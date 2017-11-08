Chikungunya causes and treatment

What is Chikungunya Causes Symptoms and Treatment Technology might have advanced, and the advancement of science might be ...
One of these diseases is Chikungunya. Chikungunya is still found in countries like Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. The Chikungunya virus is transmitted to a person by a mosquito bite.

  1. 1. What is Chikungunya Causes Symptoms and Treatment Technology might have advanced, and the advancement of science might be hitting its zenith but now and then a new disease hits the human race in various parts of the world and health specialist just stare helplessly into the face of such diseases. One of these diseases is Chikungunya. Chikungunya is still found in countries like Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. The Chikungunya virus is transmitted to a person by a mosquito bite.
  2. 2. A few years back it hit the human race once again, and since then doctors and researchers have been looking for a suitable vaccine or cure for the disease. A total of 1018 people fell victim to Chikungunya in Karachi. The highest number of cases has been reported in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kenya, Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria, and Seychelles. Definition of Chikungunya Chikungunya is a viral disease that is similar in etiology and symptoms to dengue fever. The virus responsible for chikungunya is alpha-virus, which belongs to the Togaviridae family. This virus is contracted through mosquito bites. Only a particular type of mosquito is a vector, i.e., a carrier for chikungunya. Also responsible for the spread of dengue fever among humans is the Aedesaegypti mosquito.
  3. 3. Causes of Chikungunya Chikungunya has become the biggest scare in the world currently. Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted through the agency of mosquitoes. Malaria, dengue and chikungunya have become more reasons to exterminate mosquitoes. Stagnated water is another method of spreading Chikungunya; because Aedesaegypti mosquito only lays its eggs in stagnated water. This is the reason why there is an outbreak of Chikungunya in Pakistan because of poor sanitation, standing water and sewerage. Symptoms of Chikungunya Chikungunya symptoms begin almost immediately after the viral infection. Some of the symptoms are:- S Fever with very high temperature
  4. 4. S Acute pain all over the body S Sharp pain in the joints accompanied by swelling S Conjunctivitis S Profuse rashes S Severe headache S Loss of taste in the tongue S Mouth ulcers S Chikungunya treatment The Ayurvedic treatment of Chikungunya is aimed at controlling the viral infection, treating or reducing symptoms and preventing complications. A lot of research is being put into Chikungunya treatment, and there are some herbal vaccines available in the market, but it is yet to be seen how effective they prove to be.The main ways to treat the symptoms are to get plenty of rest, drink fluids to prevent dehydration and take paracetamol to reduce fever and pain.
  It is important to take proper precautions against the virus to stop it from spreading. The disease has spread to various parts of the world by people who travel from the infected countries to other countries. Hence it is recommended that you visit Medical Consultants in Pakistan at regular intervals of time so that you stay on the safe side.
