبني‬ Al Youme 26 Dec 03:00Tu ‫المزيد‬ ‫قتل‬ :‫القطيف‬ ‫أهالي‬«‫اجلرياني‬»‫اإل‬ ‫على‬ ‫واعتداء‬ ‫إجرامي‬ ‫عمل‬‫نسانية‬ Al madinahTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫الق‬ ‫أمن‬ ‫دوريات‬ ‫على‬ ‫اعتدى‬ ‫مواطن‬ ‫حماكمة‬‫طيف‬ Al madinahTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫اجلريا‬ ‫الشهيد‬ ‫أخفت‬ ‫مرت‬ ‫املليوني‬ ‫مزارع‬‫ني‬ tanAl WaMon 25 Dec 20:09 ‫المزيد‬
  6. 6. 0‫أق‬ ‫أمام‬ ‫العوامية‬ ‫إرهابيي‬ ‫فضحت‬ ‫عوامل‬‫املقربني‬ ‫رب‬ makkahnewspaperMon 25 Dec 20:33 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ع‬ ‫هلا‬ ‫إرهابية‬ ‫جمموعات‬ ‫نواجه‬ : ‫الداخلية‬‫إيران‬ ‫مع‬ ‫القات‬ Al SharqTue 26 Dec 06:07 ‫المزيد‬ ‫مراقبة‬ ..‫بالرياض‬ ‫الطيور‬ ‫سوق‬ ‫إغالق‬ ‫بعد‬‫الشرق‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الدواجن‬ ‫مزارع‬‫ية‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫تنور‬ ‫برأس‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫عيادة‬ ‫تشغيل‬‫ة‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬
  7. 7. ‫والز‬ ‫بقيق‬ ‫لبلدي‬ ‫ًا‬‫س‬‫رئي‬ ‫اهلاجري‬ ‫اختيار‬‫ًا‬‫ب‬‫نائ‬ ‫هراني‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ملخالفات‬ ‫متابعتها‬ ‫تؤكد‬ ‫الشرقية‬ ‫أمانة‬‫التجارية‬ ‫ملباني‬ Al jazirahTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫بالعيون‬ ‫الدورية‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫أعمال‬ ‫استمرار‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬
  8. 8. ‫تفا‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الكشف‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫شعيب‬ ‫استنكار‬ :‫القطيف‬‫اجلرياني‬ ‫مقتل‬ ‫صيل‬ Al RiyadhTue 26 Dec 01:32 ‫المزيد‬ ‫اجلري‬ ‫اغتالوا‬ ‫خامنئي‬ ‫إرهابيو‬ :‫احلسيين‬‫اخليانة‬ ‫لرفضه‬ ‫اني‬ Al RiyadhTue 26 Dec 01:32 ‫المزيد‬ 60‫كل‬ ‫بني‬ ‫الثدي‬ ‫بسرطان‬ ‫إصابة‬988‫أرب‬ ‫املرض‬ ‫تضاعف‬ ‫ألف‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫مرات‬ ‫ع‬68 ‫املقبلة‬ ً‫ا‬‫عام‬ Al RiyadhTue 26 Dec 02:11 ‫المزيد‬ 2‫جائزة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مستفيد‬ ‫آالف‬«‫السائق‬‫املثالي‬» OkazThu 01 Jan 03:00 ‫المزيد‬
  9. 9. ‫خيدم‬ ‫كهرباء‬ ‫حمول‬ ‫حريق‬ ‫على‬ ‫السيطرة‬2‫باهلفوف‬ ‫أحياء‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫امللك‬ ‫اهليئة‬ ‫لطالب‬ ‫متنقلة‬ ‫تقنية‬ ‫معامل‬‫باجلبيل‬ ‫ية‬ Al Youme 26 Dec 03:00Tu ‫المزيد‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الرقمي‬ ‫التحول‬ ‫تطبيق‬48‫بالشرقية‬ ‫مدرسة‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫باألحياء‬ ‫املياه‬ ‫عدادات‬ ‫أسعار‬ ‫ارتفاع‬‫النعريية‬ ‫يف‬ ‫جلديدة‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬
