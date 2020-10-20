Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital marketing What is digital marketing? Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilizes internet and on...
1. Website design 2. Search engine optimization (SEO) - Search engine optimization is the way towards improving the qualit...
and services. ... Otherwise called "digital marketing" and "e-marketing," social media advertising purpose-built data anal...
advertisements are placed on relevant third-party websites in the form of banner, image and text ads. 7. Affiliate marketi...
There are some tools to analyze your social media, these tools are – 1. Google analytics 2. Google webmaster tools 3. Goog...
Digital marketing

digital marketing

Published in: Marketing
Digital marketing

  1. 1. Digital marketing What is digital marketing? Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilizes internet and online based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services. There are some objectives of digital marketing, they are – 1. Increase revenue 2. Build a brand 3. Improve local SEO 4. Increase qualified traffic 5. Manage online reputation 6. 6. Promote New Products or Services 7. 7. Grow Digital Presence 8. 8. Lead Generation 9. 9. Target New Customers 10.10. Develop Brand Loyalty What are the key components of digital marketing? They are –
  2. 2. 1. Website design 2. Search engine optimization (SEO) - Search engine optimization is the way towards improving the quality and amount of site traffic to a site or a web page from search engines. SEO targets unpaid traffic as opposed to coordinate traffic or paid traffic. 3. Pay per click (PPC) - A model of internet marketing in which advertisers pay a fee each time one of their ads is clicked. Essentially, it's a way of buying visits to your site, rather than attempting to “earn” those visits organically. Search engine advertising is one of the most popular forms of PPC. 4. Social media marketing (SMM) - social media marketing (SMM) is the utilization of social media sites and social networks to advertise an organization's products
  3. 3. and services. ... Otherwise called "digital marketing" and "e-marketing," social media advertising purpose-built data analytics tools that permits advertisers to follow how fruitful their endeavors are. 5. Email marketing - Email marketing is the demonstration of sending a business message, ordinarily to a gathering of individuals, utilizing email. In its broadest sense, each email shipped off a potential or current client could be viewed as email marketing. It includes utilizing email to send ads, request business, or solicit sales or donations. 6. Display advertising (banner ads) - Display advertising alludes the way towards advertising an item or administration through visuals like pictures and recordings on organizations of distributer sites, for example, the Google Display Network and Facebook etc. Display
  4. 4. advertisements are placed on relevant third-party websites in the form of banner, image and text ads. 7. Affiliate marketing - Affiliate marketing is a sort of execution based marketing in which a business rewards at least one affiliates for every guest or client brought by the affiliate's own marketing endeavors. 8. Content marketing - A type of marketing that involves the creation and sharing of online material (such as videos, blogs, and social media posts) that does not explicitly promote a brand but is intended to stimulate interest in its products or services. 9. Online reputation management (ORM)
  There are some tools to analyze your social media, these tools are – 1. Google analytics 2. Google webmaster tools 3. Google ad words 4. Social media monitoring