  10. 10. ٦‫آالف‬‫مشارك‬‫يف‬‫جائزة‬‫املنطقة‬‫ا‬‫لشرقية‬‫للسائق‬‫امل‬‫ثالي‬ InmaTue 26 Dec 00:23 ‫المزيد‬ ‫ي‬ "‫"اجلرياني‬ ‫القاضي‬ ‫عم‬ ‫ابن‬ ..‫بالفيديو‬‫أد‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫األسباب‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫كشف‬‫ملقتله‬ ‫ت‬ akhbaar24Tue 26 Dec 03:19 ‫المزيد‬ ‫عمرها‬ ‫طفلة‬ ..‫بالفيديو‬0‫بس‬ "‫تشبع‬ ‫وال‬ ‫"تأكل‬ ‫سنوات‬‫حتى‬ ‫نادر‬ ‫مرض‬ ‫بب‬ ‫وزنها‬ ‫بلغ‬00‫كلجم‬ akhbaar24Tue 26 Dec 00:38 ‫المزيد‬ “‫العلماء‬ ‫كبار‬:”‫يكش‬ ‫اجلرياني‬ ‫قتل‬‫وش‬ ‫اإلرهابيني‬ ‫هؤالء‬ ‫خطر‬ ‫ف‬‫ناعة‬ ‫إجرامهم‬ almnatiqTue 26 Dec 01:12 ‫المزيد‬
  11. 11. ‫متنح‬ ‫إبداعية‬ ‫حلول‬0‫كوريا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متقدمة‬ ‫جوائز‬ ‫طالب‬ Al WatanMon 25 Dec 20:03 ‫المزيد‬ ‫بالسرط‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫معدالت‬ ‫تتصدر‬ "‫"الشرقية‬‫اململكة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ان‬ SabqMon 25 Dec 19:13 ‫المزيد‬ ‫تكريم‬962‫باخلرب‬ ً‫ا‬‫متفوق‬ Al madinahTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫الت‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫صناعة‬ ‫تعزز‬ ‫فيصل‬ ‫امللك‬ ‫جامعة‬‫ملنسوبيها‬ ‫طوعي‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬
  12. 12. ‫تتيح‬ ‫الشرقية‬ ‫غرفة‬40‫أول‬ ‫إلكرتونية‬ ‫خدمة‬6890 Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫باألحس‬ ‫احلديث‬ ‫املسكن‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫لتقنية‬ ‫ندوة‬‫اء‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫الم‬‫زيد‬ ‫اخل‬ ‫رأس‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ألرامكو‬ ‫مشاريع‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫ختصيص‬‫ري‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫توثيق‬ ‫ارتفاع‬0%‫تنهي‬ ‫والكتابات‬08‫شهر‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫ألف‬ Al WatanMon 25 Dec 20:11 ‫المزيد‬
  13. 13. ‫مهرجان‬«‫الشعر‬ ‫بيت‬»‫الد‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ينطلق‬‫اليوم‬ ..‫مام‬ OkazTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ «‫الشعر‬ ‫بيت‬»‫دورة‬ ‫ُدشن‬‫ي‬«‫ا‬ ‫علي‬‫لدميين‬»‫اليوم‬ Al madinahTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ 60‫إجازتها‬ ‫األحساء‬ ‫أدبي‬ ‫رفض‬ ‫كتابا‬ Al WatanMon 25 Dec 20:06 ‫المزيد‬ 90‫اإلعاق‬ ‫بتحدي‬ ‫عواملهن‬ ‫يكشفن‬ ‫تشكيلية‬‫ة‬ Al WatanMon 25 Dec 20:06 ‫المزيد‬
  14. 14. ‫ورشة‬ ‫تدشني‬ ‫يف‬ ‫وفيلم‬ ‫قصة‬«‫ا‬ ‫بيت‬‫لسرد‬»‫اإلجنليزية‬ Al RiyadhMon 25 Dec 23:08 ‫المزيد‬ 92‫يدخلون‬ ً‫ة‬‫وشاعر‬ ً‫ا‬‫شاعر‬«‫ا‬ ‫بيت‬‫لشعر‬»‫الليلة‬ Al RiyadhDec 23:10Mon 25 ‫المزيد‬ ‫املهر‬ ‫فعاليات‬ ‫على‬ ‫لإلشراف‬ ‫سياحية‬ ‫جلنة‬‫ببقيق‬ ‫جانات‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫البح‬ ‫اخلفجي‬ ‫بواجهة‬ ‫اجلواالت‬ ‫شحن‬ ‫توفري‬‫رية‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬
  15. 15. 0‫مهرجان‬ ‫يف‬ ‫تشارك‬ ‫تراثية‬ ‫قرى‬«‫سعودي‬ ‫هال‬» Al madinahTue 26 Dec 00:00 ‫المزيد‬ ‫معرض‬«‫اململكة‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫روائع‬»‫خي‬‫الرياض‬ ‫يف‬ ‫فعالياته‬ ‫تتم‬ Al RiyadhMon 25 Dec 23:09 ‫المزيد‬ ‫تعتدل‬ ‫واحلرارة‬ ..‫ُغربة‬‫م‬ ‫الشرقية‬ ‫أجواء‬ Al YoumTue 26 Dec 03:00 ‫المزيد‬

